“Cultural appropriation” of a Chinese dress causes big kerfuffle

Some people are permanently poised to be offended; in fact, you’d think they get pleasure out of being offended.
One of the topics that often triggers unwarranted offense is cultural appropriation—the adoption by one culture or ethnicity of food, clothing, music, or other aspects of a different culture. In principle this could be offensive, as in the use of blackface, but more often than not it’s simply the appreciation by one culture of another. BuzzFeed (click on screenshot below) and other sites like the Washington Post and the BBC describe a particularly ridiculous example:
What happened is that 18 year old Keziah Daum, a high school student from Utah, decided to wear to her senior prom a quipao, or traditional Chinese dress with a high neckline and slit skirt. While this was worn in China (and still is by societies that try to preserve the dress style), it was really a form of women’s clothing invented in Shanghai in the 1920s and limited to wealthy socialites. Here, for example, is a quipao society I photographed in a mall in Macao on my last visit to Hong Kong:
Well, Ms. Daum made the deadly mistake of liking a quipao she saw in a Salt Lake City vintage clothing store, saying that she was “immediately drawn to the beautiful red grown and was thrilled to find a dress with a modest neckline.” She wore it to the prom and posted the following pictures on Twitter.
You can see the four sub-pictures by clicking on her tweet, but here are three of them. Daum looks lovely, though of course the last picture might be considered offensive by some. I don’t, as it’s not making fun of a culture but imitating (I think) a gesture thought to be Chinese (it’s also Indian, Nepalese, and used in many other countries):
Well, you can question the wisdom of the last photo, but believe me, this fracas would have happened had just the other pictures been posted. Sure enough, Jeremy Lam, a student at the University of Utah, took great offense and posted this tweet:
As you see, it got 17,000 comments and was retweeted 42,000 times. As you might expect, though Daum had her defenders, she only got those defenders because of the spate of people who called her out for “appropriating” a “traditional dress with a long history and making it into a fashion statement.” Well, the dress doesn’t have a long history, was limited to the upper classes, and is supposed to be a fashion statement. If the dress represents “Chinese culture”, it is only a very narrow segment of Chinese culture. (If a lower-class Chinese woman wore it, would that be considered “class appropriation”?).
Daum, as might be expected, was sandbagged, not expecting this at all, and was hurt. You can see all the negative and supportive comments at BuzzFeed (it turns out Jeremy Lam had engaged in even more impure forms of cultural appropriation in previous tweets.) But she even tried to be nice about it:
“I never imagined a simple rite of passage such as a prom would cause a discussion reaching many parts of the world,” Daum said. “Perhaps it is an important discussion we need to have.”
She said that she was sorry if she had caused any offense, and that her intent was never to anger anyone.
“I simply found a beautiful, modest gown and chose to wear it,” she said.
No, we don’t need to have a conversation about her wearing a quipao as a prom dress. It’s not insulting and wasn’t intended to be. It was the best kind of cultural appropriation: the adoption of some aspect of culture that you admire. Yes, we can and should talk about blackface, Mexican sombreros, and the like, but if we’re going to talk about cultural appropriation, how about this site, showing Asian workers adopting “dress-for-success” fashion, which happens to be Western? How about if we talk about the limits of “offensive” cultural appropriation?
Isn’t the picture above an example of cultural appropriation? If not, why not? After all, at least in the U.S. Asians enjoy a social and academic advantage over Caucasians; so if “punching down” is worse than “punching up”, Asians wearing Western suits would be the graver sin.
But this is all nonsense. Cultures intertwine and enrich each other; I can’t imagine the U.S. without the musical, culinary, linguistic, and artistic contributions of non-Caucasians (I won’t say “other cultures” because all of us descend from immigrants). We wouldn’t have the great musical form of jazz without the African-Americans who invented it, and yet its adoption by cultures worldwide occurred without the supposedly negative aspects of “cultural appropriation.” That’s another example of cross-fertilization of cultures.
Making a poor high school woman feel awful about her choice of dress is something that these misguided Social Justice Warriors like to do. It accomplishes nothing positive; all it does is make the “appropriators” feel bad and the puritans feel good about themselves. Can you tell me if anything positive came out of this?
h/t: Seth Andews
Everyone should be issued a maximum snarky comment allotment and when it’s met, it’s done.
I’m overdrawn on my account.
Society has cracked down on traditional, physical bullying, but it’s way behind the curve when it comes to emotional bullying which in these instances are not only socially acceptable but socially encouraged.
Yep. Jordan Petersen tweeted a succinct summary: all identity politics is a pretext for bullying with the added twist of claiming the moral high ground.
