Free will and “privilege”

Oliver Burkeman is a Guardian writer based in New York, and his new column at the site may upset a lot of readers, though I’m not quite sure. Click on the screenshot to go to his short piece.
Burkeman was apparently greatly influenced by a 2011 BBC edition of the “In Our Time” program (the 500th show) featuring Simon Blackburn, Helen Beebee, and Galen Strawson, all professors of philosophy at British Universities. You might want to hear the 32-minutes show here (click on screenshot):
It’s a very enlightening and informed discussion, and particularly interesting in how the discussants deal with the idea of “moral responsibility”. All three philosophers save Beebee are determinists: she argues that science is a long way from determining whether determinism is true, though I think she’s dead wrong here. As Sean Carroll notes, the laws of physics of everyday life are completely understood, and to me that means that determinism is correct (save for the possibility of true quantum indeterminacy, which can’t play a role in any meaningful notion of human agency, since we have no control over our electrons).
Both Beebee and Blackburn evince various degrees of “compatibilism”: that there are some notions of free will that are compatible with determinism. But none of the discussants espouse any form of contracausal free will: that at any time, you could have done something other than what you did. Blackburn’s compatibilism, for instance, includes the idea that using the word “ought” confers a degree of moral responsibility on an action, and ergo frames a form of free will. “You ought to be nicer to Sam,” is somehow taken as an indication of moral responsibility and thus free will, though the connection is not obvious to me.
I’ve been accused, for instance, of being a compatibilist by using the word “ought”. But to me that the word is shorthand for the idea “if you want good consequence X, you should do action Y, and if you don’t, you can be called out.” I see no sense of agency in using that word, or that it plays a role in any form of free will that’s meaningful. Rather, using “ought” is just telling someone that actions have predictable consequences, and you can be shamed/punished/jailed for not doing something that promotes good consequences. On a non-moral level, it’s like telling someone who’s never used a wrench that “if you want to make the nut tighter, you ought to turn the wrench clockwise.” Why does that not limn a free will for wrenches?
In other words, in a decision having consequences for other people, you can be responsible in a way that leads to useful societal approbation or disapprobation, but not morally responsible, which to me means that when you do a bad act, you could have done the good alternative. All this, of course, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be praised or scorned, for those actions tend to promote consequences that we think are good for society.
Burkemann seems to have grasped what is ineluctably true: whatever credit your claim for your accomplishments, it all comes back to factors over which you have no control. Again, this does not make blame or praise useless, it just means that the individual wasn’t able to make libertarian choices that determined his or her success or failure. That should make us think twice about what we’re really doing when we give praise or blame, and that’s what Burkeman’s concerned with in his essay (my emphasis):
On and on it goes: whatever your station in life, you got there by following some course of action. But even if that course of action were wholly your doing, you still had to be the kind of person able to pursue it; and even if you became that kind of person by the sweat of your brow, you still must have already been the kind of person who could raise that sweat…
Eventually, working backwards, you will reach some starting point that can’t have been your doing. The troubling conclusion is that the person born in poverty, with no parental support, who scrimps to put himself or herself through college, finally achieving success through ceaseless suffering, owes their triumph no less to luck than, say, Eric Trump does. Or, as Strawson pithily puts it: “Luck swallows everything.”
Among other things, this has interesting implications for the way we talk, these days, about “privilege”. Some people undoubtedly have advantages over others thanks to their gender, race or class. But if it’s true that luck swallows everything, there is also a sense in which differing degrees of privilege are the only thing there is: your social situation is a matter of luck, but then so are your underlying skills and character.
We should fight, strenuously, to make society less sexist and racist. But the result won’t be a world in which accidents of birth matter less; it will be a less sexist and racist society, in which accidents of birth still account for everything.
I realise that plenty of people, some much smarter than me, don’t buy this view of free will at all. I’ve never been able to find a flaw with it, though. It’s dizzyingly unsettling, but that’s just my tough luck.
The connection between determinism and the social-justice notion of “privilege” is one worth exploring, though I haven’t really begun to think about it. In one sense determinism does vindicate these notions of privilege, for whether someone has a Y chromosome or not, or is born with darkly pigmented skin, is something over which they have no control. Insofar as those factors lead to different life outcomes when they’re just “accidents” (I hope my meaning is clear here), equality of opportunity and treatment seem obvious consequences. But this is also true for wealth, social class, brains, and everything that leads to differential success or failure in life. Thus we can sensibly speak of the “privilege” that comes from being born to a two-parent family, a wealthy family, or a family that prizes education. Indeed, we also have “undeserved” privilege conferred by our genes: whether we’re born smarter or better looking or more athletic.
This leads to an infinite-dimensional intersectionality in which all forms of undeserved “privilege” should be battled: not to make everybody’s life outcome in society equal, but to ensure that everybody gets the same chance to succeed. Why one form of privilege, say “whiteness” or “maleness” should get more attention than others depends on whether those traits are the most important in determining equal opportunity as opposed to, say, factors like parental wealth, intelligence social class.
That is all above my pay grade, but, as Burkemann notes, we’ll never have equality of outcome, for we’ll always have winners and losers. All we can do is ensure equal opportunity. But that in itself is a huge social task, and it must begin at birth.
h/t: Arno
So moral responsibility is something that does *not* exist due to determinism? Even if we say determinism is absolutely true and even if true quantum indeterminacy would still not “allow” for us to have any control over our electrons, how is the perception (erroneous perception) that we do have the ability to make choices irrelevant? I’m not so sure we even have a decent definition of what morality is in the first place. What exactly is morality?
The concept of morality exists.
Are you going to argue that certain patterns of molecular behaviour are more moral than others?
We make choices … but choices are not what they seem.
I’ll bite. Morality is the set of beliefs shared by the people in a society regarding the rightness and wrongness of actions by people in the society. It varies across societies and over time, but it is an identifiable and existing thing. It is also a word misused by people attempting to give greater weight to their own peculiar beliefs about the rightness and wrongness of human actions.
All very interesting to consider but there is at least one additional item and probably more to add in. The environment around you can play a large part in this outcome for the individual. It can sometimes make all the difference in success or failure regardless of you privilege. Timing is part of this environment. Consider the phenomena of a Donald Trump. Could this happen 50 years ago? Or the principle figures of our revolution. How about Abraham Lincoln? Often the time and environment has as much to do with the person and their outcome as the DNA or personal privilege. Luck can always play a part but there are many reasons for outcomes.
“Timing is part of this environment. Consider the phenomena of a Donald Trump. Could this happen 50 years ago?”
I just finished Jake Tapper’s novel “The Hellfire Club” set in Washington DC in the early 50s when Eisenhower was president and Joe McCarthy was on his witch hunt for Communists. Having been a a young college age person during that time I witnessed McCarthyism firsthand. But, I learned a great deal more about that period from this book that I hadn’t known. It sounds as though politics functioned much the same then as now, with the exception of a president Eisenhower instead of tRump. I heartily suggest you read it.
I saw Trapper on TV this morning talking about the book. Sounds like a good one.
But was not Eisenhower a war hero and essentially a made for president individual come 1952. The idea of Trump for president even in the Reagan era would not have gone down. McCarthyism and the guy, tail gunner Joe, did make a lot of noise but he was a damaging nut case which soon became apparent and they got rid of him. In those times, the same result would apply to Trump and that is my point. In today’s politics there are no boundaries. And my other examples are at least worth a thought. Had Lincoln been born 50 years later he would have just been another good lawyer and his greatness would never be known.
Was “Trapper” a typo or a subtle comment on Jake Tapper’s interviewing technique?
That was a typo. Could have been a reference to a character on MASH as well.
If it isn’t contra causal free will, it isn’t free will! Attempts to give convoluted compatibility arguments are just redefining free will away from the long-held meaning.
The compatibilist meaning also has a long history.
Here we go again. If you survey people in various countries, “free will” is taken 70-85% of the time to mean “contracausal free will”. That is the commmon meaning, and how the term is commonly understood. Why don’t you convince those people who “misunderstand it” about the real meaning and long history of other construals of free will?
Is that not what compatibilists from Hume on have been trying to do?
In my view, the compatibilist definition of “free will” IS contracausal free will. It’s just that the scope of “could have done otherwise” is limited to the level of human affairs and is not a reasonable statement at the level of fundamental physics and determinism.
I do think we “should” be aware when we use words like ought and should.
When I catch myself using these words I try to remind myself the origin of where the desire is coming from. – My brain and ultimately my environment (including my genetics). Ought and should are motivators for myself and for others to get something I want.
Maybe brains had to evolve to believe, above everything else, in agency (a thunder, a spider, a lion, a human, a robot). “Agencism” could be the mother of all beliefs (religion, free will, moral responsibility, etc.).
“if you want to make the nut tighter, you ought to turn the wrench clockwise.”
Or, as Tom Stoppard might have said in Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead
“It’s Toulouse, Lautrec”
“Then make it Titus, Andronicus.”
