Reader’s wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard continues to document the lives of the two American kestrels (Falco sparverius), named Boris and Natasha,  who are nesting in a raptor cottage Stephen affixed to his garage. His descriptions are indented.

Here’s the male (the female is Natasha):

Boris taking off.

Also, here’s the video from which I took and cropped the frame—50% slow motion.

Also from a video; look at the beautiful tail pattern!

Natasha. I’m pretty sure they’re still incubating eggs. I’ve been observing them coming and going (with the remote camera) for hours, and I never see them bringing prey into the nest box.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 3, 2018 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, photography, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Roger Latour
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    WoW! Beautiful shots! These falcons, well adapted to urban environment are so interesting. I once was trying to photograph a couple nesting in the cornice of a 5 story building. On the sidewalk across the street, while I was looking down and setting the camera, I heard a screech, looked up and the male was charging me, wings and tail expanded, stopping 2 feet from my face. Very impressive territorial display! The bird looked way bigger that it actually is!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: