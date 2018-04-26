Spot the animal!

Matthew sent me this tweet, and he clearly meant me to find the hidden animal. But as it’s in Japanese, I didn’t have a search image, or know what the creature was.
Can you find it? There won’t be a reveal as you will see it if you look long enough.
Is that a wee black caterpillar?
A stick worm.
Yeah, I noticed the feet first.
I like the gnu names for animals.
Snake = Danger Noodle
Raccoon = Trash Panda
Bunny = Boople Snoot
Hedgehog = Ouch Floof
Alligator – American Murder Log
Cat = Asshole
I think bat was “leather bird”.
Oh, i spotted it all right! But it is a good one.
Inch worm using its own silk for support
And there’s also the wriggly-tailed Snopake Bug [bottom right]
Google Translate says:
Added mulberry branches leaves leaves because mulberry eat more and more. There is no sign of movement at all, but when you notice it, the leaves are gone,
The left-most “stick” is not a stick at all!
I can see how a bird would miss it.