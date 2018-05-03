The Chinese are proud of the cultural appropriation of the qipao; liberal media criticize cyberbullying of its American wearer
Amazingly, pushback in the liberal U.S. media has begun against the social-media nastiness heaped on Utah teenager Keziah Daum for wearing a qipao, a form-fitting Chinese dress, to her senior prom (see here and here). Although of course the New York Times won’t editorialize against cultural appropriation, they did publish this article, reporting the furor in the U.S. But that furor didn’t take place in China, as the Chinese were either baffled by the reaction on American social media or were proud of Daum for appropriating “their” culture. (It’s likely that the qipao was in fact influenced by Western fashion.) Click on the article below to see what the Times said:
An excerpt:
When the furor reached Asia, though, many seemed to be scratching their heads. Far from being critical of Ms. Daum, who is not Chinese, many people in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan proclaimed her choice of the traditional high-necked dress as a victory for Chinese culture.
“I am very proud to have our culture recognized by people in other countries,” said someone called Snail Trail, commenting on a post of the Utah episode by a popular account on WeChat, the messaging and social media platform, that had been read more than 100,000 times.
“It’s ridiculous to criticize this as cultural appropriation,” Zhou Yijun, a Hong Kong-based cultural commentator, said in a telephone interview. “From the perspective of a Chinese person, if a foreign woman wears a qipao and thinks she looks pretty, then why shouldn’t she wear it?”
If anything, the uproar surrounding Ms. Daum’s dress prompted many Chinese to reflect on examples of cultural appropriation in their own country.
It may be worth noting here that while Chinese-Americans loathe the Charlie Chan detective stories (somewhat understandably), they are hugely popular….in China!
Indeed, a prominent private detective agency in Taiwan was founded by a fellow who as a teenager adored the Charlie Chan stories.
sub
I’ve been saying for a long time that all it takes is for someone to not give in to the mob, to not grovel and apologize for living. No celebrity or politician has the guts. A 17 year did. Bravo for her.
I don’t think Volokh is a semi-Marxist. He is a Libertarian who has described himself as a (somewhat reluctant) Republican.
Yes, I agree. I was going by some comments he made about Marxism elsewhere. I’ll change that.
“…Eugene Volokh, a semi-Marxist…”
WHUH? We libertarians have been claiming Volokh as our own since, like, forever. Whence any reference to Marxism in relation to him?
It’s a good thing that Chinese nationals weren’t outraged by this cultural appropriation because that would’ve appropriation of American hipster culture.
“Recreational Outrage” is the best term I’ve ever heard to describe this idiocy. I’m going to have to appropriate that term. Brilliant!
Yang says, “she’s a teenager — one whose interest in other cultures could easily be turned into respect, mutual exchange and positive engagement.”
What a condescending twit! How the heck does he know that those aren’t the very reasons why she wore the dress?
Oops – I didn’t mean for that comment to be a reply to yours. But I do fully agree… “recreational outrage” is an awesome term!
Or by blasting her with vitriol it could be turned into fear and avoidance, and her world could become a little more drab.
That’s the lesson outrage culture really teaches: Be less worldly, stay cloistered, keep to yourself and your “kind.”
Yes. It appears it is not matter of how they feel, it is more about how being outraged</i< makes them feel. And it apparently makes them feel good.
That was a weird html moment…
I much rather break bread with the unoriginal ‘bro’ dressed in a sombrero and with a big mustache and tequila bottle during Halloween than the whiny little ___ trying to prohibit the costume. (I’m Mexican)
And I went down to the demonstration
To get my fair share of abuse
Singin’, ‘We’re gonna vent our frustration
If we don’t, we’re gonna blow a 50-amp fuse’.
From a great Rolling Stones song. I think the RS had this phenomenon figured out years ago.
Without cultural appropriation the world would be a more drab and dreary place.
We wouldn’t have great works of art like Akira Kurosawa’s film Ran – a combination of legends of Japanese daimyō Mōri Motonari and Shakespeare’s play King Lear.
We wouldn’t have scotch’s or Irish whiskey’s aged in rum barrels from the Caribbean or bourbon barrels from the U.S.
Food would be so bland without: black pepper native to India, mustard native to Southern Europe the Middle East and North Africa, rosemary native to the Mediterranean, basil native to central Africa and Southeast Asia, coriander native to southern Europe and North Africa, dill native to the Mediterranean and southern Russia.
The list of fruits, vegetables, spices, seafood, meats, cheeses, recipes, and sweets from around the world is looooong and delicious.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Without appropriation, there is no culture.
I forgot to mention The Magnificent Seven, based on Akira Kurosawa’s film Seven Samurai.
Both films are are fantastic and when you compare and contrast them, the trivial things are different – the clothes, the weapons, the buildings – but the important things are the same – the people.
That this story set centuries earlier in one one culture on the other side of the world to another culture and time indicates that we are more alike than we are different.
Yawn. That’s my reaction to anyone worrying about appropriating anything. As long as it settles within a certain norm.
I am lately liking the term ‘cultural segregationists‘ as a label for those who attack this sort of harmless borrowing from other cultures. This label makes clear the true nature those nattering nabobs of negativism.
In fairness I think many Chinese-Americans also don’t care about the dress. It’s just the subculture of preening, uber-woke offense-seekers who perpetuate a call-out culture over trivialities.