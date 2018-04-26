I’m back in Las Cruces, with several days left to have fun and eat (that’s redundant, isn’t it?).

We have two contributions today. The first is a photo from Mike Ross in Oklahoma:

I thought you might be interested in the attached photo of a new American bison calf (Bison bison) born on the Tall Grass Prairie Preserve, Osage County, Oklahoma (a Nature Conservancy managed property). The was taken April 19, 2018 and shows two of an expected 600 calves to be birthed this season, increasing the size of the herd to approximately 2,600 by mid summer. My wife and I are both volunteers at the Preserve.

Unlike me, reader Joe Dickinson actually saw bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis) at the west end of the Rio Grande Bridge. He also has a good photo of the bridge and of the gorge:

Responding to today’s [now yesterday’s] post, here are my views of the Rio Grande bridge and the group of bighorns we found just down the road.