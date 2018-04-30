Jeremy Sherman still doesn’t understand evolution

On March 19 I wrote a critique of decision theorist Jeremy Sherman’s view that evolution is powerless to explain why organisms “try” to do things and appear to “value” some behaviors more than others. Well, of course, he’s wrong because, although he’s not dumb, he apparently doesn’t understand how natural selection could lead to “purposeful” behavior. Those behaviors, seemingly directed to an end, evolve because the genes that produce them leave more copies than genes producing alternative behaviors.
This isn’t rocket science. Parents who “try” to care for their offspring and behave in “purposeful” ways to foster and protect them will leave more offspring than parents who are indifferent to their offspring. Ergo the genes promoting parental-care behavior will outcompete those promoting parental indifference.
And so it goes for all of natural selection on animals. Because we are built by genes, which, unlike other molecules, replicate themselves (albeit with some errors), living things will evolve to show behaviors that promote the replication of their constituent genes. This is what gives nature the appearance of design, adaptation, and “striving.” That striving may or may not be conscious: an amoeba “tries” to find food and a Drosophila “tries” to reproduce, but it’s doubtful whether these activities involve conscious thought or even consciousness. Conscious thought, which is likely one way of fostering the replication of genes, is an evolutionary add-on that permits adaptation when the brain becomes a sufficiently complex computer.
Well, Sherman is back again, stung by my criticisms, and writing the same damn piece at Alternet (click on screenshot below; do Alternet authors even get paid?). In so doing, he gives an encomium to Intelligent Design:
What’s the “valid point”? That ID has a way of poetically explaining “agency” and the “effort” and “trying” of organisms: the Intelligent Designer. Now Sherman doesn’t buy it, as he says he’s an atheist, but still likes it because the God account is “beautiful, intuitive, evocative, and poetic”. But so what? He doesn’t believe it, so how could such an explanation be “valid”? Only because it gives an alternative to an explanation that Sherman hates even more: “we are just complex chemistry”, the explanation that happens to be true.
At any rate, Sherman says that science can’t explain the appearance of organisms “trying” to do stuff. Here’s his Big Mystery:
What do I mean by agency? Agency is the behavior of agents like you and me though not just of humans. Agency is evident in any living being, any organism making an effort for its own benefit, effort fitted to circumstances. You are an agent but so is a bug, begonia or bacterium. All organisms try to stay alive. Trying is the heart of agency.
Most organisms don’t know they’re trying, don’t feel like trying and aren’t trying to try better. Still, they try to stay alive. That’s agency.
Agency boils down to three basic attributes, absolutely essential to the life and behavioral sciences, and completely irrelevant in the physical sciences:
Effort: Trying, which is what’s meant by behavior in contrast to mere phenomena. Chemicals don’t try to do anything. Agents do.
Function: The effort is of benefit for the agent. An agent’s adaptive traits are functional because they improve the agent’s chances of succeeding at what’s of value to it, chiefly survival and reproduction. Nothing is of value to chemicals, but things are of value to agents.
Fittedness: Which is different from material conformity. Molecules may fit together physically but that’s different from fittedness, responsiveness to context.
No physical scientist could get away with saying that chemical changes try to keep going for their own sake. Down the hall, behavioral scientists can talk all they like about agents trying to keep going for their own sake. What explains this double standard? Scientists still have no answer, though they could.
What tries to stay alive, or rather persist, is DNA, the replicator that builds bodies—the “vehicles”. And the vehicles aren’t “trying” to do anything, as they’re not conscious, nor do the organisms that appear to have agency need be conscious. Some forms of DNA just leave more copies than do others. And that, over time, leads to bodies and behaviors—all the blind result of differential replication of DNA. No striving, no will. is necessary, which is the amazing and fantastic part of how natural selection creates diversity. The process is mindless, driven by differential replication of molecules that replicate.
So much is easy to understand once you know a bit about natural selection, and I think most readers here can understand that. Sherman apparently doesn’t. He doesn’t like the natural-selection explanation, even though it’s the right one and he has no alternative:
Most scientists today will tell you that agency emerges with evolution by natural selection, which they regard as a kind of blind watchmaker, without acknowledging that even a blind watchmaker is an agent trying to make watches.
Some are so desperate to explain away agency that they try to redefine the word “design.” “Nothing tries,” they’ll say. “Evolution doesn’t try to design, but it designs you. You don’t try. You’re just the product of chemical (DNA, RNA) replication, which isn’t trying either. You may try to believe that you try but you don’t” By this supposedly scientific pretzel logic, agency is nowhere but everywhere.
Here, for example, is Jerry Coyne, a big name in evolutionary theory arguing that my question “what is agency?” is the product of my muddle-headed thinking.(link is external) To him, evolution proves that we are nothing but deterministic chemistry. What distinguishes us is that we are the robot bodies of DNA copying chemically under natural selection’s “design.”
Chemicals copy in any chain reaction. What then is the difference between DNA and other chemicals? DNA has “heritable material.” What is “heritable material”? It’s equivocation, kind of a homunculus and kind of a chemical. He might just as well say that DNA has a soul.
And no, chemicals don’t copy in “any chain reaction”. But thank you, Dr. Sherman, but I’d prefer that you try to understand evolutionary biology rather than give me a backhanded compliment. If you don’t understand the difference between how DNA functions in a living organism and a chemical like benzene functions in a lab, then I can’t help you. The fact is that the one replicates and builds bodies that often have behavior, while the other doesn’t. That makes all the difference in the world.
But at the end Sherman says he does have an explanation for value: “Here’s a new scientific explanation for the emergence of agency, developed by UC Berkeley scientist Terrence Deacon.” But the video shows not Deacon but Deacon channeled through Sherman’s gobbledy-gook, and it makes no sense to me beyond the explanation I’ve given above: DNA variants that promote their own replication, sometimes through the pursuit of what we see as “value”, are the ones that persist. Ergo, some organisms have the appearance of “valuing” reproduction and survival. Nothing new here, folks, move along.
Watch for yourself:
Oh the Just-ians and the mere-lings and the nothing-mores. The cries of petulant egos demanding that they be special among all things without looking again at what is and seeing the beauty therein. Complex chemistry is pretty flippin’ amazing in all the things that it does. So sorry, not sorry, that it doesn’t have a magical agency sitting on top of it to make you feel all warm in fuzzy inside.
in re the pix at the end of your post, Dr Coyne,
thus as well:
but One does need to admit even though
’tis a canine, it is i) a very, very cute one and
ii) a mighty good reason, then, for One’s
being late to work ! Not ? !
Blue
It’s also an example of a Obscurantist Semantic Field(TM) that contains a bit of the hard problem of consciousness, a cup of abiogenesis, a few spoons of Cartesian Dualism, flavoured with a few knowledge gaps, in one obscurantist serving.
Complementary to the above: Humans evidently even ascribe agency to the weather, destiny, groups and crowds, zeitgeists, fictional characters, and objects that behave obstinate and unpredictable. How we say or conceive of something doesn’t mean it’s the way things truly are. People quickly even view assistant AIs, like Alexa, Siri and Cortana as beings.
If we encountered a Golem showing some complex behaviours where a physical, mechanical understanding fails, we’d quickly view it as something with agency. If we later find the list of instructions in its mouth, we understand that it was “just” a program.
What causes this switch between models (e.g. from physical to intentional) are insights into the mechanism. The simpler and clearer the rules are, the less we need to use the agent model. We then simply go by cause and effect, or folk physics.
If the Golem typically, but not always goes outside to enjoy the sun, based on opaque reasons (which we technically might call “randomness”), we’d more likely use the agent model to make sense of the behaviour and say things like “it likes the sun”. This is a case where the difference between naming and knowing also comes through, because “likes it” is simply a label for the observation that a behaviour is repeated without apparent gain. If we find out that the Golem is actually a solar-powered robot, then again, we’d be pressed to swap models and say, it goes outside to charge up its battery.
AlphaGo tries to win at Go, and beat the best human soundly. AlphaZero tries to win at chess, and beat the best programs who in turn beat the best humans. They learned by doing, playing against themselves, trying to improve. This seems like some sorta agency by his definition. No god involved.
God is everywhere, oh ye of little faith 🙂 !
Those programs were intelligently designed; that’s the ID argument in a nutshell.
The idea of AlphaGo “trying” is more anthropomorphism than anything else. One the other hand, there is no hard line between its kind of trying and the human kind.
On the other hand … (wish we could edit our comments!)
Unbelievable! He writes “I’m an atheist with a PhD. in evolutionary theory.”
