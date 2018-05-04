Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, May 4, 2018, and it’s National Hoagie Day (also called a “sub”): the overstuffed sandwiches that Made American Great. For you sci-fi fans, it’s Star Wars Day, whose origin Wikipedia describes as:

The date was chosen for the pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you”. Even though the holiday was not actually created or declared by Lucasfilm, many Star Wars fans across the world have chosen to celebrate the holiday. It has since been embraced by Lucasfilm as an annual celebration of Star Wars.

The geese may have left the pond; I didn’t see them either yesterday afternoon or this morning. If they’re gone; I wonder where they went. But Frank is still there, waiting for his wife and offspring. . .

On May 4, 1886, the Haymarket Riot took place in Chicago when someone threw a bomb at police who were breaking up a labor rally. The bomb and subsequent police fire killed 11 and wounded 60. Eight anarchists were convicted of the crime, and four were hanged. On this day in 1904, the U.S. began building the Panama Canal. In 1953, Ernest Hemingway won the Pulitzer Prize for his overrated novel The Old Man and the Sea (he was later to win a Nobel). On May 4, 1961, the civil rights “Freedom Riders” began their first bus trip through the American South.

A day of infamy for us oldsters: it was on May 4, 1970, when the U.S. National Guard killed four unarmed students at Kent State University in Ohio who were protesting the Vietnam War. That inspired this song by Neil Young:

On this day in 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. And, in 1994, Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Peace Accord giving Jericho and the Gaza Strip self rule. The two, along with Shimon Peres, won the Nobel Peace Prize that same year—surely a premature award!

Births of notable people were thin on the ground on this day (and none took place in the air, either). Those born on May 4 include Thomas Henry Huxley (1825), Alice Liddell (1852), Audrey Hepburn (1929) and Randy Travis (1959). Those born on this day included Moe Howard (1975) and Nobel-winning biochemist Christian de Duve (2013).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is concerned with the usual vital matters (notice how she’s slimmed down).

Hili: What did you buy? A: Bread, tomatoes, apples, cheese… Hili: Tell me only about things that are important. (Photo: Zuzanna Frydrych)

In Polish:

Hili: Co kupiłeś?

Ja: Chleb, pomidory, jabłka, ser…

Hili: Wymień tylko to, co ważne.

(Foto: Zuzanna Frydrych)

Up in Winnipeg, Gus is in the garden enjoying the young Spring:

From Grania; the certificate can accompany getting a graduate degree through extension school, so a snooty Harvard person told me this wasn’t a “real” certificate!

Harvard University is now offering a “social justice certificate,” based on 16-course credits over 18 to 36 months at a cost of $10,800. It ain't cheap to be officially woke. https://t.co/1CiWnPgp6l — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) May 2, 2018

Here’s one of the courses that you can take to get a Harvard Social Justice certificate. How low the mighty school has fallen!

Dinosaur gastroliths!

Gastroliths – these beautifully rounded pebbles were swallowed by a dinosaur over 120 million years ago to aid the breakdown food in its gut. Modern birds such as chickens swallow coarse sand for the same reason. On display @yalepeabody and a glorious word for @RobGMacfarlane pic.twitter.com/dPv5j5QyES — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) May 1, 2018

Hummingbirds sip lemonade. How nice to have these featherweights perch on your hand!

A parrot turns on its own bathwater:

Swans and their cygnets:

Have a happy new week💞Dear Twitter friends😊💞🌿🌼🌿🌼🌿🌼🌿 pic.twitter.com/lZKiVpRMOP — maria (@pure_p4) March 26, 2018

From the creator of The Oatmeal, a three-part tweet in which his video is turned into a cartoon. And yes that’s a squirrel inside the moving bag!

Caught on my nest cam this morning. The heist of the century. pic.twitter.com/45SPbChAuP — Matthew Inman (@Oatmeal) May 3, 2018

And a kitten who hasn’t learned how to eat properly:

still getting used to eating 😂 📹: kate.lee.79025648 pic.twitter.com/guIGRND8TH — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) May 3, 2018

From Matthew; look at that larva!

The different life stages of the Hercules Beetle are SPECTACULAR!!! This is the longest beetle in the world!! (Vid: DailyAdventures YouTube) pic.twitter.com/TXhuCbE0Wb — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) May 2, 2018

Note the much larger size of male than female jaws. It isn’t because they eat different things!

Love Bite Found these two green tiger beetles today mating. First time I have seen them doing this. The male has his huge jaws wrapped around the female – hence the title 🙂 26 image handheld stack taken in natural light. Canon 5Div and the MP-E 65mm at about 3 * mag#macro pic.twitter.com/boQLjLrQs2 — Oliver C Wright (@OW_Photography) May 3, 2018

And this is freaky. . . .

A hornet nest formed around a wood carving in a shed. pic.twitter.com/9hsnsk4F66 — Nature Is Weird (@NaturelsWeird) May 2, 2018