Jerry wrote:
I’ve been accused, for instance, of being a compatibilist by using the word “ought”. But to me that the word is shorthand for the idea “if you want good consequence X, you should do action Y, and if you don’t, you can be called out.”
But that will still only make sense insofar as you presume someone could “do otherwise.”
If for instance I’m lying on the couch yet again and you tell me “you ought to go out for a walk (if you want to be more healthy)” this only makes sense as a reason for action IF I could take such an action. In other words, it must presume I could do otherwise than I am currently doing (laying on the couch).
So either you are stuck making nonsensical statements that can’t act as coherent reasons for any action.
Or you have to explain how I could do otherwise. That is, produce an explanation of why it can be true to say you could do otherwise that is compatible with determinism.
And how do you do this without speaking the language of compatibilism?
I see no sense of agency in using that word, or that it plays a role in any form of free will that’s meaningful.
But we view each others as “Agents” because it is a successful theory for understanding human actions and predicting them.
If I give you agential reasons, for instance, for why I choose not to eat meat – based on my desires and deliberations – that not only explains why I didn’t order meat at the restaurant tonight; it successfully predicts I won’t order meat the next times we dine out.
And treating people as “agents” is useful for understanding and gaining predictive information as to how we should expect “Agents” to act vs non-agents. E.g, reprimanding a branch for falling on your car – treating it as an agent – isn’t going to yield any results. But treating a person who hits your car as an agent with beliefs, desires and reasons for actions WILL often enough yield different results.
If someone is going to reject a theory that clearly is in wide use and so often successful, I think someone saying it’s wrong ought to account for it’s success and if we are to abandon a useful theory, let’s see how the replacement theory is more successful.
Possibly
But if I were to say you ought get off the couch, I am signalling The benefits or consequences of getting off(or not) the couch. I think my signalling might have some effect on you.
Alternatively I could use a stronger signal. A cattle prod perhaps. 😉
rom,
You’ve indicated the usual incompatibilist response: merely pointing out that a statement “could” influence someone’s behavior.
But as I’ve been at pains to argue so many times, that misses the point. The question isn’t whether a statement “could” influence someone – all sorts of nonsensical statements and arguments influence people. The question is whether it SHOULD influence someone’s actions. That is: does it actually give a rational person a rational REASON for action?
So if you come up to me while I’m on the sofa and say “You ought to go for a walk if you want to get more healthy” I’ll say “But I’m choosing to lay on this couch? Are you telling me I could do otherwise?”
If you answer “No, you can’t do otherwise”
I’ll point out “Uh…then who cares about what you just told me? If I can’t go for a walk, how can I have a reason to go for a walk? It’s like we both agree I can’t teleport to the moon, but then you say “If you want a great view of the earth, you’d get that by teleporting yourself to the moon.”
Well, yeah, that could be, but it can’t act as a REASON for me to choose to teleport to the moon, if I can’t in fact teleport to the moon.
Any “ought” only makes sense if you could take the action in question, and this requires we could do otherwise.
That’s true of our own deliberations between actions. We can’t even have our own coherent “reasons to do X instead of Y” without the assumption we could in fact do otherwise, that either option is available to us.
(And compatibilism is an account for why it makes sense to say “we could do otherwise” even given determinism).
Do you believe in cause and effect Vaal.
I believe with a different impetus you could do otherwise.
Don’t you?
Yes.
Can you explain the relevance of your question? From what I can see, you are agreeing with me (it makes sense to say “I could do otherwise”).
I can envisage doing otherwise, I can envisage you doing otherwise.
But in the moment can you do otherwise?
I think not.
Ok, then back to square one.
If you don’t think I can take an alternative action., you can not give me a coherent reason to do anything other than what I’m doing.
Doesn’t that seem like a problem to you?
(And that being the case, if alternatives are impossible, all the reasoning you have used to reach your conclusion which entails contemplating possible alternatives is false. Hence, it’s self-defeating).
The answer should be fairly predictable. Telling you to get off the couch and get some exercise becomes part of the circumstances that you are now in. Being told to do something results in an involuntary consideration to do it.
You will have no choice but to think about it, at least.
Mark,
(I’ll keep trying to hammer this one home for the moment).
But wouldn’t your recommendation only make sense given it is POSSIBLE for me to get off the couch and go for a walk?
Is this not obviously true?
What if I were paralyzed from the neck down?
Would it in that case make SENSE for you to say “you should get off the sofa and go for a walk?”
Of course not. Because you are recommending something that is impossible for me to do.
