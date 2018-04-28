Peter Singer on why the Christian God doesn’t exist

Reader Mizrob sent this 13-minute video in which philosopher Peter Singer dismisses the notion of the Christian god simply by showing that “the world around us” doesn’t comport with such a God. (His debate opponent is a mustachioed Dinesh D’Souza.) The most obvious stumbling block to such a god is the suffering in the world, but Singer dismisses the typical Christian response to suffering: it’s an inevitable result of god-given free will.
Many of us know these arguments and counterarguments, but it’s still salubrious to hear a smart person address them. The issue of suffering, both produced by natural disasters and in non-“fallen” animals, is the Achilles Heel of any religion that espouses a beneficent God.
Finally, he takes up the Biblical assertion that Jesus would return during the lifetime of those who heard him preach. Even if you’re a literalist about just the New Testament, this is a problem.
If you have some spare time on your hands, here’s a different debate, two hours long, between D’Souza and Singer, on the topic “Can there be morality without God?“
Of course God exists. Each believer has their own God who lives between their ears. The basis for belief in God is believers think they are special and will not really die. We need to grow up and accept the finality of death. End the Delusion
There is a whole lot of superstition and ignorance in the world and where ever you find it, religion will be close by. So close that often there is nothing between the religion and the ignorance.
As a Norwegian I find that the constant debates about god, jesus and the basis for morality which we see in countries like the US quite bisarre.
As has been shown again and again, there’s far less violence, crime and other things which can be considered “bad morale” in countries where non-belief are common
In Norway, where I live, here’s been a lot of debate the last years about the rise of violence in some schools in Norway.
Nothing compared to the US, of course (we have strict gun laws), but nevertheless, the trend is worrying. Who are the people responsible for this increase of violence? Religious people mostly, belonging to “the religion of peace” (guess which religion that is)
It’s sad really, I have lots of muslim friends, and some of my pupils are muslims and they are decent and kind people.
But it’s a fact that people responsible for the increased crime in Norway (not to talk about Sweden which is far worse) are god fearing people. And it not all muslims either, there’s a lot of Christians among these criminals. This is not to say that believing in god or allah or (pick your god here) makes you a morally corrupt person ( my mother is a decent Pentecostal) but at least it shows that there can be god morale among people hostile or indifferent to religion, like most people now are in Scandinavia
