Wednesday: Hili dialogue

On Twitter today we have an eclectic collection as always, starting off with Sinister Disney, which is my new favorite thing.
Also weird:
Don’t smoke kids. Also, stay in school.
Skeptical cat is skeptical
Snake v fish
A strange bromance at the first official state visit from France to the U.S. If nothing else it has provided the world with a brilliant set of bizarro photos.
Secret elves of the Cretaceous. (Atlas Obscura is a fantastic site for strange bits of information that you never knew you needed to know.)
Finally, Hili needs to come clean.
Hili: I have to send a letter.
A: To whom?
Hili: To our readers because they asked why our website is called “Letters from our orchard”.
In Polish:
Hili: Muszę wysłać list.
Ja: Do kogo?
Hili: Do naszych czytelników, bo pytali, dlaczego nasza strona nazywa się “Listy z naszego sadu”.
The French, they are a peculiar race
They fight with their feet, and [do the kiss-kiss thing] with their face.
Roughly 240 years ago the French and Lafayette baled out America when things did not look good. Can France do it again? Not likely.
All very good!
The catfish caught by the snake (may be a water snake) likely has very sharp pectoral spines, and so I think the snake would be much better off just letting it go.
I take note that there is no smoking cat in that poster! Too smart for that!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZizNksnnRA
Cunk on Britain 4
Thanks. I needed that.
Are we supposed to infer from the caption on the smoking-animals poster that we are also animals? I’ve had my suspicions. 😉
The snake film brings back good memories. When we were kids, we used to catch that species in a pond near our home, and keep them as pets. The one shown is more brightly patterned than the ones we got. Nice.
Kent Pendleton should get some sort of award.
Sinister Disney is colossally cool.
It is only with truly tremendous travail that I tolerate the tribulation that is Trump without totally teeing off on his toadies.
My favorite thing in the Macron-Trump kiss-fest is how Melania’s hat completely gets in the way of her attempts to kiss the Macrons on the cheek. Six months of planning but still mistakes were made!
Kitten fights for cigarette:
Kind of cute when it’s alone with the cigarette, although it appears to want to eat it, not smoke it.
Glen Davidson
The addiction is so strong that the little kitten doesn’t have to smoke it; once it gets that cigarette in its mouth, it turns into a wildcat, hissing and growling and spitting, when someone tries to take it away. It would kill if it could just to keep that cigarette in its mouth. That was a fierce itty bitty kitten.
Ken Ham followed the lead of Kent Pendleton, putting mythical creatures Adam and Eve in with the dinosaurs.
The joke is that it’s no joke.
Glen Davidson
Hardly when Ken Ham thinks the Flintstones is just a documentary.
Snow White is the most subversive of the Disney princesses, apparently. She and her cute little helpers look positively gleeful at the prospect of evil deeds.
I must go to that Denver museum! That artist is one cool dude. I’m just relieved the museum decided to go along with it once it was discovered, rather than its administrators (or some of the public) becoming offended and demanding these bits of fun be removed and the artist fired.