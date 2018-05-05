Waiting for Honey

The geese have gone for good, I think, and Frank is the sole avian resident of Botany Pond. He sits on the bank a lot and looks around, and I can’t help but anthropomorphize here, thinking that he’s waiting for the return of Honey and her offspring. This is not beyond reason, as sometimes hen mallards go off and incubate their eggs for a month in private. If that’s the case, she should return some time around the third week of May. Stay tuned.
Frank waiting. . .
Third week of May?
Yes, of course. Fixed
What a beautiful picture!! This really gives me a lift!
And I hope indeed that Honey is somewhere secluded with her eggs. I’d posted the other day about these ducks who took up residence in these big potted plants beside the door of a building. I hope Honey is doing something similar, and that there will be a day soon when you come to the pond and see Honey and her children swimming toward you and Frank.
Hope all loved ones return safely, be they ducks or whatever. Too damn much loss and pain in this world. Fair thee well Frank Mallard.
He must knoe something.