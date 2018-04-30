Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) here: I’m back for a week doing the Hili dialogues, but will then repair to Paris for a week and a half. Let’s all have a round of applause for Grania, who took over this onerous duty when importuned.
Honey is still not back, though Sir Francis continues to guard the pond (and to get his daily rations). I will be bereft if my hen mallard doesn’t return; my one hope is that she’s sitting on her eggs somewhere nearby.
It’s April 30, National Raisin Day, brought to you by California Big Raisin. And it’s a UNESCO holiday: International Jazz Day! Let’s have some jazz, then, and in order not to jar you at this time in the morning, some soft jazz:
It’s the 241st birthday of Carl Friedrich Gauss, and Google has a Doodle celebrating the great German polymath. Note that the letters “oogle” each commemorate one of his contributions; can you name them?
On April 30,1492, Christopher Columbus received his “commission of exploration”, which of course led to his voyage to the Americas that year. On this day in 1789, George Washington was sworn in (on Wall Street in New York City) as the first elected President of the United States. On April 30, 1803, the U.S. bought the Louisiana Territory from France for $15 million. This “Louisiana Purchase” more than doubled the size of the country. On this day in 1897, J. J. Thomson announced his discovery of the electron as a subatomic particle; the work was done at the Cavendish Labs and the announcement made at a lecture at London’s Royal Institution. In 1905, the “Miracle Year” for Einstein, he finished his doctoral thesis on April 30 at the University of Zurich. Exactly 22 years later, the first set of footprints were left in concrete in front of Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theater: they belonged to Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford. It’s Hitler Death Day, too: on April 30, 1945, Hitler and his new wife Eva Braun committed suicide in the Führerbunker as Russian troops closed in. Exactly three decades later, Saigon fell to the Communists and the Vietnam war ended as the South Vietnamese President surrendered. On April 30, 1993, CERN announced that the protocols for the World Wide Web would be free. Finally, in 2008, skeletal remains found near Yekaterinburg, Russia, were confirmed to be those of Alexei and Anastasia, two children of the Czar. The remains of the whole family, shot by the Bolsheviks, now rest in the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg.
Notables born on this day include Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777), Alice B. Toklas (1877), Bobby Vee (1943), Annie Dillard (1945) and Gal Gadot (1985). Those who died on April 30 include the engineer Casey Jones (1900), Adolf Hitler (1945; see above), George Balanchine and Muddy Waters (both 1983), and Nobel-winning chemist Harry Kroto (2016).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Elzbieta, who with luck (and with Andrzej II and Leon) will soon be a neighbor of Hili and Staff, came to visit, bringing Hili a cat sausage:
Hili: How nice that you came.Elzbieta: I can tell that you are glad to see me.
Hili: Jak miło, że wpadłaś.
Elżbieta: Widzę, że się cieszysz.
The good news from Wloclawek is that Leon and his staff have at last managed to find a contractor to pour the foundations for their wooden home, previously moved from southern Poland and its pieces stored in Andrzej and Malogrzata’s garage over the winter. Soon Leon will be living only ten miles from Hili! Here’s Leon speaking from the site of his future home:
Leon: The Sunday siesta. Where shall I dig around?
And we’re lucky to have photos and videos of all three Website Cats today. Here is a video of Gus getting baked in Winnipeg. Staff Taskin reports:
I plucked a bit of last year’s dried out plant from the pot. (It was a tiny bit too.) Catnip doesn’t survive our winters, so I will have to buy a new plant this year.
From Matthew; a Christmas pine cone, over half a century old, brings new life:
Spot the spider! Matthew will answer below:
A drunken cat came home:
From Grania: George Takei seems a bit of a flake!
LOL, these ducks refused grapes, as did mine!
A lovely Calico Maine Coon cat (Grania’s favorite) with a simply fantastic tail:
And cats pwning d*gs: all is well in the world.
An important day it seems but mostly for Leon and the new house to come. We have a big job to do shortly taking our cat Emma in for a teeth cleaning. The worst part is holding back the morning food and water. Certainly not a happy cat, this one.



You want me to find a spider that is maybe 1.5mm (male), maybe 4mm (female) long in that mess? Whoooboy!
I’ve got a little cross shaped dark anomaly that is a candidate. Might also be a bit of bark. Might be an odd shadow. Might be an hallucination.
$15 for the Louisiana Purchase? Maybe $15,000,000? It was still a bargain.
The spider is impossible, almost. I had to use PAINT.net to find it!
On bark
Body is bark coloured
Legs are dark
Female bodies reach 4mm according to Wiki – for a sense of scale the whole beast is the same size as the “D” in Bob Dawson [the name below the pic]
That’s all I’m sayin’
I think Michael may have found it. I must admit, I can’t see it, and I told Jerry when I sent it to him!
Bob Dawson posted the following clues/explanations on Twitter. They don’t help me much:
• It is minute in the image, sorry!
• Yes, against the bark, virtually impossible! There was an exceptionally dark individual on another tree, but that one was even smaller
• Left hand side, below the two ‘bumps’ of bark and in a bit…
Hope that helps!
Matthew
I have a screenshot of the beast – to put up when you feel the time is right
And in Sweden and certain other European places, it’s Valborgsmässoafton, when people repair to the countryside or the outskirts of their community and light a big bonfire this evening, basically to mark the end of winter. Of course, all sorts of religious commemorations have attached to this over the centuries, but it’s obvious that this is a celebration of the onset of spring and also testament to the ability of fire to draw humans together – a pre-Xtian celebration that the X’s had to assimilate, not abolish.
I would love to be in a small airplane flying over Sweden tonite.
I just read that female mallards brood up to 23 hours a day. Let’s hope Honey is on eggs.
Gauss was a thoroughly unpleasant person, despite his genius and many contributions to mathematics. I always wonder if we should honor people who are excellent in a certain area but are otherwise poor role models. Euler was someone far more worthy of celebration and remembrance.
Gauss reportedly forbade his children from becoming mathematicians because he did not want to sully the family name, for example.
A great mathematician who was a complete ass???? Hard to believe.
No one has mentioned yet what the symbols for oogle stand for –
o – Gauss worked on planetary motion using conic sections.
o – a heptadecagonm a 17 sided polygon, which Gauss constructed with compass and a straightedge.
g – the normal distribution, which some people still call Gaussian
l – a telescope. Gauss did important work in optics.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Double-Gauss_lens
e – an equivalent sign. Could stand for many things. I will go with the Fundamental Theorem of Algebra.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fundamental_theorem_of_algebra
“Gauss remained mentally active into his old age, even while suffering from gout and general unhappiness. For example, at the age of 62, he taught himself Russian.”
I am not sure what this sentence from Wikipedia means. I am 70. If I study Russian, will get gout and be unhappy?
It may not be well known that Sir harry kroto was a great supporter of k12 science. In his later years he spent several months a year in the u.s. and i met him when he gave a wonderful presentation on nanotechnology to more than 100 middle and high school science teachers in 2009 in the small town of danville, Va. The technical level and his explanation of science and scientific discovery were perfectly pitched for this audience. He also provided url for freely available general level lectures on nanotechnology from his university in the u.k. It was so great to have a nobel laureate take the initiative to work with k12 science teachers in a very comforting way. I was scheduled tofollow him on the agenda and offered him my slot as i wanted to listen to more.
FWIW: I once knew a cat named Gauss. It was the first time I had heard of the man. Gauss’s staff was a mathematician, I believe.
Yeah, pretty smooth on the jazz front — especially seein’ as how ‘Trane would take jazz in a whole nother direction a year later wit A Love Supreme.
in re, Mr Black, thus of yours, “I always
wonder if we should honor people who are
excellent in a certain area but are otherwise
poor role models.”
I do not wonder anymore.
I just do not.
I do not honor such people.
Anymore. AT all.
Including .not. passing on their so – called
“excellent” accomplishments TO any others.
No excuses.
I know plenty of people
and all of them of very, very modest means
who do smashingly good things AND, at the same time,
who never ever did bad things or
otherwise were “poor role models,”
so being excellent and being a good person
.are. possible. So: NO excuses. Not anymore.
We need one Casey Jones song for the day. I will go with the Grateful Dead.
Driving that train …..
Thanks Grania! Not just anyone can step in for Professor Ceiling Cat. Great job! Much appreciated.