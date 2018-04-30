#worldrobberflyday

by Matthew Cobb

In case you didn’t know, today is World Robberfly Day on Twitter, so entomologists are posting pictures of these fabulous, chunky and aggressive flies, the apex predator of the Diptera. Go over and check out the photos yourself – here are just a few.

 

 

8 Comments

  1. busterggi
    So hard to find just the right card for this day.

  2. pablohb1
    Stunning images of these amazing creatures. Thanks.

  3. Taskin
    Cool.

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    For once in my life I sort of wish I posted on Tweeter. Got two interesting pictures of robber flies being bad-ass.

  5. mayamarkov
    Poor odonates!

  6. riffatwajidblogs
    Super

  7. Joe Felsenstein
    When I was 15, our family was on vacation and at a campground in north central Pennsylvania. I was wearing a sweatshirt. I bent over and a robberfly must have used that moment to land on my back. When I straightened up, its feet got tangled in the fabric and it bit me through the sweatshirt. Ouch! Worse than a horsefly bite. I would hate to be bitten on my bare skin by a robber fly.

  8. Mark R.
    The eyes are mesmerizing…I’m mesmerized.

