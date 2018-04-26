Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

JAC addition: Today’s the 100th birthday of the famous Dutch athlete Fanny Blankers-Koen (died 2004), celebrated with a Google Doodle (below). Blankers-Koen won four gold medals in the 1948 summer Olympics (100 m dash, 80 m hurdles, 200 m dash, and 4 X 100 m relay). As Wikipedia notes, she also “won five European titles and 58 Dutch championships, and set or tied 12 world records – the last, pentathlon, in 1951 aged 33.”

It’s a sign of the times that she was called “The Flying Housewife” because she had a daughter (Fanny, Jr.) when she won her Olympic medals. That wouldn’t fly today! (That reminds me of the Daily Mail headline when Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1964: “Oxford Housewife Wins Nobel.”)

Here’s a short video of Blankers-Koen’s achievements in the 1948 Olympics:

It’s the birthday of UK artist Ms. Dynamite (Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley), those of you in the US probably haven’t heard of her before. So, without further ado, here is some British rap.

Keeping on a musical note, today in 1991 Carmine Coppola died. Composer and flautist, he wrote some of the music for The Godfather trilogy directed by his son Francis Ford Coppola.

Today in Twitter: Peak Australia.

(yes, its definitely a photoshop of what appears to be two real photographs).

[on phone to mum] Mum: how's Australia?

Me: there's a dingo eating a shark and two snakes are rooting on the beach

Mum: *laughs and scolds me for speaking in an uncouth manner

Me: *sends SMS

Mum: WTF?!?! pic.twitter.com/bLw2PyiFHA — The Cool Hand Luke (@MaverickBistro) April 25, 2018

Yesterday was World Penguin Day, and there is a great collection of videos and photos under the hashtag on Twitter:

Five young penguins are released into Sydney Harbor after being rescued and rehabilitated by the Taronga Zoo. Good luck, little penguins! https://t.co/dtQb2jtVGZ #WorldPenguinDay pic.twitter.com/aXE7Ogh7PA — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2018

How climate change forced these Penguins to leave home. #WorldPenguinDay pic.twitter.com/yXIABsHU9Z — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 25, 2018

And finally, Tiny Tim penguin

Onto a different bird.

Pencil thief extraordinaire, this cat has a mission in life.

Do you like pencils?🐾🍃✨✏✨🍃🐾

Cats also show interest in various things🐾🍃😺🍃🐾💞✨ pic.twitter.com/E6ge8UV3z9 — Jun (@chiba3111218) April 18, 2018

Coffee cat.

Russian Illustrator Elena Efremova Uses Coffee to Draw Cats pic.twitter.com/RCaNiqYqpT — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 24, 2018

Finally, Hili either has delusions of grandeur or is taking a swipe at theory that multiple realities can be true and legitimate.

Hili: We, big cats…

A: I think you’re exaggerating.

Hili: Size is a social construct.

