In the Home Depot here in Las Cruces, the shed that abuts the garden section—thus having free access to outside—has harbored for years a pair of Great Horned Owls (Bubo virginianus), the most widely distributed owl in North America and the second heaviest (after the Snowy Owl). Owls have been resident here for about 25 years (not necessarily the same pair), and have had multiple clutches.

These species are nocturnal, so there’s a good chance of seeing them if you visit Home Depot (a large do-it-yourself store) during the day. My host Avis had previously written about the owls and sent a picture (see here), but I wanted to see them for myself.

What I’ll do is show two pictures of the roosting birds and ask you to spot the owls, and then in the reveal (click “read more” below), show zoomed pictures of what I saw. The male was more visible than the female.

Okay, spot the male owl. This ain’t hard! But you wouldn’t see it if you didn’t know it was there!

And then the female owl:

Then click below:

Here’s the male, a magnificent creature:

As for the female, well, you can see her tail:

And where they nest. “DNI” means “do not inventory”, i.e., don’t disturb this nesting area: