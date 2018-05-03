Falling for the most common misconception about evolution, a Catholic asserts that a doctor can’t be an atheist

If you ask an evolutionary biologist what the most common public misconception about evolution by natural selection is, you’re likely to get this response: “It’s the false assumption that evolution is an accidental process and that its results are purely due to chance.”
The scientific answer to this misconception, of course, is that evolution by natural selection is a combination of an “accidental” process (the production of variation by random mutation) and a deterministic one—the sorting out of that variation by natural selection, which simply describes the eventual dominance of mutational variants that are better at replicating. Of course there can be truly “accidental” ways of evolving, as with genetic drift, but we’re talking about the kind of selection-produced processes that yield the adaptations that Darwin and his latter-day followers found so wondrous.
This is all explained in my book Why Evolution is True, and on practically every evolution website aimed at the public. But people still flaunt this misconception, either not educating themselves or willfully ignoring the scientific answer. Here’s one of the ignorant—a Catholic who loves Jesus writing in the Catholic Transcript Online (click on screenshot to go to article):
The author is identified like this:
Bill Dunn is a recovering atheist who resides in Torrington. He loves Jesus, his wife and kids and the Red Sox (usually in that order). He can be reached at MerryCatholic@gmail.com.
Apropos, just yesterday I received an email from a middle school student who, supposedly investigating evolution vs. creationism for a school project, has sent me several emails containing questions implying that she is either a nascent creationist or finds their arguments persuasive. I answered her previous questions or directed her to sites where she can find answers, as well as urging her to read my book. But nevertheless, she persists. After I got this latest email, I decided to stop corresponding with her. Curiously, she does not attend a religious school, so all I can guess is that her teachers aren’t giving her a good scientific education. Here are her latest questions, which are along the lines of her previous ones.
Good evening Mr. Coyne,
Sorry to bother you again, but I have some questions that need to be answered by a professional/expert in the evolution.
If everything in the universe came as a result of a random big bang, then isn’t that like if someone told you that there was an explosion at a printing plant and that the ink spattered onto the walls and ceilings and formed an unabridged dictionary. How likely would that be?
Also, if humans evolved from animals—from apes, for example—why is there such a huge gap between the intellectual abilities of humans and those of apes? Humans have qualities far beyond what is necessary for mere survival. In fact, we as humans care for sick people and help those who are less fortunate. Why would we do that if evolution—with its ‘survival of the fittest’ motto—were true?
Ah, the old tornado in a junkyard/Boeing 747 argument! And human exceptionalism to boot! All the readers here should by now be able to give scientific responses to both these questions. But I’m disappointed that the young lady who beleaguers me with these questions simply can’t do the legwork to find out the answers for herself.
I bet he’s not a former atheist. Christian apologists *love* to claim to have previously been an atheist, but this is usually a rhetorical device rather than the truth.
Prior to their “atheism” is their childhood religious indoctrination…every single time.
He probably slept late one Sunday, that’s enough to make you an atheist in fundie eyes.
With a brain like that, we atheists don’t need him. I just hope no one is convinced by his drivel.
Well, Julie (to give you a name),
The time of philosophical puzzling this question has long since passed.
After the Big Bang, things didn’t start to happen until some 4Bn yrs ago when self-replicating molecules emerged. The best sense of how that came about is through the interaction of small organic molecules with inorganic clays like Montmorillonite.
Two books by Nick Lane should start you on the way to getting up to speed – Life Ascending and The Vital Question. If nothing else, they’ll give you a reason to come to grips with the redox tables when you get to chemistry.
“After the Big Bang, things didn’t start to happen until some 4Bn yrs ago when self-replicating molecules emerged.”
You should clarify that this assertion is about Earth alone. Entire trees of life, millions of planets teeming with life, even great civilizations could have come and gone billions of years before the supernova that created the dust cloud which eventually coalesced into our solar system.
True but I think he can be forgiven for omitting that part. I’d like it to be true too but we certainly do not have evidence for any of it.
Julie is focused on Earth, and most likely humans. The objective was to give an enormously brief and partial skim into abiogenic origins to suggest to her that there’s a huge (and ever-expanding) body of knowledge out there that I suspect she’s completely unaware of.
I found this also.
Is the Universe Fine-Tuned for Life?
“That night in Hawaii, Faber declared that there were only two possible explanations for fine-tuning. ‘One is that there is a God and that God made it that way,’ she said. But for Faber, an atheist, divine intervention is not the answer.
‘The only other approach that makes any sense is to argue that there really is an infinite, or a very big, ensemble of universes out there and we are in one,’ she said.
This ensemble would be the multiverse.”
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/blogs/physics/2012/03/is-the-universe-fine-tuned-for-life/
I love the name Julie. She sounds like a bright, inquisitive young lady.
Well, as an atheist interventional cardiologist I have no trouble seeing the human body and circulatory system as an end product of unguided evolution. If there is a guide, it needs to be reported to the appropriate medical boards for gross and criminal negligence.
Those questions from the middle school child are directly from the creationist playbook. She may not be attending a religious school, but I think it highly likely she is getting coached from someone, either her parents or her church.
My thoughts exactly. These are not the honest questions of a young person seeking knowledge, but someone acting at the behest of others, either directly or indirectly.
It took our planet billions of years to produce a dictionary. No explosion. Albeit, she is philosophically referring to Boltzmann brains.
My oldest son is in middle school. I taught him some ideas about Boltzmann Brains and their possibility of existence. But, to date, we have no evidence of such brains, unless you are Star Lord and your dad is a Celestial…
As I gazed at those medical posters, which showed the incidence of childhood cancers and sexually transmitted diseases, a question popped into my head: How can a doctor possibly believe in a benevolent god?
“Just think about it.” This phrase always seems followed by wishful thinking.
I think that it is quite understandable that the hardest difficulty for accepting the principle of life’s evolution by random mutation and natural selection lies in the “black box” into which the random mutations are fed in on the one side, while visibly quite perfect organisms are coming out on the other side, on which natural selection then can act.
In other (paraphrased) words: “natural selection can explain the survival of the fittest, but not the arrival of the fittest.”
A general theory of innovation should be given together with Darwinism, maybe, to make the access to understanding it easier.
It is not a black box, Rosmarie. Genetics and molecular biology are strong, robust bodies of scientific knowledge.
Of course not for geneticists, but for lay people who try to understand – and want to be convinced. And not only just accept.
Evolution is pretty amazing. And we still don’t know much about how life got started. Amazement is certainly justified. On the other hand, that evolution is real and true seems rather obvious once you know a little about it.
I think what bothers us most about postings like this one by the “lapsed atheist” is the deliberate ignorance it displays. It is not hard to imagine someone who doesn’t understand evolution because they haven’t studied it, or they have and were unable to absorb it for some reason. However, such people do not write articles like this one. This is someone whose intent is to mislead.
If he is a “recovering atheist” then he is still an atheist, isn’t he?
That’s how Bill Dunn describes himself. By use of “recovering”, I imagine he is insinuating that atheism is a disease.
“However, experience and common sense tell us that complicated, intricate things exist only when planning and intelligence and guidance are involved.“
Oh, Jeez, Paley again, now with cuckoo clocks. Send this man a copy of “The Blind Watchmaker.”
How can a doc be an atheist? Easy – recognize that confirmation bias is a major factor in misdiagnosis.
And the assumption, then, is that the community of biologists, who obviously spend a lot of time observing life and who are uniformly atheist, must be involved in a dark conspiracy. No wonder that you can’ trust what they say.
Ah, the Donna Reed Argument… the Achilles Heel of evolutionary theory! I was wondering when the creationists would finally figure this out.
Mr. Dunn also misapprehends the term “survival of the fittest” as it applies to evolution. Many people understand the phrase in the Spencerian rather than the Darwinian sense. That, I suspect, is what leads those same people to conclude that evolution is goal-driven and that humans are the intended result. The middle school correspondent hints that she has bought in to that idea. I’ve found that people who subscribe to the tornado in a junkyard metaphor also tend to think that humans are an end product, not an intermediate form (or, given the way things are going, a dead end).
Indeed, the term SotF is rarely used by biologists today due to its misleading character. “Fitness” is not meant in the sense of physical fitness.
The young woman might look at the book “Mutual Aid: A Factor of Evolution” by RUssian anarchist Peter Kropotkin who first proposed the notion that altruism has survival benefits.
That’s probably so, or at least it reinforces assumptions that that is the case. I think religious beliefs predispose believers to assume those things about evolution.
If being an atheist for many years makes one an expert on all things atheist- then surely being a Catholic for many years makes one an expert on all things Christian?
I’d chime in with “Christianity is a death cult” but since I was never a Christian I’m not an expert on that.
How can a doctor be an atheist? Maybe she has observed the uncontrolled replication of cancer cells.
Yep. Any ideas of a benevolent god die very quickly in pediatric oncology.
I believe your questioner, the sorry to bother you again person, is just a con. This person does not want to understand anything. The mind is already set. You are just someone to harass because you are the guy with all those bad ideas about evolution. Ink scattered all over the walls and formed a dictionary. And by the way, it is a very poor con job.
Bill Dunn is Clichéman – dull, unseasoned, overcooked fare.
I’ve copy-pasted [very selectively to be frank & bolded caps are my emphasis] the below extracts from Dunn’s THE MERRY CATHOLIC blog. I can’t find anything he’s published that’s in the least bit merry & he’s not a wordsmith nor a thinker. I get the impression that he tends to use the standard atheist tropes [things atheists say] to hang his posts on.
In response to seeing this comment online: “The pope condemned fake news, then told everyone there’s a magic man living in the sky” our Dear Bill goes into full turgid mode:
Now that’s a perfect example of the True Christian Love I’ve come to expect from outspoken Christians. Christianity, it’s all about Love man.
