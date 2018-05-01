In which I get a personalized Facebook ad!

I’ve been complaining on my Facebook page about the volume of ads I get, and how I try to make them more infrequent by clicking on each one and saying “it’s not relevant to me.” My hope, which of course is futile, is that this will eventually eliminate the ads completely, since nothing will be seen as relevant to my interests. I know that this won’t work, but I have no choice.
In response, reader Joe McClain posted MY OWN PERSONAL FACEBOOK AD on my site—for a retirement community called “Old Feline-Atheist Retirement Towne”, abbreviated Olde Fart. (He’s from Williamsburg and uses colonial spelling.)
Now here’s a place I could live in my dotage! If only such a place existed. Baby lions and leopards on site!
Great, see you there. Any ducks?
Great, so when do you move in? Just the no dumb asses would do it for me. A community in the U.S. without dumb asses does not currently exist. The white house has a moron and known idiot and that is first hand from his own staff.
The sad thing is he suffers a severe hereditary form of affluenza which apparently does not skip generations.This condition is what disables any sense of humility, empathy, and in his case self-awareness.
Faeces Book – I refuse to do.
Twi#ter on the other hand is a constant source of brief but useful info & links to articles that DO interest me. I do not have it on all the time so inevitably there is much I miss, but there is life away from screens.
PLEASE SOMEBODY, get Jerry a session with a lion/tiger/other large Felid cub! 😉
Where are de *rigueur* ducks? Don’t go there, they are likely on the menu…
Gee, if they build it I hope they include low cost RV spots for old leaky largely non-functional Winnebago’s. Us feline loving atheist poor folk need places to park our rigs.
I think that would be an annex, maybe a few miles down the road.
“but I have no choice.” Such a determinist you are! 🙂
If only all pension plans were preferentially manufactured to assuage the agonies of gerontology in an unenlightened biosphere.
Have you tried adblockers? Or is Adblock Plus forbidden on facebook?
I second this. I haven’t used Facebook in years, but when I did, ad blockers worked just fine. I can’t imagine that Facebook denies access to those using such software, as about 26% of desktop computer users employ them.
Jerry, you should definitely consider using some kind of ad blocker (unless you have a moral objection to doing so). If you use the Chrome web browser, go to this link and install this extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/adblock-plus/cfhdojbkjhnklbpkdaibdccddilifddb?hl=en
Woo-free?! Actually the first words one would spew forth would be WOO-HOO!
Since supply will greatly exceed demand, developers will spew forth, “KA-Ching!” .
I reverse – entered demand and supply…😨.
Awww, this is so adorable and brilliant!
Joe McClain, you’re a genius!
+ 1