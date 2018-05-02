Goose and duck report

I’m saddened to say that the six goslings from yesterday are now five. I have no idea what happened to the sixth one, but it’s clearly gone, and it makes me very sad. Meanwhile, 88K (female) and 92P (male) continue their parental duties. Here are the five remaining chicks:
Anna, my co-tender, got her official goose-spotting certificate yesterday. It turns out that the male and female were banded by the same person (presumably at the same place) on the same day two years ago. This means that they’ve been a mated pair ever since. How sweet! I wasn’t sure that Canada geese were socially monogamous.
92P with three of his offspring:
A cute gosling. Let’s hope there will be no more attrition.
Meanwhile, I continue to feed Sir Francis twice a day; he comes readily to me and eats from my hand. The geese eat grass, of which there’s plenty, and I keep them away from the corn lest Honey return and have to compete for food. Here’s my boy:
And his lovely features:
How about naming them:
88K, K8, that’s “Kate”.
92P, P9, how about “Pino”. Or from g-too-pe, could become “Giuseppe”.
Another approach, since their spotters you and Anna are the wrong way around, she would become Geraldine (Jerry female) and he could be Anno or Anton (from Anna as male).
I must admit, I am not a fan of Canada Geese.
They can be quite aggressive in suburban parks. I am thinking of Cannon Hill in B’ham. They made the experience of feeding the ducks quite unpleasant.
You should try the ones at Ellesmere Shropshire.
I think that it was the editors of ornithological journals who have us all being required to call any baby bird a “chick”. I object! Aren’t they goslings here? What an insult to the eagle, king among birds, to hear its little one called a chick.
I will say that those appear to be the most agreeable geese I’ve ever seen
Justin and Sophie! Both Canadians! The president and queen of Canada!