Egyptian atheist gets kicked out of television studio

Reader Barry called my attention to this tweet by Richard Dawkins, and, unusually, MEMRI has put the 3-minute video (with English subtitles) on YouTube. I’ve embedded it below:
The background given by MEMRI:
Mohammad Hashem, an atheist, was invited to the Alhadath Alyoum TV studio to participate in a debate with former Deputy Sheikh of Al-Azhar Mahmoud Ashour. However, his statement that there is no scientific evidence for the existence of God and his attempt to talk about the Big Bang theory met with a barrage of insults from Sheikh Ashour and from TV host Mahmoud Abd Al-Halim, with Sheikh Ashour recommending psychiatric treatment and Abd Al-Halim refusing to allow him to remain on the show. The TV host, apologizing to his viewers for subjecting them to “inappropriate” and “destructive ideas,” advised Hashem “to leave the studio and go straight to a psychiatric hospital.” The show aired on February 11.
It’s amazing how violently the presenters react to Hashem’s claim that there is no scientific evidence for God. They fulminate, tell him he is “mentally ill” and then, in a pot/kettle/black moment, say that he “has nothing to offer”. But of course it is the hosts who are deluded; yet their delusion is so common in Egypt that it’s taken as the norm.
Now I’m not sure how much of the posturing of the loud host in the royal-blue blazer is merely for the benefit of the camera and the government, but surely both hosts knew that Hashem was an atheist when they invited him on. What did they expect?
And, of course Hashem is persona non grata in Egypt now, perhaps even in danger of his life. This is a brave man.
I saw this clip earlier. One wants to give up on these people who not so much don’t think as won’t think. Where are we, medieval Europe? I hope our non-believer is safe.
What is funny, is that his last name, Hashemite, means god in Hebrew.
I typed Hashem but the grammar/spell check changed it.
Such animosity is the product of fear.
I’m sure they had him on just to throw him out. The host was interviewed about the incident, and felt everything was justified.
Good to see some pushback, to see that odious host questioned.
The scary thing is this is mainstream thinking in many countries, right? It makes me think about the refugee situation here in the US. Should we allow a kid like this to seek refuge here? I would certainly support it. I have no idea whether he wants it but if this was watched throughout Egypt, the poor kid is going to need it. On the other hand, we’re going to need more guys like this if things are going to improve. So what do most Egyptians say about this interview? Which side are they on?
Is there some way for us to express support for him? If they haven’t killed him as a blasphemer. Religion, irrationality is getting more and more scary. As times worsen, society breaks down, religion swoops in with even more power to seduce. It is hard not to believe that there are 2species of humans – the faithists appear so very mind disabled as to have different DNA.
These are still the Dark Ages.
“But of course it is the hosts who are deluded; yet their delusion is so common in Egypt that it’s taken as the norm.’
Have you looked at American tv lately?
This morning I just primed our new and returning summer staff here at the Royal Tyrrell Museum (Alberta, Canada) on how to assess and address creationist challenges that occur during their public presentations and interactions. Fortunately, here in Canada, even our fundamentalist creationists tend to be somewhat more polite than in the USA (and certainly Egypt). However, this timely video serves perfectly to reinforce for our staff that arguments based in religious authority are often driven by emotion and fear, not evidence. Thanks for re-posting the video.
I love the Royal Tyrell! Went on a DinoTour with Phil Currie back in the early 90s. We started and finished the tour at the museum. Such a good time.
Are we sure this was not Fox TV?