Mahmoud Abbas finally reveals his anti-Semitism, at last condemned by the world and the UN

Well, if you thought Palestinian Authority leader and President Mahoud Abbas was a “moderate”, think again. He’s made a serious misstep that shows what he really thinks about Israel and the Jews, and, despite the deference heretofore given him by the world and the United Nations, he’s just lost all his credibility as a Palestinian leader.

In other words, he’s toast.

Cliick on the screenshot to see some remarks he recently made on Palestinian Authority television, speaking to the Palestinian National Council in Ramallah.

The speech was reproduced and captioned by MEMRI, and it and the transcript are accurate, at least as judged by the world’s media (see below). You can see the transcript here.

Here’s one excerpt:

Mahmoud Abbas: The Jews who moved to Eastern and Western Europe had been subjected to a massacre by one country or another every ten to fifteen years, since the eleventh century and until the Holocaust in Germany. Okay? But why was this happening? They say that it was happening because they are Jews. But three Jews, in three different books… One of them is Joseph Stalin. I think we all know him, right? Stalin was a Jew. There was another one, whose name was Abraham Leon, and a third called Isaac Deutscher. All three say that the hatred toward the Jews was due not to their religion, but… Excuse me? Voice from the Audience: It was Karl Marx. It was Karl Marx. Mahmoud Abbas: Right, it was Karl Marx. I’m sorry. It was Karl Marx. [He said that] the reason for the hatred of the Jews is not their religion but their function in society. That is a different issue. So the Jewish question, which was prevalent in all European countries… the anti-Jewish [sentiment] was not because of their religion, but because of their function in society, which had to do with usury, banks, and so on. The best evidence for this is that there were Jews in the Arab countries, so how come there was not a single incident against Jews, just for being Jews? You think I am exaggerating? I challenge you to find a single incident against Jews, just because they were Jews, in 1,400 years, in any Arab country.

Ah, the classic tropes of Jews being hated because they are powerful, are userers, control the banks, and so on. This is not criticism of Israeli poicy, but naked Jew hatred.

According to the New York Times editorial board (and this is a surprise to me), Abbas’s vile anti-Semitism makes him unfit to lead the Palestinians. Here’s their editorial:

Two excerpts from the Times editorial, which represents the entire board’s stand:

Feeding reprehensible anti-Semitic myths and conspiracy theories in a speech on Monday, the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, shed all credibility as a trustworthy partner if the Palestinians and Israelis ever again have the nerve to try negotiations. Speaking to the Palestinian legislative body, Mr. Abbas, 82, said the mass murder of European Jews in the Holocaust was the result of the victims’ financial activities, not their religious identity and anti-Semitism. “So the Jewish question that was widespread throughout Europe was not against their religion, but against their social function, which relates to usury (unscrupulous money lending) and banking and such,” he said, according to the BBC. Mr. Abbas’s anti-Semitic tendencies are not new. In the 1980s, he wrote a dissertation that seemed to question the widely accepted Holocaust death toll of six million Jews. . . . Mr. Abbas, who oversees a governing system plagued by corruption and dysfunction, has lost support among the Palestinian people. He has weakened government institutions that are essential for a future state and refused to call new elections, thus overstaying his term by many years and preventing younger leaders from emerging. He has also failed to unify the Palestinians in the West Bank, where his Fatah faction dominates, with those in the even more desperate circumstances of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas holds sway. Even in this gloomy climate, however, Mr. Abbas’s vile speech was a new low. No doubt he feels embittered and besieged on all sides. But by succumbing to such dark, corrosive instincts he showed that it is time for him to leave office. Palestinians need a leader with energy, integrity and vision, one who might have a better chance of achieving Palestinian independence and enabling both peoples to live in peace.

Can such a leader be found? I doubt it, and the Times doesn’t vet any candidates. But although I think Israel could do more to facilitate peace, like dismantling settlements, let nobody be deluded enough to think that Palestine will accept that—or a two-state solution. Did pulling out of Gaza accomplish anything?

What Palestinians and their Western supporters want, many stewing in their anti-Semitism, is the complete elimination of the State of Israel. That, too, is the goal of the BDS movement and of campus organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine. (They tend to keep that part silent, but just a little digging reveals it.)

Perhaps there is a Palestinian leader who will accept an Israeli state, but it is clearly not Abbas. Nor does there seem to be anyone else to step up. And if a “moderate” did, would he be accepted by Hamas? Think again. Sadly, the strife and division are poised to go on forever.

And as the Jerusalem Post noted, it’s not just the New York Times calling out Abbas. His speech has been condemned by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov (mirabile dictu!), as well as by the European Union, Sweden, Germany and US officials from both the Trump and Obama administrations (a rare occasion of Trump/Obama agreement). Some of the pushback:

The Palestinians tried unsuccessfully to walk back the speech. PLO chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told the official Palestinian news agency WAFA: “President Abbas has stressed frequently his respect for the religion of Judaism, and that our problem is with who occupies our land.” Former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro wrote, “It’s over for Mahmoud Abbas. What a disgusting note to go out on.” The Israeli left-wing organization Peace Now, which typically accuses Israel of thwarting the peace process, said Abbas’s speech was “vile,” “completely unacceptable, thoroughly offensive, and damaging to efforts to achieve Israeli-Palestinian peace.” Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas took to Twitter to declare that it was Germany, not the Jews, who were responsible for the Holocaust. “We reject any relativization of the Holocaust,” Maas tweeted. “Germany bears responsibility for the most atrocious crime of human history.” The European Union, which has long lauded Abbas as a man of peace, said his speech “contained unacceptable remarks concerning the origins of the Holocaust and Israel’s legitimacy. Such rhetoric will only play into the hands of those who do not want a two-state solution, which President Abbas has repeatedly advocated. Antisemitism is not only a threat for Jews but a fundamental menace to our open and liberal societies. The European Union remains committed to combat any form of antisemitism and any attempt to condone, justify or grossly trivialize the Holocaust.” Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, known for her strong support of the Palestinians, tweeted a statement against Abbas that was similar to that of the EU. Sweden is the only Western European country that recognizes the “state of Palestine.”

It’s not just Abbas who holds these sentiments, of course; I’ve often posted about the anti-Semitism that permeates the Middle Eastern and Palestinian media. With such a hatred of the Jews (there is no similar hatred displayed by Israeli media), how can one hope for two states living in peace?

As the campus groups like SJP like to chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” You have to be a bloody fool not to know what that means.