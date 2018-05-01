Facebook now asks if every post contains “hate speech”

UPDATE: After only an hour or two, Facebook has pulled the “hate speech” icons. What gives? Did we see a planned program rolled out accidentally? Or was it a trial that quickly went wrong? Who knows—it’s Facebook, Jake.
Is this Facebook’s way of policing its site? Because if it is we’re all doomed. As of this morning, every single post by every single person, public or privately posted, contains a box at the bottom asking if the post contains “hate speech”. It makes no difference whether the post is innocuous or inflammatory. Here’s my goose post as it appeared publicly on Facebook; check out the orange notification at the bottom:
Now who is going to check “no”? (You can even do that for your own posts.) The abuse will occur when people start checking yes for political or religious posts that aren’t “hate speech” but are critical of ideologies. (I anticipate that my weekly “Jesus and Mo” posts will be flagged for hate speech.)
And, of course, Facebook gives NO definition of “hate speech”.
We don’t even know if this is an experiment that will enable Facebook to determine what is considered “hate speech.” But if they can’t do that already, crowdsourcing the criteria is about the worst way of doing it.
Go home, Facebook: you’re drunk!
Not in the UK!
We keep finding ways to give the worst people more power.
I should say it contains Anatidae Love Speech!
Just looking on my own facebook, where I have just posted something, and none of the posts there, be they mine or other people have the ‘hate speech’ button on them.
Are you in the U.S.?
Thomas – (and Jerry)
Same here – I’m in the UK. That button does not appear on your post noted above, or on one I just put up.
I think the question, added to every post as it is, displays clear contempt towards all Facebook users.
So yes, every post now contains hate speech.
Just noticed it myself. This is an open invitation for mischief.
And now, as Jerry notes in a headnote, the question seems to have disappeared from the site. I must have checked a dozen pages, and it’s not on any of them.
Dear Mischief-Makers,
here is an open goal for you to stick as many balls in as you like.
Yours, Facebook
The depths of peril that free speech faces.
It occurred to me recently- context. It matters.
For example, consider the simple case of a Fac3b004 page that outlines the definition of hate speech itself would be flagged for hate speech.
But wait there’s more.
Comic books – hate speech.
Your favorite movie -hate speech.
Han shooting first – hate.
Video games – hate.
Where will it end?
Seems like there’s really two main issues with this new Facebook “feature”.
First, as we all know here, hate speech shouldn’t really be a thing, at least not without defining it narrowly using categories such as “evidence of a crime” or “snuff film”.
Second, there’s the issue of the mechanism behind the Hate Speech feature. FB can’t really explain their algorithm in detail without risking immediate gaming by hackers. If we’re being generous, we might imagine that marking a post as Hate Speech gets it reviewed by a human. They also would accumulate statistics on users who abuse the feature by incorrectly marking posts. The stats could be used first to advise the user on their “hate speech” criteria, but continued abuse gets the user’s input ignored. If abuse still continues, the user is bumped from Facebook entirely.
If they refined and declared the rules for such posts, and the mechanism worked as above, it might even work. These things mechanisms often have unintended consequences so it would have to be monitored closely and fine-tuned.
also happened to me. got screen shots. but it is gone now, the question box about the hate speech. and it did not happen to any of my other friends so far on facebook. i did a google search and found your blog. do you know of others it happened to as well ?
I think only some heavier users are in the trial. But the moment I posted about it, the system seems to have switched it off. This makes it all the more creepy..!
No, the abuse is going to start with people clicking yes because they think doing so is funny.
Baby pictures, cat videos, and someone advocating for the extermination of X people are all going to be flagged as hate speech.
I await Readers’ wildlife photos being tagged as hate speech.
I live in the US and haven’t seen that feature. I checked your timeline and saw the duck post posted twice, with only one of them having the hate speech question at the bottom. None of your other posts had that feature.
I did some searching to see what I could find out about it, and this is all I could find.
http://fox5sandiego.com/2018/05/01/facebook-asks-users-if-posts-contain-hate-speech/
I don’t see it in Canada either, so it’s possible this is a test rollout of a new feature to the US, or possibly to a subset of users. (Which is interesting, in that the US is one of the few countries without hate speech laws!)
I don’t see this being a permanent feature. I suspect they are using this to train a machine learning algorithm to recognize “hate speech.” I would imagine that posts marked “Yes” will be reviewed manually before inclusion in a teaching set.
Regardless of how this is implemented, I see more negatives than positives.
I saw it, screen shotted (is that even a word ? ) and posted it into my post about wtf was facebook doing asking me if my posts had hate speech, THEN when i went to my wall it was there and I did a screen shot on that and shared them both in my orig post down in the comments, then when I went back after finding your page, before it loaded, it was gone. YES THAT IS CREEPY AS HECK !!!
its hitting the news now, up to three so far, google list
I haven’t seen this. I suppose they don’t trust my judgement.
Haters gonna hate.