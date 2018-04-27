Eleven year old college student wants to prove “scientifically” that God exists

Reader Vera called my attention to this video of a great mind gone bad. Here is an eleven-year old student at a community college who was hosted for this video at Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC), an Orthodox Christian liberal arts college and seminary in Brookline, Massachusetts.
“There is nothing unusual about seeing college students and children on our campus, but HCHC recently hosted a most unusual visitor who is both a college student and a child. Eleven-year-old William (Vasilios) Maillis is one of the youngest people ever to graduate from a public high school–at the ripe old age of nine–and will soon have his associate’s degree from St. Petersburg College in Florida. His long-term goal is to earn a doctorate in astrophysics and ultimately prove scientifically that God exists.“On February 22, the HCHC community had the opportunity to hear William and his father, Fr. Peter (Panteleimon) Maillis, a graduate of both Hellenic College and Holy Cross, converse with Fr. Christopher Metropulos, HCHC President, onstage at the Maliotis Cultural Center. The conversation was the latest in a series of Presidential Encounters themed “Answering the Call” in which, Fr. Christopher explains, “We invite Orthodox Christians who are doing extraordinary things in their lives to share their experiences with us.”
h/t: Vera
This kid is going to drown in a tsunami of Templeton cash.
Jesus, Doogie Howser meets Ben Shapiro.
Hah!
I wonder if he is familiar with the word “presupposition”.
He’s 11 and taking on a project that is more likely to lead to atheism than anything else. I see this backfiring on the church big time.
Yeah, I don’t really have any negative feelings about this case. Really really smart young theist kid wants to investigate religious claims via astrophysics? More power to him. I hope he keeps his love of science as he grows older. And to his church, I say: you should support him, and help him get that greater education at a top-flight university. After all, what could possibly go wrong?
I agree that this possibility is real. As the kid learns science, he may very well come to different conclusions from what he now holds. Generally speaking, I ignore the opining of children of this age on “big issues.”
I dunno. Being both scientific and religious didn’t stop Guy Consolmagno, the official Vatican astronomer. I’m afraid this kid is already damaged goods, smarts or no smarts. Of course, I’d love to be proven wrong…
Clicked randomly and heard the audience question regarding aliens. The kid’s response was fairly incoherent. Perhaps he’s a really smart kid but I worry that the adults are pushing him beyond where he ought to be in his development.
I think whoever isolated this child from his peers did him a great disservice.
This is what happens when you study a subject with the intention of reaching a preconceived conclusion. Dreadful stuff:
“Black holes are an absence of space-time”
“some atheists say the universe should have no age, it should be infinitely old – it’s not, it’s 13.8 billion years old. And something can’t come from nothing…”
I can listen no more. The Milky Bar Kid is pulling his simplistic distortions off various apologetics scripts – all of which have been debunked many times over the years.
This kid need a good dose of evolutionary biology. Sadly, it may be too late – the religious brainwashing may be terminal.
I only made it through about half of this but his goal sounds like a lost cause. Even before becoming an astrophysics professor he says the Universe did not begin from nothing. And he believes therefore, g*d must have done it. How many times have we heard this one? So now that you have your degrees and diplomas – who then created g*d?
Nothing new here. I received my advanced degree in Biochemistry and Genetics, rather than Astrophysics, and then engaged in some personal, scientific experiments with peyote.
With the help of the magic cactus, I was able to prove that little invisible, furry creatures called Eenie Weenies not only exist, but liked to visit me.
Wait until he hits puberty.
Sure he sounds shallow, immature and ignorant but maybe he just knows what his audience wants to hear and is willing to give it to them.