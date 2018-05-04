The pretense of “diverse viewpoints” in the academic study of literature

Quillette, a website of classical liberalism that eschews (and criticizes) identity politics and authoritarian Leftism, seems to be doing well, and deserves your attention. The articles aren’t clickbait, but intellectual, yet are full of stuff to make you think. Here’s one from about three weeks ago on the intellectual uniformity of literary theory. The author, Neema Parvini, is a Senior Lecturer in English at the University of Surrey, a Shakespeare scholar, and author of five books, including Shakespeare and New Historicism Theory (2017) and Shakespeare’s Moral Compass (publishing this year), as well as presenter of a podcast called Shakespeare and Contemporary Theory. You can read his stimulating essay by clicking on the screenshot:Parvini describes several authors who suffered demonization and even professional damage from scrutinizing left-wing thought, including Roger Scruton and especially Richard Levin, who criticized feminist treatments of Shakespeare because “they all seemed to reach similar conclusions.”
If you have any acquaintance with literary theory, gender studies, and the like, you’ll know that the disciplines are largely ideological, pushing one Leftist point of view and shutting out others. Question these viewpoints and you’re in trouble, either as student or professor. Now this may simply reflect the hegemony of the Left in American universities, but it’s unwise to shut out alternative voices at a time when college students should be thinking for themselves and weighing conflicting ideas, not sopping up indoctrination by their professors.
Indeed, one of my friends, an English professor at a very famous university, retired early because he simply couldn’t stand the transformation of literature from an exercise in getting the most out of reading (and learning to appreciate books) into a discipline inculcating ideology and sucking the life out of literature. I thank Ceiling Cat that I went to college and studied literature when we were simply educated in how to navigate “difficult” books like Faulkner without having a veneer of ideology slapped onto our studies. If I hadn’t had that, I may have been forever put off reading literature.
What interests me most about Parvini’s essay is how beneath the supposedly diverse methods of literary analysis in universities lies, as he says, “a stifling uniformity.” Here’s how he puts it:
Many universities and colleges currently advertise literary theory courses which purport to introduce students to a range of different approaches to literary texts. On paper, it looks like as many as ten or fifteen different approaches. The labels proliferate: new historicism, cultural materialism, materialist feminism, ecofeminism, postcolonialism, deconstruction, structuralism, poststructuralism, race theory, gender theory, queer theory, postmodernism … the list might go on. This extensive list of labels seems to signal genuine range and diversity; however, in terms of their ideas, these approaches are somewhat narrower in scope and focus than one might expect. Virtually every approach listed here lays claim to be ‘radical’, which is to say politically of the left or even hard left – with roots in Marxist theory – hostile to capitalism, the Enlightenment, classical liberalism, liberal humanism, and even to the West itself. Virtually all are also committed to ‘social justice’. It must be noted that, since about 1980, these labels accurately register the genesis of literary studies as a discipline, but what they do not register is that, as they were rising, dissenting voices were systemically hounded out of the academy.
After describing some “dissenting voices” like Scruton and Levin, he shows the uniformity of literary schools like those in the second sentence above by making a list of their similarities:
Despite significant differences, all the approaches I listed above assume that:
- There is no universal human nature.
- Human beings are primarily a product of their time and place.
- Therefore, power, culture, ideologies, and the social institutions that promulgate them have an extraordinary capacity to shape and condition individuals.
- In Western societies, since these institutions have been dominated by people who were predominantly rich, straight, white, and male it has tended towards pushing the particular interests of rich straight white men to the detriment of all other groups.
- Furthermore, these rich straight white men have done this by acting as if their sectional interests were universal and natural – a flagrant lie.
- Importantly, however, few if any of these rich white straight men were consciously aware of doing this, because they were themselves caught in the matrices of power, culture, ideologies and so on.
- Where subordinated groups have gone along with these power structures, they have been exploited and the victims of ‘false consciousness’.
- Now is the time to redress this balance by exposing the ways in which old texts have promoted the sectional interests of the rich straight white men and by promoting the voices of the historically marginalised groups.
