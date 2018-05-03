Biggest wave ever surfed: 80 feet!

You might have heard that a Brazilian man set the world’s record for surfing on the biggest wave yet. Have a gander at this video, which the Guinness World Record folk have certified as being the biggest wave successfully surfed. Their information:

Riding the waves is something millions of people love to do, but nobody has ridden a wave as big as Brazil’s Rodrigo Koxa.

The 38-year-old is now the official Guinness World Records title holder for the Largest wave surfed (unlimited) which measured 24.38 m (80 ft).

Koza rode the wave at Nazaré, Portugal, on 8 November 2017 but was awarded the Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave award by the World Surf League (WSL) at an event in California, US, on Saturday 28 April.