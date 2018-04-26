Spot the animal!

Matthew sent me this tweet, and he clearly meant me to find the hidden animal. But as it’s in Japanese, I didn’t have a search image, or know what the creature was.

Can you find it? There won’t be a reveal as you will see it if you look long enough.

10 Comments

  1. Miss Ironfist
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    Is that a wee black caterpillar?

  2. mikeyc
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

    A stick worm.

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Permalink

      Yeah, I noticed the feet first.

      • mikeyc
        Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:24 pm | Permalink

        I like the gnu names for animals.

        Snake = Danger Noodle
        Raccoon = Trash Panda
        Bunny = Boople Snoot
        Hedgehog = Ouch Floof
        Alligator – American Murder Log
        Cat = Asshole

        • Diana MacPherson
          Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:26 pm | Permalink

          I think bat was “leather bird”.

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    Oh, i spotted it all right! But it is a good one.

  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

    Inch worm using its own silk for support

    And there’s also the wriggly-tailed Snopake Bug [bottom right]

  5. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

    Google Translate says:

    Added mulberry branches leaves leaves because mulberry eat more and more. There is no sign of movement at all, but when you notice it, the leaves are gone,

  6. paultopping
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    The left-most “stick” is not a stick at all!

  7. Mark R.
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Permalink

    I can see how a bird would miss it.

