Bill Cosby will probably die in jail

I was surprised at the verdict given the hung jury in Bill Cosby’s previous trial, but according to all accounts (and his own admission that he gave women drugs “to relax them” before having “consensual sex”), entertainer Bill Cosby appeared to be a serial rapist. And today he was found guilty of drug-accompanied rape. Justice appears to have been done, with Cosby convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against a woman he mentored at Temple University.
The guilty verdict this time undoubtedly involved the testimony of five corroborating witnesses who testified that Cosby raped them after giving them Quaaludes. The number of women who have accused him of this behavior in toto is about fifty!
The three counts for which he was convicted were penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant. Each of these is a felony punishable by ten years in jail, but several sites note that he’ll probably serve them concurrently. Since Cosby is 80, it’s likely that he’ll still die in jail if he’s there for a decade.
It’s weird to think that the children’s entertainer and sitcom star will be wearing prison garb soon, but that’s what he deserves. One never knows what demons lurk in the apparently amiable—especially those with power. Cosby is too old to be rehabilitated and I doubt that he’d do it again (but who knows?); but at the very least he needs to be put away for a long time to deter others from the same odious behavior.
He still faces several civil suits that will bankrupt him. I won’t shed any tears for him, but I’m sorry for his wife and family, including three surviving children and five grandchildren. Their own lives will forever be lived under a pall of his misdeeds.
If he’s given the choice, who do you think he would choose for a cellmate: Old Weird Harold or Fat Albert, who greets him with a hearty “Hey, hey, hey!”
I loved Bill Cosby the comic. We had his albums and could recite his routines by heart. It is immensely sad that an icon of decency has proven to be such a horrible person.
Me too. I distinctly remember his routine about the Chicken Heart; as children we played the record* over and over until we learned it by heart. I hope the bastard dies in jail.
*for you young-uns, back in the Pleistocene we used a magical machine that played music and voices from scratches on plastic discs called “records”. Ask your grandparents about them.
Not only do his family members suffer the consequences of Cosby’s criminal behavior, but his co-stars will lose out on residuals that surely won’t come there way now that no one would air any of Cosby’s shows.
Obviously it was Cosby’s free will that committed all these acts and therefore he “should”, that is to say “deserves to”, die in jail, although nobody believes he’d do any of it again.
Or is there something I don’t understand about the judicial philosophy of will-deniers?
Well, I think rapists ought to go to prison, but, then again, I’m a compatibilist.
It took me about 8.5 seconds to find this quote from our host;
In future, you should try that little search feature up there on the upper left of the page if you’ve questions about how Dr PCC(e) (at least) views these issues. Nevertheless, although there are undoubtedly further abstractions from Dr Coyne and others who share his views that go beyond those in the quote, these should give you a starting point in your rebuttal.
As mikeyc notes above, your comment is snarky, completely ignores what I’ve written about determinism before, and is not only directed at me but is irrelevant. I’ve clearly laid out what I’ve seen as the justification for imprisonment.
Why do people act like this on the internet? You’re not just asking questions, but being passive-aggressive and, as I’ll put it gently, “uncivil.”
Let me try a more polite form of what I think he is reacting to. You wrote Cosby “should” and “deserves to” go to jail. There are non-compatibilist ways to read should (need for deterrence, etc.) but “deserves to” sounds very like the kind of moral judgment we compatibilists make and which you, I think, claim to eschew. Yet there it is. Isn’t it a fair criticism of anti-compatibilists that they naturally resort to compatibilist language and logic? The whole content of compatibilism is that these natural concepts are useful in discussing human behavior.
Yes, looks like the next step is the defense will try to get a stay and expect to appeal. Could drag on for some time. Looks like lots of his money goes to the lawyers, similar to Trump and the whole gang in Washington. It is hard to believe what Cosby became. Money and fame must give some people a false sense of power and privilege that sometimes does not exist. Trump is currently giving that one a big test. His rant against the justice department today and running his mouth on Fox just might do him in before others get to him. The embarrassment for this country just goes on.
I heard he only got 22 months in jail.
His sentence was passed down already? Didn’t this verdict come today?
You must be getting some of that fake news since he has not yet been sentenced and his lawyer just said they will appeal.
Well, it seems like he is a bad guy.
I did have one problem with the trial, however (and I haven’t followed it closely, just the NPR coverage, so I may have this wrong).
The prosecution was allowed to bring in women to testify that he had committed crimes other than the ones for which he was on trial. These might be germane, if he had been convicted of them, in sentencing. But to me, this just seemed like trying to sway the jury with innuendo. Or using stories as evidence.
Even if he had been convicted of the other crimes, that is not evidence that he was guilty of the one for which he was on trial. Again, germane at sentencing, not during the finding of guilt phase.
Then again, I’m not a lawyer. Seems to me like potential grounds for an appeal.
As noted, seems like he is a bad guy.
I’m not a lawyer either but do believe that allowing 5 of the nearly 60 women who have accused him of similar attacks is just a bit of a pattern. And also know that those women who did testify had to put up with all kinds of threats and abuse. Why would all of the history on this issue be hidden from a jury?
I think the prosecution did that to establish a pattern of conduct by Cosby. It is certainly allowable.
The first hung jury is a bit of interest. Often, prosecution will not bother to retry, as they have already spent resources to no end. But, when they are highly motivated — against a mobster or a high profile celebrity, they will learn from any errors in the first trial and often do better next time. That clearly happened here.
I don’t intend to defend Bill Cosby here, but I don’t think it’s right to retry someone after a failure to convict. As you say, the prosecution “will learn from any errors in the first trial”, and will examine the strategy of the defense in order to specifically ward it off on the next try.
If this practice was constitutionally legal it would enable the government to use its virtually unlimited resources to ultimately win any case, and I believe that was precisely what our Founding Fathers intended to prevent with the Seventh Amendment provision that says “nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb.”
A hung jury is not a conclusion. And retrial when a jury is hung is obviously not unconstitutional.
As for learning from what the other side did before cuts both directions.
If a jury comes to a conclusion then double jeopardy is relevant. That isn’t the case here.
It isn’t after a failure to convict. An acquittal is a failure to convict and would preclude a retrial. It is a failure to conclude; the hung jury renders the trial nugatory.
You write: As you say, the prosecution “will learn from any errors in the first trial”, and will examine the strategy of the defense in order to specifically ward it off on the next try.”
No, the prosecution will not try to out maneuver the defense. The prosecution’s job is to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A hung jury means the jury could not reach a conclusion. The prosecution believes Cosby to be guilty (this is why he is charged), and simply needs to adjust how they present that case to the jury so they can reach a conclusion. Double jeopardy is not an issue with a hung jury and retrial.
Mr. Cosby also has right to appeal. But, his appeal must demonstrate that errors were made that affected the verdict. So, Cosby is not without rights here.
The three of you above talk about conclusions. The Seventh Amendment is about being put in jeopardy, meaning having to defend yourself, and in my view this government policy of “the game’s not over until I win.” is patently unfair and unconstitutional.
No. It isn’t “The game isn’t over until I win.” It is “The game isn’t over until a trial is concluded.”
A hung jury is not a concluded trial. What’s so hard about this? It isn’t unconstitutional. It is a normal feature of our justice system and has been all along.
As has been pointed out several times, it isn’t “not over until I win”. An acquittal ends it, the state loses and cannot retry.
It is the fifth amendment which mentions jeopardy not the seventh.
If you are making this case because you do not know the law, then okay. But if you are making it because you think Cosby innocent, that is really something. They let but 5 of his accusers testify. There were 19 out of the dozens who were willing.
