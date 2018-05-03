Egyptian atheist gets kicked out of television studio

Reader Barry called my attention to this tweet by Richard Dawkins, and, unusually, MEMRI has put the 3-minute video (with English subtitles) on YouTube. I’ve embedded it below:

Listen to this decent, intelligent young man trying to explain something, quietly & respectfully. The TV host yells at him, then kicks him out. Religion poisons everything.https://t.co/lopJE5HVZS — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) May 3, 2018

The background given by MEMRI:

Mohammad Hashem, an atheist, was invited to the Alhadath Alyoum TV studio to participate in a debate with former Deputy Sheikh of Al-Azhar Mahmoud Ashour. However, his statement that there is no scientific evidence for the existence of God and his attempt to talk about the Big Bang theory met with a barrage of insults from Sheikh Ashour and from TV host Mahmoud Abd Al-Halim, with Sheikh Ashour recommending psychiatric treatment and Abd Al-Halim refusing to allow him to remain on the show. The TV host, apologizing to his viewers for subjecting them to “inappropriate” and “destructive ideas,” advised Hashem “to leave the studio and go straight to a psychiatric hospital.” The show aired on February 11.

It’s amazing how violently the presenters react to Hashem’s claim that there is no scientific evidence for God. They fulminate, tell him he is “mentally ill” and then, in a pot/kettle/black moment, say that he “has nothing to offer”. But of course it is the hosts who are deluded; yet their delusion is so common in Egypt that it’s taken as the norm.

Now I’m not sure how much of the posturing of the loud host in the royal-blue blazer is merely for the benefit of the camera and the government, but surely both hosts knew that Hashem was an atheist when they invited him on. What did they expect?

And, of course Hashem is persona non grata in Egypt now, perhaps even in danger of his life. This is a brave man.