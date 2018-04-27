Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Today in 1974 thousands marched in Washington DC to impeach President Nixon as a result of the Watergate scandal. It would be barely three months later that he resigned.
“He shows a lack of concern for morality, a lack of concern for high principles, a lack of commitment to high ideals of public office that makes the transcripts a sickening exposure. Richard Nixon is humorous to the point of being inhumane. He is devious; he is vacillating; he is profane; he is willing to be led; he displays dismay and gaps in knowledge. He is suspicious of his staff, his loyalties minimal. His greatest concern is to create a record that will save himself and his Administration.” – Rep. William Hungate
Also today in 2011 President Barack Obama produced his detailed Hawaii birth certificate in an attempt to convince tin-foil-hat-wearing idiots and very stable geniuses that he was in fact a natural-born American citizen.
On Twitter today:
I’ll take two.
The response this NYP headline deserves.
A bit of history. Be sure to click on the white arrow and enable sound by clicking on the speaker icon.
And a little bit of science.
Even more science solving a case that was assumed originally to be several unrelated cases.
More cats because we don’t have enough of those on this website.
Spider-cat, spider-cat
Does whatever
A spider-cat does
Finally, Hili is being curmudgeonly today.
Hili: This bush has spikes.
A: But it has beautiful flowers.
Hili: That’s not helpful.
In Polish:
Hili: Ten krzak ma kolce.
Ja: Ale pięknie kwitnie.
Hili: To nie jest pomocne.
Hat-tip: Matthew
Any speculations why the GS Killer stopped in ’86?
Hope the investigators write a paper about this so the rest of us can follow the details, too.
One wonders…How long before the marches get started on Trump.
Hard to believe but Tom Brokaw gets hit by the me too movement.