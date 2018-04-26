Ducks: Frank fed by hand, drives off interloper drake

In my absence, Anna Mueller, the daughter of a colleague and now a professor of human development at my university, has taken over duck-feeding duties with the help of her graduate student Sanja Miklin. She took two photos of activities at the pond, and also reported that the mallard hen, my beloved Honey, still hasn’t shown up.

While we wait on tenterhooks, here are two videos taken by Anna. The first shows Frank being fed corn by hand. He used to be very shy about eating at all, but he’s come around, as you can see clearly. He’s a Good Duck!

In this video, another drake showed up. Frank has a pale breast (suggesting he’s a hybrid between a wild mallard and a domestic version—the white “Peking Duck”), while the interloper Pirate Duck has the usual brown breast. Note how Frank keeps the Pirate Duck from the corn.

I like to think that Frank is protecting the pond, awaiting the arrival of Honey and her ducklings. Perhaps his sweet temperament is due to genes from a domestic-duck parent. Note too that Frank doesn’t peck or directly attack his rival, but simply uses his body to block his access to the food. Frank is a gentle soul!

h/t: Joan Strassmann