That’s irrational. You can tell a paralyzed person that “going for a walk would make you more fit, if you want to be more fit.” But how can that act as a REASON for a paralyzed person to take such an action, if it’s impossible for them to take the action?
For your recommendation to make coherent sense, and for me to have a coherent reason to go for a walk instead of lie on the couch, “possibility” makes all the difference. It must be possible that I COULD go for a walk as a precondition for me to have a rational reason to “choose to go for a walk.”
But if the incompatibilist has spent time telling me “you can’t do otherwise” but then tells me “you should go for a walk instead of lying on the sofa…” then this is a basic contradiction. It doesn’t make sense.
The incompatibilist is telling me to do something impossible – to do otherwise.
And the incompatibilist converting this “ought” into something like “my saying this could influence your action” or “doing X would get a Y result that you would like” still doesn’t make sense of recommending an impossible action.
So long as the incompatibilist refuses to incorporate some true assumption of “could do otherwise” this contradiction will remain.
(A contradiction compatibilism doesn’t face since compatibilism affirms it is coherent to say we “could do otherwise” given determinism).
I’ll deal with only one comment: your saying that using the word “ought” presumes that people could do otherwise. No it doesn’t–it presumes that people can be INFLUENCED BY THE ENVIRONMENT so that their behavior would be different if that influence hadn’t occurred.
If the human brain can comprehend and adapt to new information in a way that acts adaptively, that isn’t free will. I’m surprised you make this elementary mistake. You’re conflating “you could have done otherwise in a single situation with every molecule and circumstance the same” with “you could do otherwise if you received an environmental stimulus that would modify what you would have done in the absence of that stimulus.” And you’re further suggesting that the human brain isn’t susceptible to “reasons”, which are simply inputs that might make the brain produce an adaptive decision, which is what it’s evolved to do.
All of this is compatible with determinism.
Jerry,
Please take a look at my response to rom, as you are making essentially the same point he was.
We all know that we can be influenced by the environment and other people. And that human brains can take in information and adapt responses, etc. That’s a given, so it’s not a response to the problem I raised.
All that is compatible with arguing for a flat earth. And people have been influenced to believe in a flat earth. But do they have GOOD REASONS to believe?
The problem isn’t whether you can influence someone; The problem is whether you can MAKE SENSE when influencing someone. That is actually give someone rational reasons to behave in one way or another.
And you will run right into this problem when you actually try to engage in making a recommendation.
I’m on the couch, you say “You ought to go for a walk if you want to be more healthy” and I respond “So you mean I COULD go for a walk instead of lay on a sofa? I can DO OTHERWISE than I’m doing now?”
And you would respond…??
To respond that your suggestion could influence me is not a response. I’m asking if your statement is making sense, not if it’s possible it could influence anyone.
If your “ought” does not imply I could do other than I’m doing – go for a walk instead of laying on the sofa – how could you have just given me a reason to do go for a walk?
I’m at a loss at how I can’t get incompatibilists like yourself to recognize this obvious contradiction.
Sorry, but there is no contradiction, and pease stop implying that I’m too thick to understand what you’re saying and take your obviously correct side of the argument. The fact is that people can take in reasons and change their behavior. Those reasons are processed by a brain evolved to act adaptively.
Your cooked up example of the guy on the couch is, in my view, bogus. Saying “you could do otherwise than what you’re doing now” is the same as saying “you could process my statement and behave according to what how your brain reacts to that new information.” It is not at all convincing that free will (whatever you mean by it) is compatible with determinism.
I could respond that I am at a loss to get compatibilists like yourself to recognize that you’re engaged in a semantic argument, redefining pure determinism as a species of free will.
I’ve had my say, we disagree, and at least I don’t imply, as you do for me that you’re to thick not to agree with me.
Jerry, I apologize for my display of exasperation and didn’t mean to imply any insult. (And I won’t take your calling my example “bogus” as an insult either :-))
The fact is that people can take in reasons and change their behavior. Those reasons are processed by a brain evolved to act adaptively. “
Again…that’s all a given. But it doesn’t answer the question of whether any particular argument is coherent.
Saying “you could do otherwise than what you’re doing now” is the same as saying “you could process my statement and behave according to what how your brain reacts to that new information.”
Which still doesn’t answer the objection.
A Christian can say to me “You ought to do whatever God commands!”
I say: Why should I do whatever God commands?
Christian: Because whatever God commands is what you should do.
Well, the Christian’s reasoning contains an obvious fallacy: begging the question. So it can’t count as a reason for a rational person to accept this reasoning.
