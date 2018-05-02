Goose and duck report

I’m saddened to say that the six goslings from yesterday are now five. I have no idea what happened to the sixth one, but it’s clearly gone, and it makes me very sad. Meanwhile, 88K (female) and 92P (male) continue their parental duties.  Here are the five remaining chicks:

Anna, my co-tender, got her official goose-spotting certificate yesterday. It turns out that the male and female were banded by the same person (presumably at the same place) on the same day two years ago. This means that they’ve been a mated pair ever since. How sweet! I wasn’t sure that Canada geese were socially monogamous.

92P with three of his offspring:

A cute gosling. Let’s hope there will be no more attrition.

Meanwhile, I continue to feed Sir Francis twice a day; he comes readily to me and eats from my hand. The geese eat grass, of which there’s plenty, and I keep them away from the corn lest Honey return and have to compete for food. Here’s my boy:

And his lovely features:

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:30 pm and filed under ducks, geese. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Aneris
    Posted May 2, 2018 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    How about naming them:
    88K, K8, that’s “Kate”.
    92P, P9, how about “Pino”. Or from g-too-pe, could become “Giuseppe”.

    Reply
    • Aneris
      Posted May 2, 2018 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

      Another approach, since their spotters you and Anna are the wrong way around, she would become Geraldine (Jerry female) and he could be Anno or Anton (from Anna as male).

      Reply
  2. rom
    Posted May 2, 2018 at 2:02 pm | Permalink

    I must admit, I am not a fan of Canada Geese.

    They can be quite aggressive in suburban parks. I am thinking of Cannon Hill in B’ham. They made the experience of feeding the ducks quite unpleasant.

    Reply
    • David Coxill
      Posted May 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm | Permalink

      You should try the ones at Ellesmere Shropshire.

      Reply
  3. Bill Morrison
    Posted May 2, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    I think that it was the editors of ornithological journals who have us all being required to call any baby bird a “chick”. I object! Aren’t they goslings here? What an insult to the eagle, king among birds, to hear its little one called a chick.

    Reply
  4. Warren Bailey
    Posted May 2, 2018 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    I will say that those appear to be the most agreeable geese I’ve ever seen

    Reply
  5. Roger
    Posted May 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Permalink

    Justin and Sophie! Both Canadians! The president and queen of Canada!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: