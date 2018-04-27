Friday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Welcome to the end of the week!

Today in 1974 thousands marched in Washington DC to impeach President Nixon as a result of the Watergate scandal. It would be barely three months later that he resigned.

“He shows a lack of concern for morality, a lack of concern for high principles, a lack of commitment to high ideals of public office that makes the transcripts a sickening exposure. Richard Nixon is humorous to the point of being inhumane. He is devious; he is vacillating; he is profane; he is willing to be led; he displays dismay and gaps in knowledge. He is suspicious of his staff, his loyalties minimal. His greatest concern is to create a record that will save himself and his Administration.” – Rep. William Hungate

Also today in 2011 President Barack Obama produced his detailed Hawaii birth certificate in an attempt to convince tin-foil-hat-wearing idiots and very stable geniuses that he was in fact a natural-born American citizen.

On Twitter today:

I’ll take two.

The response this NYP headline deserves.

A bit of history. Be sure to click on the white arrow and enable sound by clicking on the speaker icon.

And a little bit of science.

Even more science solving a case that was assumed originally to be several unrelated cases.

More cats because we don’t have enough of those on this website.

Spider-cat, spider-cat
Does whatever
A spider-cat does

Finally, Hili is being curmudgeonly today.

Hili: This bush has spikes.
A: But it has beautiful flowers.
Hili: That’s not helpful.

In Polish:

Hili: Ten krzak ma kolce.
Ja: Ale pięknie kwitnie.
Hili: To nie jest pomocne. ​

Hat-tip: Matthew

2 Comments

  1. Hempenstein
    Posted April 27, 2018 at 7:01 am | Permalink

    Any speculations why the GS Killer stopped in ’86?
    Hope the investigators write a paper about this so the rest of us can follow the details, too.

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 27, 2018 at 7:30 am | Permalink

    One wonders…How long before the marches get started on Trump.

    Hard to believe but Tom Brokaw gets hit by the me too movement.

    Reply