The Christian can respond with exactly what you just told me:
“you could process my statement and behave according to what how your brain reacts to that new information.”
But how does THAT address the fallacy contained in his original statements?
Obviously it doesn’t.
We know we can take in ideas from other people and be influenced. But the point is the *particular reasoning* being presented by the Christian contains a fallacy, so it should be rejected.
So if I point out to you that you’ve argued I can’t do otherwise (general principle) but have just recommended I do otherwise, then I’ve pointed to a contradiction in your claims. Responding that your claims could influence me is no more relevant to resolving this internal contradiction than it would be in the case of the Christian begging the question.
If your “ought” doesn’t imply a “can” you aren’t going to be giving me an actual reason to do the ought.
After all: how can it make sense to recommend an action that can not be taken????
How can I have a reason to do what is impossible for me to do?
If your “ought” amounts to “you may process this statement in a way that might influence you” with no acknowledgment we could do otherwise, then it still doesn’t make sense of the contradictions being pointed out.
I also think the use of “ought” refers to more than the environment’s influence on behavior. You are suggesting that someone make a decision a certain way. If they have no power to make the decision, there’s no point in saying it. Am I missing something here?
I personally would aim at some sort of “each according to their needs”
That is indeed compatibilism. To adopt compatibilism fully, all one need add to that is equally prosaic accounts of the concepts “moral” and “free will”. For example:
The compatibilist then discards the idea that the possibility of contra-causal free-will choice is necessary for “moral” responsibility, and declares that “moral” responsibility is merely “leads to useful societal approbation or disapprobation” responsibility.
Afterall, if we reject the former notion we still need the latter notion, and we still need a term for it.
That’s YOUR definition of compatibilism, not mine. And it involves a stretching of the definition of free will beyond what most people are willing to do.
Why, pray tell, should I accept your claim of what compatibilism is rather than somebody else’s, when there are so many forms, many of which conflict? Sorry, but I totally reject your claim that I’m a compatibilist, and that saying that “doing X produces desirable societal consequences Y” makes me a compatibilist.
I enjoyed the podcast. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. It mostly reinforced my own opinions but it was still an excellent discussion and worthwhile listening.
I thought Beebee’s job interview example was a good one. In her explanation of determinism vs fatalism, she said, “If you’re determined to get the job, you still have to get out of bed and show up at the interview.” To my ear, this says there is still a decision to be made and that it matters how one makes it even if one believes in determinism.
I guess I am a compatibilist because I agree with Beebee’s statement at the very end that one can look at a human being as a machine or as the locus of moral responsibility and see no conflict between the two views. As to the term “free will”, I would reserve that for conversations of the latter kind. If we view humans as machines (or the whole universe), then free will shouldn’t enter the conversation, just as the space between atoms in a chair doesn’t apply when one is arranging the furniture.
The question of holding someone with a tumor responsible for their bad behavior is an interesting one. I think it comes down to their ability to make a free decision. If they are impaired by the tumor to a high degree, they don’t control their behavior sufficiently. Similar arguments apply to children who commit crimes. The level of control people have over their behavior is a continuum. Society has a difficult decision to make as to where on the continuum to split “responsible” from “not responsible”.
If the alleged outcome of sexual equality in Sweden is anything to go by, a world of less sexist and racist societies will find that other factors, such as accidents of birth, will have a greater effect.
I was impressed by Sean Carroll’s argument in The Big Picture, but I’m not sure it does all the work he wants it to.
Suppose that we had nonphysical souls, and that they influenced our brains by exploiting quantum indeterminacy. Would anyone using the tools of physics have determined that fact? Is anyone conducting sufficiently detailed quantum-level observations inside living brains?
What was Sean’s position?
I was not impressed by it. I can’t remember it other than it was a compatibilist one.
Carroll is I think a compatibilist and defends a ‘useful way of speaking’ defence of the language of choice, and hence moral responsibility, which I broadly agree with. For example, he says “…it is artificial and counterproductive to deny ourselves the vocabulary of choice when we talk about human beings…”
Jerry discussed it here: https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2016/08/21/sean-carroll-on-free-will-3/
Sometimes this debate just seems to boil down to the terms we choose to define our settled positions.
Just to add … this is becoming Chopraesque in context. This is reminiscent of some people who believe our brains pick up (analogous to a radio) a “consciousness” that is floating about. Having said that, that is completely dependent on the structure of our brain receivers.
Privilege is the equivalent of having a thumb on the scale. Egalitarianism takes the thumb off the scale. I don’t have a problem with that.