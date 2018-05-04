Frank comes to breakfast

The Canada geese haven’t been in the pond since yesterday morning, and I have no idea where they went. The nearest body of water is at least a mile away, and I doubt the goslings can walk that far. So, while I don’t regret that the geese are gone, for they might interfere with ducklings in statu nascendi, I hope they made it to a larger and safer body of water.

In the meantime, here’s a video I just made of Frank swimming toward me at my whistle, and then exiting the pond for breakfast. Excuse the shaky camera as I was walking backwards to his feeding spot while trying to film. Yesterday he ran down the sidewalk to me at top speed, which made me laugh as ducks are ungainly when they run, and he lurched from side to side during the rapid waddle.

You can hear his little quacks at the beginning.

Some pictures of my handsome boy:

Note the serrated edge of his bill, which filters out food while allowing the water to escape. It’s the duck equivalent of baleen: