Frank comes to breakfast

The Canada geese haven’t been in the pond since yesterday morning, and I have no idea where they went. The nearest body of water is at least a mile away, and I doubt the goslings can walk that far. So, while I don’t regret that the geese are gone, for they might interfere with ducklings in statu nascendi, I hope they made it to a larger and safer body of water.
In the meantime, here’s a video I just made of Frank swimming toward me at my whistle, and then exiting the pond for breakfast. Excuse the shaky camera as I was walking backwards to his feeding spot while trying to film. Yesterday he ran down the sidewalk to me at top speed, which made me laugh as ducks are ungainly when they run, and he lurched from side to side during the rapid waddle.
You can hear his little quacks at the beginning.
Some pictures of my handsome boy:
Note the serrated edge of his bill, which filters out food while allowing the water to escape. It’s the duck equivalent of baleen:
How heartachingly adorable that video is!!
It is, indeed.
If you put your hand over Frank’s blue-green head the bill is another face.
Yeah, like an alligator!
It sure is! Let me see if I can post a cropped version of the photo here. I apologize in advance if this doesn’t work, but I won’t know until I try.
If it didn’t work then try this link.
That looks like the 1940’s version of the wolf from the old Warner Bros cartoons
I am thinking the Canada geese need to start the molting process and they needed to get to a better place for that. Just a guess.
I have no idea where they went.
Geese, like ducks, are inscrutable.
I assume they have not gone far – they probably are still somewhere within the Main Quad. With goslings, I doubt that they crossed a street. But the only place with water in the Quad is the Botany Pond. There are many places with cover. Do the geese need water.
If anyone wants to take a guess where the geese may have gone, look at this map:
https://www.google.com/maps/@41.7906821,-87.5992035,287m/data=!3m1!1e3
Really your boy is very handsome.
Ah, dinosaurs are so much fun!