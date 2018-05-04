Frank comes to breakfast

The Canada geese haven’t been in the pond since yesterday morning, and I have no idea where they went. The nearest body of water is at least a mile away, and I doubt the goslings can walk that far. So, while I don’t regret that the geese are gone, for they might interfere with ducklings in statu nascendi, I hope they made it to a larger and safer body of water.

In the meantime, here’s a video I just made of Frank swimming toward me at my whistle, and then exiting the pond for breakfast. Excuse the shaky camera as I was walking backwards to his feeding spot while trying to film. Yesterday he ran down the sidewalk to me at top speed, which made me laugh as ducks are ungainly when they run, and he lurched from side to side during the rapid waddle.

You can hear his little quacks at the beginning.

Some pictures of my handsome boy:

Note the serrated edge of his bill, which filters out food while allowing the water to escape. It’s the duck equivalent of baleen:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 4, 2018 at 9:30 am and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. Miss Ironfist
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    How heartachingly adorable that video is!!

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted May 4, 2018 at 10:27 am | Permalink

      It is, indeed.

      Reply
  2. Bob Lundgren
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    If you put your hand over Frank’s blue-green head the bill is another face.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted May 4, 2018 at 10:27 am | Permalink

      Yeah, like an alligator!

      Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted May 4, 2018 at 10:33 am | Permalink

      It sure is! Let me see if I can post a cropped version of the photo here. I apologize in advance if this doesn’t work, but I won’t know until I try.

      If it didn’t work then try this link.

      Reply
    • enl
      Posted May 4, 2018 at 11:37 am | Permalink

      That looks like the 1940’s version of the wolf from the old Warner Bros cartoons

      Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    I am thinking the Canada geese need to start the molting process and they needed to get to a better place for that. Just a guess.

    Reply
  4. Hempenstein
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 10:15 am | Permalink

    I have no idea where they went.

    Geese, like ducks, are inscrutable.

    Reply
    • George
      Posted May 4, 2018 at 11:36 am | Permalink

      I assume they have not gone far – they probably are still somewhere within the Main Quad. With goslings, I doubt that they crossed a street. But the only place with water in the Quad is the Botany Pond. There are many places with cover. Do the geese need water.

      If anyone wants to take a guess where the geese may have gone, look at this map:
      https://www.google.com/maps/@41.7906821,-87.5992035,287m/data=!3m1!1e3

      Reply
  5. Rachana Tripathi
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 10:33 am | Permalink

    Really your boy is very handsome.

    Reply
  6. Keith Douglas
    Posted May 4, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    Ah, dinosaurs are so much fun!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: