Biggest wave ever surfed: 80 feet!

You might have heard that a Brazilian man set the world’s record for surfing on the biggest wave yet.  Have a gander at this video, which the Guinness World Record folk have certified as being the biggest wave successfully surfed. Their information:

Riding the waves is something millions of people love to do, but nobody has ridden a wave as big as Brazil’s Rodrigo Koxa.

The 38-year-old is now the official Guinness World Records title holder for the Largest wave surfed (unlimited) which measured 24.38 m (80 ft).

Koza rode the wave at Nazaré, Portugal, on 8 November 2017 but was awarded the Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave award by the World Surf League (WSL) at an event in California, US, on Saturday 28 April.

Look at that monster! It must have been the ride of a lifetime!

The record-setter!

Rodrigo Koxa with his Quiksilver award. Copyright: World Surf League

9 Comments

  1. Robert Covey
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

    Have the Democrats worked on getting rights for using the video for their upcoming campaign materials?

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted May 3, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

      Ah, I was going to ask, is this bigger than the blue wave coming?

      Reply
  2. freiner
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    Now I’m humming an Antonio Carlos Jobim song. Any guesses which one?

    Reply
  3. jblilie
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    Must be Cortez Bank, off San Diego.

    Reply
    • simonchicago
      Posted May 3, 2018 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

      Read the caption: Nazaré, Portugal.

      Reply
  4. jblilie
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    The (excellent) movie Step Into Liquid has excellent footage of surfing Cortes Bank.

    Reply
  5. simonchicago
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Not every ride is so smooth.
    https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/general/watch-surfing-wipeout-big-waves-crash-andrew-cotton-nazare-portugal-a8045436.html

    (Seems it is less risky to ride a wave than to film someone riding a wave.)

    Reply
  6. paultopping
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

    Cowabunga!

    Reply
  7. Craw
    Posted May 3, 2018 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

    This is quite alarming. Is he Polynesian? He doesn’t look Polynesian. Does he identify as Polynesian? The cultural appropriation here is stark and terrible.

    Reply