Do not understand it and do not want to. There are real things out in the world to worry about but this is not one of them. These children should go look for some individually, not as a herd.
When I see a tempest in a teapot like this, I just chuckle and move on.
I’m disturbed at the number of people using my culture (I’m a direct descedant of the Phonecians, and we invented the alphabet) to “discuss” these issues. Kindly stop appropriating MY culture in future.
Future discussion can be by sempahore, face-to-face or by bashing each other over the heads with rocks–but no more alphabets please. I’m offended.
(In fact–stop even reading this–you are stealing my Phonecian letters with your imperialist eyeballs)
thumbs up! (sorry, there is no emoji available)
I think I solved it:
It’s not about the dress.
“Daum looks lovely”
^^^^^its all about that. Full stop.
Consider the outcome had she been:
-way overweight
-wearing a hijab (if that’s even possible)
-lesbian
-a survivor of one of the school shootings
etc.
+1
Apologies for school shooting one – went way too far.
Technically, “cultural appropriation” is supposed to be used for people of privilege making money from culture accoutrements of people who are not privileged, such as Paul Simon’s Graceland album, which is the first famous one.
I don’t agree with this, but trying to say that any cultural borrowing would qualify isn’t quite right.
You-too-ism is the wrong argument. The right argument is that in the 21st century, people should have the freedom to do as they please and that includes wearing clothes inspired by other cultures & other classes.
No, no, no! The first example was the all white jazz bands of the 1930s and 40s who got all kinds of performance venues including radio time inaccessible to African musicians.
By contrast, Paul Simon’s Graceland is the album that quite unjustly got scapegoated for all this. Simon massively boosted the career of his backup band, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, an all black band from South Africa, who gained international prominence as a consequence of the Graceland album.
By and large only American Africans were upset by Graceland. Euro-Africans didn’t have a problem with it at all.
Even the “all white jazz bands” (or early rock and roll) criticism is misplaced. The endemic racism that prevented black musicians from being heard was not caused particularly by musicians. Criticizing white musicians for playing jazz is as stupid as blaming Jessye Norman for performing in operas.
Entirely agreed!
The problem with your argument is that Simon gave the musicians on Graceland plenty of credit and money; it is an example of cultural appropriation done with the proper respect. What is your issue with what Simon did?
Read this bit about the album; the loudest criticism was that Simon broke the boycott against apartheid, not that he appropriated South African music. And he sure popularized South African music in other places. Granted, it’s because he himself was famous, but where is the odious “cultural appropriation” of the album?
Seriously, several artists almost completely unknown in the US and other Western nations got an enormous boost in recognition, popularity, and revenue from that album.
And when it comes to those white jazz players and blues, note that, once they got past that time of the 40s and early 50s, white and black musicians were constantly collaborating and had enormous respect for each other. They never saw one another as appropriators, but as building on types of music and making new, beautiful pieces of art together, across racial lines. All that mattered was the music, man.
One way to make the some in the regressive left heads explode is to point out that some of the most popular MoTown songs were written by white jewish men.
The ‘privilege’ argument doesn’t hold water eithet. Japan is a bigger economy than the UK so do I get to dress up?
Do the actual Japanese give a toss about this stuff? It always seems to be Japanese Americans or various other Something Americans. The actual Japanese just seen to get on with their lives, remaking Westerns (very well, in fact) like Unforgiven, without a thought for cultural appropriation.
Magnificent Seven (1960) vs The Seven Samurai (1954). How time flies.
“Throne of Blood” is Kurosawa’s masterful remake of MacBeth. Just so, Yimou Zhang’s “A Woman, a Gun and Noodle Shop” is an homage to the Coen Brother’s “Blood Simple”, with some scenes re-done shot by shot. Also, Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon made “The Good, The Bad and the Weird”, paying tribute to Sergio Leone’s masterpiece.
Of course, the Coen brothers are the Lords of Cultural Appropriation; “O Brother Where art Thou?” is unabashedly The Odyssey re-told in a deeply weird way.
It is a nice dress.
I don’t know if there are any serious studies to support it but I’ve heard of something called “indignation addiction.” It seems plausible to me and it sure seems as if some people do suffer from something like an addiction to indignation.
Okay, a quick search yields lots of hits, most of the first few pages of which lead directly, or in one or two steps, to scientist, science fiction writer and more, David Brin. He appears to have originated, or at least written quite a bit about “indignation addiction.” I’m pretty sure that must be who I picked it up from years ago.
Normally, I’d require studies for phenomena like what’s suggested here, but, considering we see this literally every day at every college, on every social media site, and on every forum, I think it’s pretty obvious that it’s both a thing and enormously widespread, especially among certain types of people.
