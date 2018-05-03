Reader’s wildlife photos (and video)

Stephen Barnard continues to document the lives of the two American kestrels (Falco sparverius), named Boris and Natasha, who are nesting in a raptor cottage Stephen affixed to his garage. His descriptions are indented.
Here’s the male (the female is Natasha):
Boris taking off.
Also, here’s the video from which I took and cropped the frame—50% slow motion.
Also from a video; look at the beautiful tail pattern!
Natasha. I’m pretty sure they’re still incubating eggs. I’ve been observing them coming and going (with the remote camera) for hours, and I never see them bringing prey into the nest box.
WoW! Beautiful shots! These falcons, well adapted to urban environment are so interesting. I once was trying to photograph a couple nesting in the cornice of a 5 story building. On the sidewalk across the street, while I was looking down and setting the camera, I heard a screech, looked up and the male was charging me, wings and tail expanded, stopping 2 feet from my face. Very impressive territorial display! The bird looked way bigger that it actually is!