Parvini then makes a table showing that the similarities are the oppressor vs. oppressed narrative, with only the names of the parties changed among approaches:
He criticizes this hegemony because “it is not a scientific hypothesis that can be falsified or a philosophical argument that can be countered with other philosophical arguments”, but “more of a theological proposition.” That’s true, but seems besides the point, because this kind of analysis—or any form of literary analysis beyond testable statements about how a work was constructed (author’s intention, checkable facts, etc.)—can never enter the realm of empirical testability. Yes, you can point to instances in the real world of oppression, but what a book “means” is not in general a testable hypothesis.
All you can do, and what Parvini recommends, is to teach diverse and conflicting views and let the students sort it out for themselves. As he says, “universities are places to learn how to think not what to think.”
It is becoming clear that today at most schools the sentiment is correct but the present tense is wrong.
I don’t know enough about this particular topic to proffer an opinion but this statement stood out to me as being exactly the same reasoning used to teach creationism alongside evolution in public schools – not right.
The proposition seems reasonable enough, but I think that some “literature”, taken out of context can foist biased ideas on the otherwise naive or those seeking only to confirm existing bias.
Right. The quote here, “…universities are places to learn how to think not what to think.”, is too glib. In fact, both are true. Universities are a place to pick up information — absorb the current thinking on a particular subject. It is also a place where one should learn to think and that means hearing other ideas and learning to have your own ideas and opinions, possibly conflicting with accepted ones.
It doesn’t seem too glib in the contexts of the whole paragraph, and the area of study.
In particular:
“I always ensure that I stress to students that what they are studying is not Gospel, but rather ‘highly opinionated men and women making very contentious statements about the world’”
In that context, learning how to think is more important than merely learning what to think (i.e. absorb the professor’s opinion as ‘gospel’).
Sure, but there is a natural conflict here. The professor will undoubtedly present their subject based on current accepted wisdom, with her own biases (hopefully identified as such) and, perhaps, a modicum of opposing opinions but, at the same time, encouraging the student to disagree, think outside the envelope, develop their own opinions, etc. The student who rebels against the current wisdom is not very likely to get a good grade as they will be seen as to not have completely absorbed the material. It would be a rare situation indeed if such a student got full marks. Seems to me that there always will be a debate and that’s a good thing.
I think you missed the bit about testable hypotheses. There is a big difference between learning F = ma and approaches to reading The Mill On The Floss.
Which is the argument that Creationists use because they think Creationism is science where it is really religion. Literature is not science either but unlike religion, it’s meant to be (or at least the greatest impact is to be had when it is) discussed and ideas argued and proofs made through pointing out what was written in the literature at different places, arguing what was happening within its historical context etc. There is no right and wrong but best supported through evidence. This is where journalists can make mistakes with science. For journalists, exposed to critical thinking by weighing facts and listening to discussions, they think all ideas are on the table and of equal merit. Science doesn’t work this way. There really are wrong and right ideas. This is how we ended up with debates on climate change and creationism. It’s just the wrong approach with science and it’s sad because the journalist has their heart in the right place but they use the wrong approach.
I think this is now starting to improve with more science awareness made public after the whole climate change issue.
I didn’t see anything in the article arguing you should teach things that are demonstrably wrong.
But “wrong” is always in the eye of the beholder. I agree that creationism is wrong but don’t we have to allow that its an opinion with supporters? I guess it would be abhorrent to me if a biology professor was required to mention creationism as “opposing theory” in a class on evolution. On the other hand, perhaps we have to support that and just hold our noses. There’s something to be said for failure to mention it becoming an elephant in the room. Better to mention it in order to better counter it.
When you say things like ‘Wrong is in the eye of the beholder’, YOU sound like a Creationist.
Not at all. I am just pointing out, like others here, that, as defenders of free speech and exposing students to alternative theories, don’t we have to do so in the case of creationism. Otherwise, we’re guilty of “free speech for ideas I support only” hypocrisy.
I think there’s a distinction to be made between, on the one hand, mentioning it (creationism)as an opposing or alternative theory of some scientific status, and on the other hand marking it as a belief that lies outside science altogether inasmuch as it admits of non-naturalistic explanation. Science education — whether in the classroom or in public forums at large — should convey that such explanations are “not even wrong” and why. To avoid that discussion may risk the free-speech-for-me-not-thee hypocrisy; to provide it, however, I think would exemplify the liberal-spirit of the sciences.
Susan Haack made the same point about philosophy departments. Hiring a woman, a disabled person, a homosexual, etc. doesn’t (by itself) get you diversity of viewpoint, especially if they are all (I think she says) students of Donald Davidson.
Also, I think each viewpoint has a few correct core bits, but a massive exaggeration of its importance.
Also, “oppressor” can be generalized to “critics” in that exaggeration, which creates problems. (This is what happens in pomo “science studies”.)
All of the types of literary analyses listed here should not be in the literature department at all. They should be in the sociology department. The goal of all of these is to study real social systems by observing how those systems influenced the story telling of authors. Or rather, like pseudoscience, to find confirmation in literature of ideas about real social systems that the proponents are already sure of.
In my opinion literary analysis in a literature department should be about figuring out the authors’ intended meaning, how authors intended their works to be interpreted and studying the art of the writing. That will by necessity entail learning something of the society the authors are a product of, but studying that society isn’t the primary point of literature studies. Merely in my opinion of course.
An obvious problem with this approach to literature comes up when you realize how many contributors to the classical Western canon are closeted gays (Oscar Wilde, Willa Cather), and there are even a few women who published under male pseudonyms (George Eliot and the Bronte sisters), as well as many Western authors who were secretly more radical than their published writings would obviously indicate (William Wordsworth).
These folks are always secretly subversive while publicly posing as more mainstream.
But if you read them as Western establishment authors using these critical paradigms, you will misunderstand them.
I could agree with a lot of propositions 1-8, as long as you modify them a bit.
1-3: Reword to make the statements less absolute, e.g. replace “primarily” with “substantially”.
4-8: Reword to remove the west-centrism, and in particular replace “straight white men” with “ruling classes”.
I remember hearing a professor, of history, as I recall, complain about the persistence of Marxist ideology in the humanities dept. At the time, pre-2008, I didn’t take him seriously at all. I thought he was a silly old man still stuck in the Cold War. I am shocked at how wrong I was! Embarrassingly wrong! I was oblivious to the tide turning against liberalism and the enlightenment.
Certainly uninformed anti-capitalism and anti-globalization is rampant among people on the street. I see it on Facebook among my own acquaintances quite often. I don’t think they are in favor of Marx per se but their proposed solutions to economic problems are Marxian.
Marx, Freud and Saussure are still taught in Literature as if they are the cutting edge of economics, psychology and linguistics. You won’t find any modern economics, nothing about neuroscience or cognitive psychology, not even a reference to the linguistic theories of Chomsky (who they know of purely for his politics).
During the pleistocene epoch (also known as the 1950s), a small number of CP party members were hounded out of academic jobs in the USA. The argument for ejecting them was that they would use their academic positions in order to propagandize the captive audience of their students, and to help other CPers further infiltrate the academy. A few center-Left academicians, like the Marx scholar Sidney Hook at NYU, affirmed that propagandizing and manipulation was precisely what serious devotees of Marxism-Leninism could be expected to do at every opportunity. But most Liberals—individuals like myself and probably most readers of this website—said no, no, no they wouldn’t do anything like that—and opposed academic “McCarthyism”.
Hmmmm. Starting in the 1980s, we have been treated to an entire cohort of academics who behave precisely the way Sidney Hook predicted CP members would, and moreover they do so perfectly overtly. The differences are only: (a) they don’t belong to a single, identifiable party; and (b) the intellectual basis is not the serious, relatively coherent one of Marxism, but rather a mishmash of post-modernisms with an icing of Marxist headlines. And they invent laughably bogus academic subjects to boot.
Is there reason for thought here?
If the process ever reaches the point of bogus “science” subjects—perhaps “Critical Gender Theory Astronomy”, or “Social Justice Theory Biology”—then it may stop being funny. There have been times, in a place across the sea, where teaching or research regarding genes and chromosomes was severely limited, and even risked criminal penalties up to execution. This dispensation followed from what the authorities in that place claimed was a matter of “social justice”.
I just googled “Critical Gender Theory Astronomy” w/o quotes and got no hits. I must admit I am surprised. Let’s never mention it again.