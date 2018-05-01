Angry Cat Man gets long hair

Angry Cat Man™ is my alter ego, the superhero I become when faced with crime and injustice. He was created by reader Pliny the in Between, and you can see his diverse adventures here. (The name originated when a teacher at Chicago’s Lab School sent students posts from my website, and one of them remarked, “Oh no, not another thing from the Angry Cat Man!”

After this morning’s ludicrous claim that superhero women have long hair, which is sexist because superhero men don’t (a claim handily refuted by Grania), Pliny produced this stereotype-shattering image of Angry Cat Man: