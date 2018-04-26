Readers’ wildlife photos

I’m back in Las Cruces, with several days left to have fun and eat (that’s redundant, isn’t it?).

We have two contributions today. The first is a photo from Mike Ross in Oklahoma:

I thought you might be interested in the attached photo of a new American bison calf (Bison bison) born on the Tall Grass Prairie Preserve, Osage County, Oklahoma (a Nature Conservancy managed property).

The was taken April 19, 2018 and shows two of an expected 600 calves to be birthed this season, increasing the size of the herd to approximately 2,600 by mid summer.  My wife and I are both volunteers at the Preserve.

Unlike me, reader Joe Dickinson actually saw bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis) at the west end of the Rio Grande Bridge. He also has a good photo of the bridge and of the gorge:

Responding to today’s [now yesterday’s] post, here are my views of the Rio Grande bridge and the group of bighorns we found just down the road.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 26, 2018 at 8:15 am and filed under mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Are the sheep native there? I assumed they were from further north…

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted April 26, 2018 at 8:22 am | Permalink

      Oh I see they are! I think the ‘canadensis’ fooled me!

      Reply
      • Dominic
        Posted April 26, 2018 at 8:23 am | Permalink

        PS Gorge-ous pics!
        sorry he said sheepishly…

        Reply
        • colin
          Posted April 26, 2018 at 9:20 am | Permalink

          It gets my goat when i feel compelled to shoe-horn in pointelss puns on the hoof, but then I had no choice, not having free-wool!

          Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 9:14 am | Permalink

    Nice photos. While driving in the mountains west of Denver, Colorado we saw several sheep close to the road. First time I ever saw them except in photos.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 26, 2018 at 9:33 am | Permalink

    Beautiful! I used to travel a lot through that sort of country. Never got boring.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: