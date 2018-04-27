The U.S. and South Korea get conned again

I’d like to believe that yesterday’s meeting between Kim Jong-un of the DPRK and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Demilitarized Zone was a harbinger of peace and prosperity, but that’s what I want to believe, not what I do believe.
Here are the details from CNN:
First, the war has been effectively ended for years except for sporadic and limited skirmishes at the DMZ. The DMZ will a heavily guarded border with mines and weapons on the northern edge.If it did not, North Koreans would pour across the border to South Korea. The “ending of the war” is effectively meaningless.
Will the peninsula “unify”? Not on your life. The South isn’t going to accept a joint government, or any dictates by the North; and the North, of course, wants to keep its people under complete and horrible subjugation. That will not change, either.
What about the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”? That’s a laugh. Do you think that the DPRK will give up its nuclear weapons program—its one assurance to its people that it will not be attacked by the U.S.? Remember, too, that there are no nuclear weapons in South Korea—not even American ones. As the Washington Post reported last year:
Since the Korean War, the country has been under the protection of the U.S. nuclear umbrella — an assurance that it would be protected by U.S. nuclear weapons if needed. That safeguard remains even though the United States moved its nuclear weapons out of South Korea in 1991 as part of a bid to persuade North Korea to allow the IAEA to inspect that country’s nuclear sites. At the time, Pyongyang and Seoul also jointly committed to making the peninsula free of nuclear weapons.
We were conned back then, too: part of the continual and canny manipulation of the West by the DPRK. You can read about the North’s continual dissimulation about nukes here.
That US pledge of protecting South Korea won’t change, and we won’t agree that we’ll give up our nukes if the DPRK will, too, because a). they won’t, and b). we have no nukes on the peninsula. But the U.S. does have bombers, submarines, and ICBMs that carry nuclear weapons and can easily reach the North, so the DPRK will be no safer than before.
So what will really change? Perhaps “family visits” will increase, and that’s a good thing. But for meaningful change on the peninsula, I see none. North Korea will continue to develop its nukes, the border will remain sealed, keeping 25 million North Koreans in a state of deprived servitude, and the U.S. presence will continue to “threaten” the North, allowing them to keep their people whipped up. And, despite nothing changing, Trump will of course claim credit for the “good things happening.”
The only real advance that could have come from this meeting would be the elimination of the DPRK’s nuclear program and its unification with the South on terms that would give the North little leverage. That won’t happen. And a mutual “no first strike” announcement won’t stop Kim Jong-un’s development of nukes, which is what we really want.
Meet the new peace—same as the old peace.
What exactly have the US and South Korea been ‘conned’ out of? What would they be about to do if they hadn’t been ‘conned’?
It’s a bit of a pantomime but if it means Kim Jong Il and the Orange One aren’t threatening to blow each other to kingdom come (with the possibility one or the other might talk themselves into actually doing something stupid), that’s got to be an improvement.
cr
Sorry, Kim Jong Un.
cr
I agree that putting off war is virtually always a good thing. As far as the “conning” is concerned, it seems obvious that Kim Jong Un is doing small, inconsequential things to get Trump to create the expectation that something big is going to come out of their meeting. This sets Trump up for making concessions just to come out of the meeting with a “win”.
Clearly Trump needs a foreign policy win right now and he is counting on the Korean meeting to provide one. Advantage: Kim Jong Un.
A reunification of North & South is completely impossible. China uses NK as a buffer & will never give that up.
The sanctions on oil, LPG & grain are really beginning to bite [even China is playing along with the UN on that] & I think the con here is the North are playing nice hoping for a loosening of the stranglehold. I also think [not sure] that NK bank accounts abroad have been frozen, their businesses abroad are being interfered with, including the smuggling via diplomatic pouch & they are desperately short of real money [dollars] for foreign trading. The North Korean “Won” is just so much colourful toilet paper – rather like the Rouble, but worse.
Orange dotard is being conned out of sanctions pressure. That’s all NK wants, sanctions relief. And they’ll probably get it.
I’m skeptical, but I see no harm in playing along to see where this goes. It is likely the sanctions are really hurting, and Kim Jong Un is looking for some relief without giving up his nukes.
By all means, play along. Just don’t give them sanctions relief without a concession on their part.
Is that last line a refection back to the Who? Pretty good. Who knows what will eventually happen in the Koreas. Only the predictors and pundits know and they don’t know either.
If in the end, it get’s rid of the Orange rage and things go back to status quo that is something. It does appear that the North wants some change and they see their future as dim right now. I think it is best to let them work on it and the real change, if any, may be coming from China. After all, N. Korea exists as it does, due to China and any real change must come from their wanting change.
South Korea is growing sick of this 64 years of stalemate. The south moved on while the north has accomplished nothing. You cannot eat bombs and missiles.
N Korea may not be able to continue its nuclear program at the mo given that its test site seems to have become dangerously unstable. That’s likely the reason Kim Jong Un announced the end to N Korean nuclear testing. Rather than magnanimity, or a spirit of internationalism (which is hardly de rigeur for NK) it seems necessity’s the driver…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/26/north-korea-nuclear-test-site-collapse-may-be-out-of-action-china
I agree it’s not much more than window dressing. Still, any kind of talking is better than the belligerence we’ve seen from all sides.
How about we start with an International Peace Treaty to replace the 65 year old Korea Armistice Agreement? That would be a good sign of progress.
It’s really fascinating how people look at this. If Obama was president, they’d be demanding he get another Nobel Peace Prize. But because it’s Trump, the narrative is that we’re totally being conned.
Of course, regardless of the narrative, it’s all nonsense. Dealing like with the Kim Jongs is like Linus and Lucy. They will always pull away the football. But at least it’s better to have them talking peace than rattling sabres.
What makes you think Trump had anything to do with this?
Note that the agreement says they will need international help.
I regard that as a way out if the US (or China) balks on this (as they have a very bad habit of doing).
Crazy idea:
Perhaps Kim Jong Un and his family will become the new royal family and South Korea will take the lead on building a government.
Thanks, mrclaw, for the Guardian link. I think that report explains everything, in particular key sentences which imply the true origin of Kim Jong Un’s current verbal peace offensive:
“Beijing is particularly concerned about the North’s nuclear tests, since the Punggye-ri site is less than 100km (60 miles) from the border with China.
North Korean nuclear tests have caused seismic events in Chinese border towns and cities, forcing evacuations of schools and offices, sparking fears of wind-borne radiation and leading to a backlash among some Chinese against their country’s unpredictable traditional ally.”
China’s convinced it can play Trump. China is the ascendant power in the western Pacific; US power in the region, particularly US soft power, is on the wane under Trump administration policies.
I don’t for a second believe that Kim Jong-un under any circumstance would give up his nukes; those nukes ensure his regime’s survival. But were he so inclined, why would he do so once he sees the US back out of the deal with Iran? The Trump administration seems intent on voiding the Iranian treaty, so that the US can go back to the good old days of yelling at Iran, and Iran can go back back to enriching all the uranium it can get its hot little hands on.
Let’s hope that if Trump’s summit with Lil’ Kim goes sideways, and Trump’s dreams of a Nobel Peace Prize deliquesce in the dank Asian air, he doesn’t then in retaliation huddle up with his new War Hawk buddies Bolton and Pompeo and decide that the shotgun sings the song.
If you think of the burden, it is easy to see why South Korea is growing sick of this 64 year stationary war/peace. Military service in South Korea is mandatory. Everyone does 2 years service. For a country of a little more than 50 million they have one half million in active service. The U.S. with more than 6 times the population has an active number of about 1.3 million. So the South Koreans pull their weight and are probably looking to reduce the burden. The north with more than a million in so-called active military need to make a big change.
We currently have more than 30,000 U.S. military in South Korea but that does not begin to count up the cost, with thousands of military dependents/family and thousands more civilians in support. I won’t mention the numbers in Japan but essentially, they are there for the same reason.
I’m generally supportive of ending this (on paper) war.
The north has been using us (the US) as a boogeyman to justify their repressive and isolationist policies since the hot war ended. Why have a DMZ? Because the US might attack! Why have a million-man army and develop nuclear weapons? Because the US could attack at any time! Why can’t NK and SK citizens interact? Because US spies and a desire to end our regime, that’s why!
This gets rid of their excuses. Now, do I think this will lead to an overthrow of the Kim regime? No. Do I think it will lead to a “Berlin Wall” moment when all the barriers come down and people rush across the border? No…not immediately. But I do think it will mean greater interaction between North and South. Less isolationist. And I think this will eventually lead to a moderation or overturning of the regime, as North Koreans get more access to the outside world and realize that it’s their own system of government – not the US boogeyman – that is the cause of their ongoing poverty. Will the two countries unify? I don’t know. Not soon, unless something unexpected happens. However, without a formal end of hostilities I don’t see unification ever happening, while with an end I can easily see it happening sometime in, say, the next 30 years or so.
The DMZ ,one of the best protected Nature reserves in the world .