Readers’ wildlife video

It looks as if Stephen Barnard has been successful in getting the kestrels Boris and Natasha to use the nest box he built and affixed to his garage. Or so his video suggests. His notes:

Like you, I’ve been curious about whether Boris and Natasha are using the nest box. This evening I set up a camera on a tripod and started recording. After reviewing about two hours of video I came up with this. I think it’s safe to say there’s a brood in the box.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 28, 2018 at 9:00 am and filed under birds, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 28, 2018 at 9:34 am | Permalink

    Cigars for everyone!

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted April 28, 2018 at 9:42 am | Permalink

    Excellent! Glad to see the Kestrels are on the increase. They are a delightful creature.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: