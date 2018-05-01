Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s May! It’s May! The lusty month of May! (Tuesday, May 1, 2018). And here’s an appropriate song that you’ll know if you’re “of a certain age.” If you’re not, you should know it.
It’s also National Chocolate Parfait Day, as well as International Worker’s Day, celebrating the laboring folk. It was and is a huge holiday in the Soviet Union, but this tweet, from Grania, shows that not everyone was enthused:
But in 1886 in the U.S., it began a tradition:
On May 1, 301, Diocletian and Maximian retired for their office of co-Roman Emperor. On this day in 1169, Norman mercenaries landed in Leinster, which, according to Wikipedia, marks the beginning of the Norman Invasion of Ireland. On May 1, 1328, the Wars of Scottish Independence ended as the Treaty of Edinburgh-Northampton recognized the Kingdom of Scotland as an independent state. But then, on the same day in 1707, the Kingdoms of England and Scotland joined to form the Kingdom of Great Britain.
On this day in 1753, Linnaeus published his catalogue Species Plantarum, marking the start of plant taxonomy as well as the Latin binomials which has become the modern convention of how to denote a species. Exactly 33 years later, Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro had its debut in Vienna. On this day in 1863, the Battle of Chancellorsville began. On May 1, 1930, Pluto was officially named as a planet. It still is one, and shut up if you disagree! In 1948, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) was established under the tyrannical rule of Kim Il-Sung, who is still considered “The Eternal President of North Korea”. Exactly 8 years later, after successful field trials, Jonas Salk made his polio vaccine available to the public. What a hero! Today they’d try to patent it. On this day in 1960, in the famous U-2 incident, Francis Gary Powers of the U.S. was shot down in his U-2 spy plane, creating a huge fracas. He spent two years in a Russian prison and then was returned to the U.S. in a prisoner exchange, dying in a helicopter crash in 1977. On May 1, 1999, the body of British Climber George Mallory was found on Mount Everest, 75 years after he and his co-climber Andrew Irvine disappeared on Mount Everest. There’s still debate about whether they reached the summit. On this day 7 years ago, there were two incidents: Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. Navy Seals, and Pope John Paul II was beatified in a rush job by his successor Benedict XVI.
Notable born on this day include Calamity Jane (1852), Theo van Gogh (1857), Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881), eviscerated by Peter Medawar, Glenn Ford (1916), Jack Paar (1918), Joseph Heller (1923), Judy Collins (1939), Rita Coolidge (1945), and photographer Sally Mann (1951). Those who died on May 1 include David Livingston (1873), Antonín Dvořák (1904), Joseph and Magda Goebells (1945, suicide in the Führerbunker), Spike Jones (1965), Eldridge Cleaver (1998) and Steve “Superman” Reeves (2000).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is using woo to prevent a failure of cherry maturation as happened last year. It’s a wonderful picture of Hili, too.
A: What are you doing?Hili: I’m spitting three times over the right shoulder so that neither frost nor hail will damage the cherries.A: My grandmother said that you have to spit over your left shoulder.Hili: She could’ve been mistaken.
Ja: Co robisz?
Hili: Pluję trzy razy przez prawe ramię, żeby żaden mróz czy grad nie zniszczył wiśni.
Ja: Moja babka mówiła, że trzeb pluć przez lewe ramię.
Hili: Mogła być w błędzie.
Leon: well, I’m setting of in search for May adventures.
Reader Dean sent a tweet (enlarge sign by going to the tweet and clicking on the right side) that shows a postmodernist message from a landlord about the absence of a fire extinguisher.
And from Ann German via Heather Hastie, an ancient cat is reassured by a modern one:
From Grania, a splendid aerial view of Central Park:
The hyprocrisy of the rich:
Wonderful high-res photos of Andromeda:
And another inappropriate use of cats in advertising (are the cats being bathed in cocoa?)
From Matthew; learn from Feynman how trains stay on tracks:
Nature red in tooth and claw—on two levels:
Steve Reeves was best known as Hercules. George Reeves was Superman as was Christopher Reeve.
Nice photo of Hili today. Perfect setting.
We did something when I was a kid, many years ago, however, not sure if it is still done. We made these little May baskets and delivered candy to people we knew.
So just when did the Soviet Union develop the technology for colored balloons? I would have thought that by 1968 with their nuclear capability fully established they could have devoted more resources and expertise to the balloon industry.
Typo: Joseph Goebbels
Speaking of May Day 1886 in Chicago, wasn’t that where the Haymarket Affair got its start?
Haymarket was on May 4. May 1 was a traditional spring holiday. The proximity of the Haymarket affair to May Day led to May 1 becoming International Workers’ Day.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Workers%27_Day
Feynman taught me something I never knew about trains! Thank you Matthew!
His explanations are always a joy to watch!
I’ve always liked this one about light.
An important aspect not mentioned by the great Feynman is the speed of the train. On a curved track one must not travel too slow or there’s insufficient centripetal force to slide the train wheels sideways.
If the train is too slow the wheels screech like hell & in extreme cases they lock up while the train keeps moving – that flattens the wheel cone where it contacts the track. New wheels needed. Smart operators use flange or rail grease to ease the passage of wheels on curves.
Quality train driving is hard.
Best photo of Hili to date!
In Scotland we have not forgotten that Alexander Fleming et al did not patent penicillin, because he believed that the world should benefit. Then some mercenary US company patented a method for its manufacture, and the UK’s NHS ended up paying extra for a largely British development.
Great Camelot song.
That poor little girl in Russia is sad because of what her parents made her wear.
And Feynman makes me understand I am always an infant, with so much more to learn.
Yes, spitting or no, Hili looks splendid on the first day of May.
In case readers didn’t click on the shot of the parasitized caterpillar, check out the brief accompanying article http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/04/how-one-parasitic-wasp-becomes-victim-another-parasitic-wasp.
I just heard on the radio that it’s National Hug Your Cat Day! Perfect for the first day of May https://www.timeanddate.com/holidays/fun/hug-your-cat-day. And if you don’t know how to hug your cat (though nobody who reads WEIT would be so ignorant) the link tells you how to celebrate. However, perhaps I should put celebrate in scare quotes since certain cats operate like angle fish, rolling over on their backs, pretending to be defenseless and exposing their undersides to lure unsuspecting ailurophiles who just want to rub the cute moogie’s belly, only to snag the approaching hand with their sharp claws, then biting and kicking the captive hand.
Oh, no! Lapsus calami. It’s moggie not moogie.