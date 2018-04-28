Readers’ wildlife video

It looks as if Stephen Barnard has been successful in getting the kestrels Boris and Natasha to use the nest box he built and affixed to his garage. Or so his video suggests. His notes:

Like you, I’ve been curious about whether Boris and Natasha are using the nest box. This evening I set up a camera on a tripod and started recording. After reviewing about two hours of video I came up with this. I think it’s safe to say there’s a brood in the box.