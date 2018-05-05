Waiting for Honey

The geese have gone for good, I think, and Frank is the sole avian resident of Botany Pond. He sits on the bank a lot and looks around, and I can’t help but anthropomorphize here, thinking that he’s waiting for the return of Honey and her offspring. This is not beyond reason, as sometimes hen mallards go off and incubate their eggs for a month in private. If that’s the case, she should return some time around the third week of May. Stay tuned.

Frank waiting. . .