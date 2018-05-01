In which I get a personalized Facebook ad!

I’ve been complaining on my Facebook page about the volume of ads I get, and how I try to make them more infrequent by clicking on each one and saying “it’s not relevant to me.” My hope, which of course is futile, is that this will eventually eliminate the ads completely, since nothing will be seen as relevant to my interests. I know that this won’t work, but I have no choice.

In response, reader Joe McClain posted MY OWN PERSONAL FACEBOOK AD on my site—for a retirement community called “Old Feline-Atheist Retirement Towne”, abbreviated Olde Fart. (He’s from Williamsburg and uses colonial spelling.)

Now here’s a place I could live in my dotage! If only such a place existed. Baby lions and leopards on site!