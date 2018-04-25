Wednesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, and welcome to the midweek.

On Twitter today we have an eclectic collection as always, starting off with Sinister Disney, which is my new favorite thing.

Swedish Artist Herr Nilsson Adorns Stockholm's Streets With A Sinister Take On Disney pic.twitter.com/2CjgJvuwEu — 41 Strange (@41Strange) April 24, 2018

Also weird:

this poster makes no sense; just look at how fucking cool that chicken is pic.twitter.com/mJb3epYDka — pullovergirl (@pullovergirl) April 25, 2018

Don’t smoke kids. Also, stay in school.

Skeptical cat is skeptical

Reading my timeline

[Jacopo Bassano, 1538] pic.twitter.com/LCxHVd1qM2 — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) April 25, 2018

Snake v fish

One of the coolest recordings, by my brother in NC. Northern water snake (Nerodia sipedon) vs. catfish. pic.twitter.com/PRm7VAnn5k — Clint Collins (@saxicoly) April 23, 2018

A strange bromance at the first official state visit from France to the U.S. If nothing else it has provided the world with a brilliant set of bizarro photos.

“When the aging gorilla is confronted with the much more virile, new alpha-male, he shows submissiveness by grooming the alpha-male, but the gesture is actually a vain attempt by the old gorilla to humiliate his much younger rival.” — Jane Goodall

pic.twitter.com/fx85I1KwVy — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 24, 2018

Worst ABBA cover band ever pic.twitter.com/TtpMoEXQHj — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018

I CAN SHOW YOU THE WORLD SHINING SHIMMERING SPLENDID pic.twitter.com/J7g6qLDV8x — IPleadTheFifthHat (@Popehat) April 24, 2018

Secret elves of the Cretaceous. (Atlas Obscura is a fantastic site for strange bits of information that you never knew you needed to know.)

In the 1970s, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hired artist Kent Pendleton to paint the backdrops for many of the museum’s wildlife dioramas. But then he hid a bunch of elves in the paintings as a private joke with himself. https://t.co/ZTMoq6YNLD — Atlas Obscura (@atlasobscura) April 24, 2018

Finally, Hili needs to come clean.

Hili: I have to send a letter.

A: To whom?

Hili: To our readers because they asked why our website is called “Letters from our orchard”.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę wysłać list.

Ja: Do kogo?

Hili: Do naszych czytelników, bo pytali, dlaczego nasza strona nazywa się “Listy z naszego sadu”.