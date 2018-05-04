Willis Tower in the fog

It’s now called the Willis Tower, but Chicagoans mostly know it by its former name: The Sears Tower. It was once the world’s tallest building. Yesterday, when the rain rolled in, our highest building poked proudly above the fog:
It’s now called the Willis Tower, but Chicagoans mostly know it by its former name: The Sears Tower. It was once the world’s tallest building. Yesterday, when the rain rolled in, our highest building poked proudly above the fog:
Beautiful.
Reminds me of one of my favorite Bradbury shorts: The Foghorn. Great pic.
for your listening pleasure
[audio src="https://archive.org/details/Mindwebs_230/Mindwebs-770715_FogHorn.mp3" /]
The Sears Tower, I saw it built. How are the mighty fallen. Perhaps The Amazon Tower if Chicago gets lucky.
I went up to the top floor while it was under construction and found a way to sneak out to the edge with nothing between me and the ground. It seemed dizzyingly high!
I bet security is higher around construction sites of such buildings now.
Lucky for you Kong doesn’t like to get out of sight of the ocean.
Something about the foreground is giving me “I’ve been there” impressions, and I’d love to know why. (I have only been to O’Hare, never into the city proper, so …)
I walked outside in Evanston at lunchtime yesterday and it felt like the west side of San Francisco in July, with wet mist coming off the lake and a damp chill in the air (not the arctic blast we had here up until ten days ago). Now your picture reminds me of the top of the golden gate bridge towers peering out from the fog, as we used to see it from the top of the parnassus campus on the summer days when you could actually see that far.
It looks like the pinnacle of Sauron’s dark tower poking through the smoke of Mount Doom, surrounded by the wastes of Mordor. You’ve even captured one of the Nazgul circling it!
The bird in the picture looks interesting. ?Peregrine?
Nice picture!