Angry Cat Man gets long hair

Angry Cat Man™ is my alter ego, the superhero I become when faced with crime and injustice. He was created by reader Pliny the in Between, and you can see his diverse adventures here.  (The name originated when a teacher at Chicago’s Lab School sent students posts from my website, and one of them remarked, “Oh no, not another thing from the Angry Cat Man!”

After this morning’s ludicrous claim that superhero women have long hair, which is sexist because superhero men don’t (a claim handily refuted by Grania), Pliny produced this stereotype-shattering image of Angry Cat Man:

  1. Paul S
    Posted May 1, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    Do your glasses have cat’s eyes?

  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted May 1, 2018 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    Brilliant!!

  3. SA Gould
    Posted May 1, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

    Long or short. Doesn’t diminish your powers.

  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 1, 2018 at 3:00 pm | Permalink

    Even has the cowboy boots…

  5. Heather Hastie
    Posted May 1, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    Excellent Pliny! Very cool indeed. 😀

    >(^.^)<

    • Heather Hastie
      Posted May 1, 2018 at 3:08 pm | Permalink

      >(^•^)<

      (Better nose.)

  6. paultopping
    Posted May 1, 2018 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

    I would expect Angry Cat Man to have more cat-like features — retractable steel claws at a minimum. Perhaps even sharp claws on the boots for disemboweling recalcitrant SJWs, evangelicals, or Templeton awardees. LOL

