Falling for the most common misconception about evolution, a Catholic asserts that a doctor can’t be an atheist

If you ask an evolutionary biologist what the most common public misconception about evolution by natural selection is, you’re likely to get this response: “It’s the false assumption that evolution is an accidental process and that its results are purely due to chance.”

The scientific answer to this misconception, of course, is that evolution by natural selection is a combination of an “accidental” process (the production of variation by random mutation) and a deterministic one—the sorting out of that variation by natural selection, which simply describes the eventual dominance of mutational variants that are better at replicating. Of course there can be truly “accidental” ways of evolving, as with genetic drift, but we’re talking about the kind of selection-produced processes that yield the adaptations that Darwin and his latter-day followers found so wondrous.

This is all explained in my book Why Evolution is True, and on practically every evolution website aimed at the public. But people still flaunt this misconception, either not educating themselves or willfully ignoring the scientific answer. Here’s one of the ignorant—a Catholic who loves Jesus writing in the Catholic Transcript Online (click on screenshot to go to article):

Bill Dunn is a recovering atheist who resides in Torrington. He loves Jesus, his wife and kids and the Red Sox (usually in that order). He can be reached at MerryCatholic@gmail.com.

And his argument is basically “accidents cannot produce the marvels of life, ergo God and Jesus”. Dunn’s arguments were inspired when he saw the complexities of the human body on wall posters while waiting to see his cardiologist: As I gazed at those medical posters, which showed the human heart and the complex circulatory system, a question popped into my head: How can a doctor possibly be an atheist? Just think about it. The human body is such a complicated, intricate, precision machine, it is impossible to think it all came into existence by accident. But of course, coming into existence by accident is exactly what atheism teaches. The belief is this: Billions of years ago chemicals were randomly swirling around, just following the laws of physics. One day, a group of chemicals accidently [sic] formed into a self-replicating organism. Then, over the course of millions and millions of years, these organisms mutated (a fancy word for additional accidents) into more and more complicated organisms. Then, eventually, after all these zillions of accidents occurred, the end result was such diverse and intricate creatures as a rose bush, a hummingbird and Donna Reed. No, really. Atheism truly believes that all life on earth came into existence through purely random, accidental, unplanned and unguided natural processes. However, experience and common sense tell us that complicated, intricate things exist only when planning and intelligence and guidance are involved. If that’s true for relatively simple items, like lawn mowers and cuckoo clocks, how much more is it true for extremely complex items, like the circulatory system or the human brain? This, of course, is dead wrong, emphasizing as it does accidents and not mentioning natural selection. It also makes the false claim that atheists think that life came into being by “purely random, accidental, unplanned, and unguided natural processes.” Well, the last two adjectives are correct—evolution is unplanned and unguided—but evolution via natural selection is not “random” and “accidental”. Yet Dunn’s misconception is why, he says, a doctor cannot be an atheist. But by the same logic, neither can anyone who observes living creatures. As is so often the case, “experience and common sense” isn’t always the best guide to scientific truth. If that were true, nobody would accept that a tabletop was mostly empty space, and quantum mechanics would simply be rejected. Dunn adds that “atheism is a belief system based on blind faith”, and makes that claim because we don’t understand how life came into being from “non-living chemicals.” Again, the man lacks knowledge and information. That’s like saying that belief in the Big Bang is based on blind faith because we don’t know exactly how it occurred. But, unlike Dunn’s beloved Jesus, we actually have tons of evidence for evolution after life originated (no, we don’t know yet how it began, and maybe never will), and lots of evidence for natural selection as well. It’s a pity that Dunn is going against his own church’s nominal acceptance of evolution, but remember that 37% of Catholics are young-Earth creationists.

Apropos, just yesterday I received an email from a middle school student who, supposedly investigating evolution vs. creationism for a school project, has sent me several emails containing questions implying that she is either a nascent creationist or finds their arguments persuasive. I answered her previous questions or directed her to sites where she can find answers, as well as urging her to read my book. But nevertheless, she persists. After I got this latest email, I decided to stop corresponding with her. Curiously, she does not attend a religious school, so all I can guess is that her teachers aren’t giving her a good scientific education. Here are her latest questions, which are along the lines of her previous ones.

Good evening Mr. Coyne, Sorry to bother you again, but I have some questions that need to be answered by a professional/expert in the evolution. If everything in the universe came as a result of a random big bang, then isn’t that like if someone told you that there was an explosion at a printing plant and that the ink spattered onto the walls and ceilings and formed an unabridged dictionary. How likely would that be? Also, if humans evolved from animals—from apes, for example—why is there such a huge gap between the intellectual abilities of humans and those of apes? Humans have qualities far beyond what is necessary for mere survival. In fact, we as humans care for sick people and help those who are less fortunate. Why would we do that if evolution—with its ‘survival of the fittest’ motto—were true?

Ah, the old tornado in a junkyard/Boeing 747 argument! And human exceptionalism to boot! All the readers here should by now be able to give scientific responses to both these questions. But I’m disappointed that the young lady who beleaguers me with these questions simply can’t do the legwork to find out the answers for herself.

