Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Welcome to the weekend. It’s the birthday of Saddam Hussein (1937), Violent J of Insane Clown Posse (1972), and writer Harper Lee (1926). Today in 1996 Whitewater controversy was underway and President Bill Clinton had to testify in his own defense.
For reasons unknown to the gods, it was #OldHeadshotDay on Twitter. This prompted every Hollywood actor out there, normally so shy and self-effacing, to post pictures of themselves. Well, more pictures of themselves. Don’t encourage them.
On Twitter today, we have an Amsterdam traffic jam.
Termite circles in the Namib.
Today in Interspecies love we have capybaras loving on everything.
A Royal Flycatcher (Onychorhynchus coronatus)
And finally the Obligatory Cats
From Poland, Hili is showing her contempt for deities.
A WOODEN GOD
Hili: You are good for claw sharpening.
A: Hili, do not blaspheme.
In Polish:
DREWNIANY BÓG
Hili: Nadajesz się do ostrzenia pazurków.
Ja: Hili, nie bluźnij.
Hat-tip: Blue