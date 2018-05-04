Reader Colin Franks (website here, Facebook page here) sent a batch of ten lovely bird photographs, all taken in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Colin’s IDs are indented:
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna)
Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronate)
House Finch (being chased by another) (Haemorhous mexicanus)
American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis)
Chipping Sparrow (Spizella passerine)
Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii)
Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens)
Orange-crowned Warbler (Vermivora celata)
Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola)
Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus)
Gorgeous, Colin, wow! Thanks for sharing these. Love the cannonball house finch!
What is (are) your main lens(es)?
It’s been a journey with the birding lens. I started with the first generation of the Tamron 150-600, then got a Canon 500 f/4 and used that for two years. I sold it last summer and tried to see if I could be happy with the newer Tamron 150-600 G2, but sold that in favour of the Canon 100-400 II (on a Canon 5DIV or 7DII).
I’m really liking this lens. It’s super sharp, works well with the 1.4 II extender, and is relatively small & light. I can just use a sling-strap to carry it (bought the aftermarket Hejnar foot) and don’t get fatigued like I did with the big 500 prime on a tripod and gimbal-head.
The bokeh is gorgeous. What is the max aperture?
Depends on the lens. Tamron is 5.6 to 6.3; Canon 500 was f/4, and the 100-400 is 4.5 to 5.6, but is f/8 @400 with 1.4 extender.
Wow, not that big — but at 400mm you have short DOF almost no matter what, I suppose.
Nice photos.
The Canon 500mm f4 is tough to lug around, but it’s a superb lens for wildlife. I use it with a 1.4x extender and nearly always shoot hand-held at ISO 800 on a 5D4. After trying different strap and harness combinations, I now just carry it strapless, holding it from the tripod foot. I have the Canon 100-400 I also — very sharp for a zoom.
The thing is, my 500 was the “IS” version, not the more recent and 1.5 lb lighter “II” version. It was a beast and I don’t miss it one bit. The 100-400 II is also very fast focusing.
Less moving mass: enables faster movement!
(Yes, I am an engineer!)
Lovely photos! Especially love the house finches!!
These, Mr Franks, are d a r l i n g !
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_goldfinch#/media/File:American_Goldfinch-27527.jpg = Iowa’s bird of our State.
Fabulous.
And soooo, so y e l l o w = both genders !
Blue
All of these are beautiful but, my god, that action shot of the finches is extraordinary!
Nice.
Lovely shots! Any ID idea of the plants in the hummingbird and chickadee photos?
Oregon Grape and a Rhododendron
Thanks. Cool. I’ve never heard of Oregon grape. According to Wikipedia you can make wine out of it (there’s a tradition of European barberry wine?!) or jelly. Nifty.
I lived in the Pac NW for a long time (not currently) and I never met anyone who used Oregon Grape fruit for anything. And most of my friends were serious home-brewers (anything you can think of), fermenters, foragers, etc.
These are technically and artistically stunning!! Congratulations. A joy to look at, over and over again.
Thanks for the kind words. One or two more images on my website.
Beautiful! Especially like the Bewick’s Wren and Chestnut backed Chickadee, birds I’ve never seen. Also like the fresh spring background.
Technically marvelous, but the patience and setup are even more so!
These are marvelous. I loved the chickadee on the rhododendron. That house finch photo is just…whoa.