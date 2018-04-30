OMG: We have geese and goslings

Well, the female 88K is back, and with her a new swain, 92P, and six goslings. Where did they come from? What do I do now? I know nothing of geese or how to tend them.

And of course Frank and Honey are gone, and won’t return with this crew around.

OMG. Well, I have to report 92P now, who must be a male.

88K was here a while back, and I reported her and got my Official Goose Spotter certificate. She must have been checking out the place in early April.

I’ll try to feed them now. . . .