Some people are addicted to roller coaster rides for the adrenaline rush. Perhaps others like the catharsis of being ‘triggered’?
Plus, thanks to social media, you can enjoy your feelings of outrage with far more people than can ride a roller coaster with you. Being part of a larger crowd of like minded people also amplifies the feelings.
Because it’s cultural imperialism (and thus if Asians wish to copy Western dress then the West is at fault) rather than cultural appropriation.
Because the West (especially whites, especially males) are always the ones at fault.
It’s indirectly a kind of guilt by association (I use the term loosely.)
Because there has been some forms of toxic cultural appropriation, now ALL cultural appropriation is deemed off limits, presumably because it enables and facilitates the bad forms (or just because it triggers memories of the bad ones.)
But in the extremes, this is no different from accusing great art with nudity of being pornographic. Yes, there are people who think Titian’s “Venus of Urbino” is pornographic, but the erotic elements are arranged and filtered in a way that most would say it is not.
(Painting here: i.huffpost.com/gen/1565017/thumbs/o-URBINO-900.jpg)
Accusing this woman of cultural appropriation uses a comparably flawed logic.
What’s more touching here is the overwhelming support from Asian Americans against this leftist nonsense. Jeremy Lee was just a bully picking on a young girl and he should be ashamed of himself.
Cultural Diversity: As American as General Tso’s Chicken.
“Well, the dress doesn’t have a long history, was limited to the upper classes, and is supposed to be a fashion statement. If the dress represents ‘Chinese culture’, it is only a very narrow segment of Chinese culture.”
As if any of them knew that!
I’m so sick of this shit. I feel so sorry for this poor girl, and I just wish to hell that she stood up for herself instead of apologizing. Of course, I don’t expect her to try and do such a thing, as she’s going through hell right now and is just trying to mitigate the hurt against her. She doesn’t realize that apologizing won’t make it any better, and will almost certainly make it worse.
I think that the victim should counter-attack. Though light-skinned, she seems to be of color, or at least can pass as such. So she can accuse her opponents of racism and punching down, and point out that she is coming from countless generations of oppressed people.
Nah, she has thing privilege, “passing” privilege (her skin is too light), beauty privilege, etc. etc. There’s no way out. As another commenter noted, the only way she might have had a chance is if she was black, trans, and disabled.
To her credit, she hasn’t given them an inch. May many follow that example!
Oh where to draw the line? I went to my own Prom or as they call it where I live, a formal, in a similar Chinese dress even though I am not Chinese and that’s because in the 90’s this Oriental style of clothing was all the rage after one of the Spice Girls wore it in a video clip. People need to get a bloody life and stop being miserable assholes basically.
Lucky Jeremy’s parents were dead set against cultural appropriation or they might have given him a Western surname associated with upper class prats.
What is Jeremy doing with a Western name? I am offended.
I ran across this on Twitter yesterday and, I’m proud to say, instantly joined the ranks of Ms. Daum’s defenders. It seemed to me the defense was pretty strong, though it was possible that I was entering the thread after most of the offense had finished. My general feeling is that people are now coming out strongly against this “cultural appropriation” meme. I don’t know how long the SJWs will keep it up but perhaps they are starting to hear it from the rest of us.
And if you enjoy banging your head some more on a wall…
“There is no such thing as ‘harmless’ cultural appropriation….”
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/cultural-appropriation-prom-dress-chinese-keziah-daum-a8331326.html
The only heartening thing to me whenever any new cultural appropriation brouhaha arises is that, while we inevitably get clueless articles like the above, the comment sections tend to show most people aren’t buying it. Almost every time the commentators call out the absurdity of these articles.
My sister posted on FB about this; a correspondent commented, lamenting microagressions and cultural appropriation. I responded:
I’m sorry, Ms. _____, but I, for one, am going to be dead of old age LONG before I will have time to build useful coalitions with folks who think that a “microaggression” is actually a thing.
This is the Regressive Left at its worst, and most snowflake useless. There is real racism out there, there ain’t nothing “micro” about it, and it doesn’t have a damned thing to do with some dress that some young girl wore to her prom.
“[N]o ties to that culture”? What does that even MEAN? Does that mean that I’m committing a microaggression every time that I play a Delta blues tune? Or does it just mean that black people shouldn’t be allowed to play in the symphony?
Oh, I forgot…”cultural appropriation.” That’s not a thing, either.
I hope Jeremy Lam doesn’t wear denim jeans, a Marlboro Man might not take a liking to that. Jeremy, find a nice, quiet corner and slowly punch yourself into unconsciousness.
Vive la assimilation — in all directions!