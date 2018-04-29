New Mexico: The end

I’m now back in Chicago, have checked the duck pond (Frank was there, but no Honey 😦 ), and will put up the last batch of photos from my trip to Florida and New Mexico.
As I noted yesterday, two Great Horned Owls nest in the local Home Depot. Consult that post for full photo documentation, but here’s the male again.
We were looking for rust remover for Bill’s collection of old tools, but Home Depot didn’t have the right kind, so we repaired to a local ranching store, which sold hay, western clothes (I bought a Wrangler western-style shirt) and gun safes: heavy places to lock your guns. Some Americans have a lot of guns. For only $1000, this safe claims to store up to 64 guns. God bless America!
I’ve posted a lot of pictures of the tuxedo cat Boris, but have neglected the lovely but shy tortoiseshell cat Janet. Well, here she is:
Janet II:
We started measuring the “pawness” of both cats, but don’t yet have enough data. Here’s Avis observing Janet using her right paw to extract a treat from a cardboard toilet roll:
Besides my shirt, here are a few other items I brought back from New Mexico: authentic salsa (#2 in last year’s state salsa-tasting contest), powdered green chile to add to stews and other stuff, and piñon-nut coffee, flavored with the essence of the pine nut (I haven’t tried it yet, but it’s supposed to be good):
Boris has a real liking for my feet and shoes, even though they aren’t odiferous (at least I’ve never been told that!). He liked to sleep with his head on my flip flops:
And he would lick them, as shown by the wet spot below.
On Friday we celebrated my last day in Las Cruces—and an academic promotion for Avis—by having two New-Mex meals. The first was at a purely local spot, not often patronized by Anglos, called Enrique’s.
A late breakfast: a chile relleno (my favorite of all Mexican foods, I’ve decided) and a chicken enchilada, along with rice, beans, and chips served with perhaps the best homemade salsa I had on this trip.
Bill practices archery (he doesn’t hunt!). Here he is shooting at a target in his backyard, and I believe I got a shot of the arrow in flight (it’s the yellow dot to the upper left of the target). I tried it myself from about half the distance, and managed to hit the yellow target, but wasn’t even close to a bulls’s eye.
There’s no sight on the bow, and it’s hard. On the other hand, this bow (which I believe had a 50 pound pull), sent that arrow off fast, so I can imagine how ancient longbows, with over 120 pounds of pull, could easily do serious damage to a human body.
As you can see, Bill was quite good, putting all four arrows right next to where he was aiming:
Our celebratory dinner was at a famous place about 20 miles south of Las Cruces, Chope’s Bar and Cafe in La Mesa. It’s renowned for its chiles rellenos. Here I am worshiping a large green chile:
My dinner: a big plate of chile relleno (lightly breaded, with a great vegetable flavor), an enchilada, a taco, and a tamale. This was the first meal (besides the blue corn pancakes in Santa Fe) that I couldn’t finish:
We then repaired to Bill and Avis’s “local,” the High Desert Brewing Company, for a few craft brewskis. Across the street is a pedestrian-crossing sign that some wag altered by putting a beer glass in the crosser’s hand:
The nachos at the place are famous and huge: we watched some firemen come in to bring a bunch back to the firehouse. Here is the “medium” portion:
Finally, yesterday it was time to leave. As Avis and Bill drove me the hour to the El Paso airport, they pointed out salient features. Here is caliche, the layer of calcium carbonate under the ground that plays hob with gardeners in desert areas.
And here’s the border between New Mexico and Mexico, with the town on the other side being Juarez. That line running across the picture and up the hill is in fact a border wall, which Trump wants to extend the whole length of the border. You can see the abrupt demarcation between the U.S. and Mexico:
For our last treats, we went to a well known bakery that also specializes in tamales, Gussie’s in El Paso. Tamales are hard to make at home, so most people buy them premade.
I had two: a chicken and chile (left) and a pork tamale with red chile (right). They were by far the best tamales I’ve ever had, and Avis and Bill agreed that they were superb. (If you don’t know tamales, they are filling wrapped in a cornmeal dough and then steamed in cornhusks.)
Internal view of unwrapped chicken tamale:
The bakery bit is a typical Mexican bakery, similar to those in Chicago. I love them because the procedure is to get a metal tray and tongs and pick out your own assortment of pastries. Of course this leads to one always buying too many, but they freeze well:
I liked the watermelon-decorated cookies:
And so, with this cellphone tower decorated like a palm tree (do birds nest here), I bid farewell to New Mexico (and Texas). It was a great trip, and many thanks to Bill and Avis for their generous hospitality!
Seems like your trip to NM was amazing! Your photos really make me want to visit. What was the best thing you did there (besides being with friends)?
Eating the good food, of course. Our host expanded quite a bit on that, I’d say.
Hard to say: food and scenery and tourist attractions. For example, the petroglyphs at Three Rivers and the Georgia O’Keeffee Museum at Santa Fe were fantastic, and I hear Carlsbad Caverns are nice, too. But food has to be one of the major attractions.
I’m sure Bill already knows this, but for rust removal on stuff like tools, molasses is what you want. Agricultural grade, from feed stores is recommended. No idea what the chemical reaction is, but strange as it sounds, it works.
10% aqueous solution. Apparently fermentation and production of organic acids is involved, so there’s probably some chelation chemistry going on, but other than that a quick look didn’t turn up any chemical equations. However, here are some results.
Yes, there are things that work, and we haven’t a clue how.
If after cutting onions you wash your fingers on stainless steel under running cold water for half a minute, your hands will not stink of onions. Reason as yet unknown, but it definitely works.
Here are some tips on using other foodstuffs as cleaners https://www.nytimes.com/1996/01/31/garden/spam-the-double-agent-who-knew.html. But this by no means exhausts the list, and there are other lists online. I recall that as a child, I drove my mother to exasperation when I found that Worcestershire sauce cleaned our painted porch railings.
An El Paso taxi driver lost his windscreen to a falling Cell Tower palm frond a few years back. You’ve got a disguised antenna surrounded by those huge metal palm leaves & then a second antenna array immediately below, on the same tower that’s fully exposed. Why bother? Psychology apparently.
It has nothing to do with birds – the idea is to accommodate planning depts which consider bare towers ugly & ‘problematic’ – it has been found that far fewer locals complain about towers & their evil ‘rays’ if you half attempt to make ’em look like natural features. We are just as bewildered & blindsided by the universe as baboons staring at their reflection in the lenses of cameras!
Why palm trees in El Paso though? I’m thinking T-Mobile has a job lot to keep the Angelenos happy so why not foist the same flora on the Elpasoens [is that the right word?] Nobody notices such disjunctions, right? Everybody driving miles for a pint of milk or an NM-style sarnie has no time to see…
A wonderful ending. I still remember fondly buying tamales from wandering venders on beaches in Mexico. Then back to the tide pools to look for marine life.
Sounds like a dream, that must have been wonderful.
I live in South Carolina and most of the guys I work with have 25-50 guns and many have more than that. It’s a right of passage. We have one new guy who is building an ‘awesome looking assault rifle just because they look so cool.’ Another guy routinely buys two guns when they go on sale. One for him and one for his two year old boy. Everything else aside, the fact that I don’t own a gun marks me as someone to be very suspicious of. No one cares that I am generally fine with gun ownership. One time, and this tells you how dopey I can be, I told one guy that I’m fine with guns. I just think they should be registered with the police and you have to check them out to use them. I kid you not – he has never spoken to me since.
New Mexico is really a very interesting state. A fine place to get away for the city folks and nothing but wide open spaces. PCC was very close to the White Sands another area unique to New Mexico. Once you get past Albuquerque, the only large city, the numbers really go down. Los Cruces, believe it or not is the second largest city in the state and less than 100,000 population. The contrast between Arizona and New Mexico is population.
Vive los chiles rellenos!
Some of the longbows found on the wreck of the Mary Rose had draw weights of at least 150 lbs or so, maybe as much as 185 lbs. More than three times the bow you saw! It is no wonder that skeletons of late mediæval English archers are easily identified by the extra bone growth to support these forces, even though the force comes from the muscles of the back rather than the arms.
I have flown over the US – Mexico border, on one side green pastures and plenty, on the Mexican side an immediate nothing, desert. Except where enterprising US farmers had pinched bits of the country next door.
As for the English war bow, there are demonstrations of its frightening power on YouTube.