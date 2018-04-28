Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to the weekend. It’s the birthday of Saddam Hussein (1937), Violent J of Insane Clown Posse (1972), and writer Harper Lee (1926). Today in 1996 Whitewater controversy was underway and President Bill Clinton had to testify in his own defense.

For reasons unknown to the gods, it was #OldHeadshotDay on Twitter. This prompted every Hollywood actor out there, normally so shy and self-effacing, to post pictures of themselves. Well, more pictures of themselves. Don’t encourage them.

On Twitter today, we have an Amsterdam traffic jam.

Termite circles in the Namib.

So-called "fairy circles" in the Namibian desert are the result of underground termite activity. pic.twitter.com/9i4lTheaPl — Weird Science (@weird_sci) April 28, 2018

Today in Interspecies love we have capybaras loving on everything.

I love that all animals are friends with capybaras and scientists' best explanation is "they're very social animals," which still doesn't explain why they're CHILL WITH LITERALLY EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/JMDzkbCGWm — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) April 27, 2018

A Royal Flycatcher (Onychorhynchus coronatus)

Me mola 😍 ​​Para los entendidos un Onychorhynchus coronatus, para los que no tenéis ni idea, como yo, un pájaro súper molón. pic.twitter.com/BVk28Whe23 — Ait๏r 🌈 (@masrento) April 27, 2018

And finally the Obligatory Cats

From Poland, Hili is showing her contempt for deities.

A WOODEN GOD

Hili: You are good for claw sharpening.

A: Hili, do not blaspheme.

In Polish:

DREWNIANY BÓG

Hili: Nadajesz się do ostrzenia pazurków.

Ja: Hili, nie bluźnij.

Hat-tip: Blue