Can a PhD. be revoked?
“What do I mean by agency? Agency is the behavior of agents like you and me though not just of humans. Agency is evident in any living being, any organism making an effort for its own benefit, effort fitted to circumstances. You are an agent but so is a bug, begonia or bacterium. All organisms try to stay alive. Trying is the heart of agency”
I can´t avoid to compare this with what Antonio Damasio refers by “Homeostasis” in his latest book The Strange Order of Things. He talks about the “homeostatic imperative” present in all living organisms. And that it appears first than replicators (the debate about replicator first v. metabolism first). Are they try to explain the same thing? Is it something to explain at all? Nevertheless, Damasio do not deny natural selection.
He says: “homeostasis has guided, non-conciously and non-deliberatively, without prior design, the selection of biological structures and mechanisms capacble of not only maintaining life but also advancing the evolution of species to be found in varied branches of the evolutionary tree”
I had not seen your comment before I posted mine, which has a piece on homeostasis because it would be implied by Sherman’s “agency”.
Right now I think the evidence point to that both pathways were “first”, chemical systems can strive both for catalytic production (core of replication) and for steady state (core of homeostasis). The latest result is that the universal ancestry Wood-Ljungdahl metabolic pathway have at least 2 geological localized non-enzymatic pathways (greigite and/or free iron). So could have been exaptated for robustness and freedom when protocells became capable enough.
I should add that the new iron result makes sense in regards exaptation, since the archaea WL pathway uses iron enzymes. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.
I could easily misinterpret, but it sure looks to me like Sherman is wandering wild in mystical metaphors rather than accept that his models, of say agency, are models.
Sure we can impute agency in chemicals – have Sherman seen a model example of a protein folding making a seemingly huge “effort” (and sometimes fail), or the “function value” of a DNA allele survive and reproduce or the “fittedness responsiveness” of its fitness in the population – but it is still a simplistic model of their behavior. The currency of biology is population genetics, not wild hordes of individual organism “agents” who are simply glorified homeostasis examples of chemical steady state behavior slaving under the rule of genetics.
Even worse for Sherman is that biology is an elaborated example of geological systems. How will he ever explain that to himself using a model of agency? I find it ironic when people impute anthropomorphic ideas – especially religious myth inspired ones – onto nature instead of acknowledging that it is nature that resulted in humans that evolved to eagerly detect “agency”(or risk death by claw and tooth).
Strange how at one time (in the Western world at least) people used to be worried about their immortal souls and reacted very strongly against anyone who suggested that people had no souls. Prior to the 20th century lots of headstones asked people to pray for the deceased’s soul or asserted that the soul was now with god.
Since then social attitudes have changed. Headstones now assert how much the deceased will be missed or will continue to be held in memory – and people now get into heated debates about the existence of agency and free will.
I wonder how much of this change of attitudes is down to evolutionary ideas becoming commonplace and exposing the myth of human exceptionalism. Jeremy Sherman may be one of those people who want the comfort of exceptionalism without the myths that sustain it.
Even I can see this doesn’t make sense. To admittedly-fairly-ignorant-on-this-topic me, it all sounds like an attempt to deny determinism.
He says, for example, we focus our work on priorities. But we don’t always. We often “choose” to do stuff that’s not a priority. For example, we go to look something up that we need to know for what we’re working on, and before we know it, were watching a new kitten video on YouTube. That act is determined by physics, and there’s no agency.
I always confuse encomium with meconium. I definitely think he has produced a meconium to Intelligent Design.
To every question, there’s an answer that’s “beautiful, intuitive, evocative, poetic” … and wrong.
I suspect Sherman suffers from the same kind of fallacious thinking as Searle in his Chinese Room thought experiment. They start with complex mechanisms that demonstrate complex behavior. They break them down into their constituent parts, then search among those parts for the locus of the complex behavior. Not surprisingly, they can’t find it. This is all too mysterious to them so they add their particular brand of woo to the explanation.
If we disassemble an automobile into its constituent parts, which part will take you from A to B? It’s a silly question. Yes humans are made from biological and chemical parts. Yes humans have agency (whatever that means). But you won’t find the part containing the agency. It only emerges when the parts all work together.
There is no way to separate chemicals (which don’t do anything according to him), and anything a living thing does, because life is chemistry.