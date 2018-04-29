Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
How quickly the weekend disappears!
Today is the birthday of Duke Ellington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Uma Thurman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jerry Seinfeld and Willie Nelson. In 1945 Dachau concentration camp was liberated, and in 1991 the Rodney King LA riots happened. It’s also the wedding anniversary of Hitler, one day before he and his wife Eva Braun committed suicide.
It’s also International Dance Day, which I did not know was a thing. It’s a UNESCO initiative and is celebrated with performances from Bollywood to Béjart Ballet.
On Twitter this morning:
Sea anemone hip hop.
Sperm assist
Fox yawn
If you are interested in hearing what non-shouty version of Jonathan Pie has to say
No comment
Finally, Hili takes on the world.
Hili: I’m ready.
A: What for?
Hili: For a fight or a flight.
In Polish:
Hili: Jestem gotowa.
Ja: Na co?
Hili: Na atak lub na ucieczkę.
I assume that starfish eat anemones, and that anemone in the video has just detected an approaching starfish?
Too bad the anemone’s swimming in a circle, I wonder if it ended up parking too close to the starfish again.
I think this is Stomphia didemon [Swimming anemone] versus the predatory sea star Dermasterias imbicata [Leather star]. But the Stomphia isn’t a Speedy Gonzales predator, it will spend minutes trying to subdue the anemone via stings – plenty of time for the anemone to press the eject button. I got all that fancy info above from this video where you can see the whole thing in action:
Brilliant selection today Grania, but don’t wish Sunday away, Is it your policy to not engage on WEIT, in comments at all [or maybe rarely]? Testing, testing.
The two mating dance vids are bleedin; marvellous. I love dance that’s explicitly for the mating [ballet to Travolta] or the war, but can’t handle it when it’s put on as an expression of more complex ideas. The wrong medium [thinking Rick Wakeman on Ice & other atrocities!]
The Springer-doggie-in-a-pub/Squirrel thread is amusing:
Thanks!
Oops didn’t realise it would embed. Click thru for pleasing Twitter dog pics & commentary.