How everyone is marginalized

Berke Breathed at Bloom County found a way!!!

    Cultural appropriation seems like such a minor and often childish event in the world history of events. Many years ago when the earth was being rapidly eaten up by a few fascist countries, Germany, Japan and Italy I don’t think anyone cared which group stood up to defeat this scourge and those who did seem to get little credit today.

    It may be difficult for those of us who are aware of the many “countries” we have ancestors from to partake of “cultural appropriation” unless we want to give equal time to each. I have ancestors from six or seven countries that I know of. Even then, unless you know precisely where and when each ancestor resided, you don’t really know if, for example, an English ancestor’s origin was Anglo-Saxon, Norman, Viking, Irish, Welsh, or a mixture, etc. Same for all other countries where boundaries continually changed and populations were chronically in flux.

