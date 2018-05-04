Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, May 4, 2018, and it’s National Hoagie Day (also called a “sub”): the overstuffed sandwiches that Made American Great. For you sci-fi fans, it’s Star Wars Day, whose origin Wikipedia describes as:
The date was chosen for the pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you”. Even though the holiday was not actually created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday. It has since been embraced by Lucasfilm as an annual celebration of Star Wars.
The geese may have left the pond; I didn’t see them either yesterday afternoon or this morning. If they’re gone; I wonder where they went. But Frank is still there, waiting for his wife and offspring. . .
On May 4, 1886, the Haymarket Riot took place in Chicago when someone threw a bomb at police who were breaking up a labor rally. The bomb and subsequent police fire killed 11 and wounded 60. Eight anarchists were convicted of the crime, and four were hanged. On this day in 1904, the U.S. began building the Panama Canal. In 1953, Ernest Hemingway won the Pulitzer Prize for his overrated novel The Old Man and the Sea (he was later to win a Nobel). On May 4, 1961, the civil rights “Freedom Riders” began their first bus trip through the American South.
A day of infamy for us oldsters: it was on May 4, 1970, when the U.S. National Guard killed four unarmed students at Kent State University in Ohio who were protesting the Vietnam War. That inspired this song by Neil Young:
On this day in 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. And, in 1994, Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Peace Accord giving Jericho and the Gaza Strip self rule. The two, along with Shimon Peres, won the Nobel Peace Prize that same year—surely a premature award!
Births of notable people were thin on the ground on this day (and none took place in the air, either). Those born on May 4 include Thomas Henry Huxley (1825), Alice Liddell (1852), Audrey Hepburn (1929) and Randy Travis (1959). Those born on this day included Moe Howard (1975) and Nobel-winning biochemist Christian de Duve (2013).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is concerned with the usual vital matters (notice how she’s slimmed down).
Hili: What did you buy?A: Bread, tomatoes, apples, cheese…Hili: Tell me only about things that are important.(Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)
Hili: Co kupiłeś?
Ja: Chleb, pomidory, jabłka, ser…
Hili: Wymień tylko to, co ważne.
(Foto: Zuzanna Frydrych)
Up in Winnipeg, Gus is in the garden enjoying the young Spring:
From Grania; the certificate can accompany getting a graduate degree through extension school, so a snooty Harvard person told me this wasn’t a “real” certificate!
Here’s one of the courses that you can take to get a Harvard Social Justice certificate. How low the mighty school has fallen!
Dinosaur gastroliths!
Hummingbirds sip lemonade. How nice to have these featherweights perch on your hand!
A parrot turns on its own bathwater:
Swans and their cygnets:
From the creator of The Oatmeal, a three-part tweet in which his video is turned into a cartoon. And yes that’s a squirrel inside the moving bag!
And a kitten who hasn’t learned how to eat properly:
From Matthew; look at that larva!
Note the much larger size of male than female jaws. It isn’t because they eat different things!
And this is freaky. . . .
I love those Gastroliths, lovely patina.
You have a born where there should be a died!
Also died this day, in 1600, Jean Nicot who introduced tobacco to France & Linnaeus named Nicotiana after him…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jean_Nicot
The Maroon posted a snippet of video of the geese and goslings on their instagram site:
An interesting & readable 2007 Paper on gastroliths “No gastric mill in sauropod dinosaurs: new evidence from analysis of gastrolith mass and function in ostriches”:-
I also read somewhere that some ancient marine animals [not fish] took to stomach stones to adjust their buoyancy.
Yes, the gastroliths were indeed ingested by some plesiosaurs (as well as by some living marine animals such as penguins or sea lions) but the role of stones in providing ballast/buoyancy is unclear. See also another 2007 paper by the same author (Wings 2007).
Cheers. Am reading your link now.
The de Duve date – confused