Exactly right:
The analogy with “the Hot Big Bang happened but we are still arguing the mechanism” is striking. I usually point out that we see planets form hot and sterile, and that we now see life, so life emerged fromnon-life.
How else than from “non-living chemicals” would “living chemicals” emerge? And where does atheism/theism come into that?
By the way, I wonder if it is this Bill Dunn from Freedom from Religion Foundation:
“I started out life as a member of the One Holy Roman Catholic Apostolic Church, and I am coming to the end of it without organized religion or mystical thinking. I am an atheist, thank God, with no fear of hell and no hope of heaven.”
https://ffrf.org/publications/brochures/itemlist/user/26336-billdunn
No, it’s a different Bill Dunn from the photographs. There’s also a Bill Dunn creationist politician – all very confusing.
“But by the same logic, neither can anyone who observes living creatures [be an atheist].”
Good point. I was suspicious of this guy as soon as I saw that he “usually” loves Jesus more than he loves the Red Sox—not to mention more than he loves his wife and kids.
Re the middle-schooler, I strongly suspect someone is either 1) putting you on or 2) putting her up to this. The questions and their formulation seem disingenuous at best. I admire your initial attempt to answer her questions but think you were wise to disengage from that conversation.
I am a physician and it was my training that confirmed my atheism. There is the old trope that there are no atheists in foxholes, but a stint in the pediatric burn unit will convince a person that god has abandoned the poor victims of abuse, neglect or outright torture for the crimes of crying too loudly or needing a diaper changed.
Google images of purpura fulminans and see if you still believe in a benevolent god. (there mostly infants, aren’t they)
Then look at look at the gallbladder, a wretched vile, mischievous organ that shares a common channel with the pancreas, where passed stones from the gallbladder can block the pancreas and cause deadly pancreatitis. It could be avoided with a simple large opening away from the pancreas, where stones would fall harmlessly into the g.i. tract. An intern wouldn’t make that design mistake.
I could go on…
Dear student,
It would take a long time to answer your questions, and I had thought to answer one or two, but it would take far too long. Actually, you will do better if you find out the answers on your own since the best kind of learning is done that way.
I am going to assume here that you are being taught creationism at some level. Either by your parents or by your teachers. I am sorry if I am wrong in that. One thing is for sure: If you look to creationist sources for answers to these questions, you will not get an accurate picture of what is most probably true. I say ‘most probably’ because that is the kind of language preferred in science. Our views can be overturned by new facts, and that does happen from time to time. It is just that the views from scientists regarding the big bang and the origin of life and its evolution has been earned by discovering an overwhelming amount of facts. These facts are sufficiently numerous and mutually supporting that there seems little danger that the theories behind the big bang and evolution will ever be substantially overturned as they stand now. It is important to point out that we arrive at our theories, in their present form, after a history of revision and refinements because of new facts that come in. Science is ‘self-correcting’ in that way. For example, a few decades ago people who studied human evolution from fossils had thought that our form of upright walking on just two legs started on the open savannas. That idea did make sense, but then new fossils were found of very early bipedal primates, possibly in line with our ancestors, that clearly demonstrated that upright walking got its start in the forests. So an old theory was overturned by new facts. This particular view regarding evolution of our sort of primate has continued to be supported by yet new discoveries, and so it is now considered most probably true. Revising theories based on new facts. That is what gets the job done. I could go on at length about how this or that area of science has been updated, for the better, based on new discoveries and facts.
So I have a question for you. Think about the various creationist viewpoints that you have may have learned regarding things like the origin of life and its evolution. Can you think of a single instance where creationists have ever changed their ‘theories’ in light of new facts? Do they revise? Ever? You are young, and so maybe you don’t know for sure. But I bet that if you are being taught creationism by adults then they cannot think of any revisions either! You should ask them about that. Not revising viewpoints in light of new facts is a sign of dogma, not science, and it is not a reliable way to find the path toward the truth.
Very nice, Mark. Well done. I hope she pays attention.
Sadly, she won’t of course.
I can’t speak for physicians, but as a professor of human anatomy I find it easy to be an atheist. While my atheism isn’t based on the human body, there is nothing I’ve learned about it that challenges atheism or evolution, but much that support evolution and cannot be explained meaningfully without it. I suppose I could also accept any view of God that accepts that God does nothing, but I’ve had little luck finding theists who accept such a god.
I sometimes wonder what would have happened if Anaximander or one of the other presocratic evolutionists had been more persuasive!
Another common misconception about evolution is not understanding that change is gradual and that there are periods of evolutionary stasis.
What are people thinking when they say they have never seen a dog morph into a cat, or that monkeys in zoos are not evolving?
If I’m descended from my grand-parents how come there are still cousins? 🙂
The giveaway phrase is ‘No, really.’ at the start of the third paragraph quoted. When I saw that, all of Dunn’s preceding words were automatically erased from my consciousness.