National Geographic touts a 3-D film on the “tomb of Christ” (now with bonus comment by Alvin Plantinga)

UPDATE: Note that an “Alvin Plantinga” has commented favorably on the National Geographic fiction (comment #14 below). I can’t be sure that it’s the Alvin Plantinga, known for convoluted Sophisticated Theology™, but I’m guessing it is. If you respond to him, be polite!
What the bloody hell is happening with National Geographic? Article after article is about religion—often Christianity—and all of these latter assume that Jesus was a real person (the implication is a divine person). Is this the way the Murdochs, who now have a controlling stake in the magazine, expect to turn a profit?
Reader Scott called my attention to a new exhibition at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C. Here, Ceiling Cat help me, is the announcement (click on screenshot to go to page):
At the bottom of the photo you can read this: “PLAN YOUR VISIT: Exhibition features a short 3-D film with active 3-D glasses. Exhibition not recommended for guests susceptible to motion sickness or dizziness.”
Not recommended for those susceptible to fairy tales, either!
The whole page and its accompanying pdf pamphlet cast no doubt on the claim that this is indeed the tomb of Christ, nor, indeed, on the existence of Christ himself. The only nod to skepticism is this brief statement in the pdf file:
EVERYONE, WHETHER DEVOUT OR NOT, can feel a spiritual power when visiting holy sites such as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, home to what many Christians believe is the site of Jesus’ burial and resurrection.
“Can feel”? Or “will feel”? (There’s a difference.) At any rate, the whole allure of this exhibit is the claim that it really is Jesus’s burial spot, something that couldn’t be verified unless there were some contemporary information inside the tomb.
But as we all know, and which Biblical scholars are loath to admit, there is no evidence for the existence of a Jesus person outside of Scripture—and if he existed, there should be. I’d love for National Geographic to publish a scrupulously honest article: “Jesus: Did he really exist?” Imagine how subscriptions would drop!
For example, in the first video below, produced by the magazine, it exhorts you at 40 seconds in to “Team up with conservation experts and historians as they race to restore the tomb of Christ.” Really? Is there no doubt about this? And get a load of the “science and faith” bit at the end, as if they are complementary ways to establish the provenance of this tomb.
In the second video, also by National Geographic, they open the sealed tomb! At 1:34, the caption appears: “This is the first time that anyone alive today has seen the holy bed.” That, of course, presumes it’s the holy bed. Do they expect to find an engraving that says “Jesus slept here”?
Of course there are no remains or other indications of what was in this spot, but that of course is just what the Bible predicts! In this case, the absence of evidence IS evidence.
At best the archaeologists might be able to date the cavity to around the time Jesus is supposed to have lived, but that will convince only the credulous. There’s a reason they’re called “sheep.”
When did National Geographic completely abandon its scientific bent to pander to the faithful? If you still subscribe, why?
Ng lasted years longer than the History Channel and such. I expect they’ll start running ads for guns soon.
National Geographic is more interested in entertainment than education ever since they came under the control of Fox.
They’re in it to make money, and this is the way to attract subscribers.
When I used to subscribe, there was always one major historical or similar (archaeology, anthropology etc.) article a month. It appears those articles are being poisoned by religion.
My Mom buys NG for us. I stopped reading it shortly after the Borg took it over.
First centerfold article on (I forget what exactly) religion I punted on it.
The thing drips with religion these days.
It’s Murdochified. R.I.P.
I think it is almost as great as the Geraldo Rivera / Al capone hidden treasure there in Chicago. Another highly religious experience and television flop.
I saw Geraldo on Fox News 2-3 weeks ago lamenting his failure to stick by the Palestinians. He appears to have contracted SJW disease. Apparently everything the Palestinians do is okay because they’re an occupied people.
NatGeo jumps the shark!
Again, and again, and again … ad infinitum.
As of 2015, the circulation was 6.5 million down from about 12 in the mid-1980s. So I guess people are voting with their pocketbooks. We dropped our subscription some years ago, the quality was well and truly gone and the last few years the subscription was more of a habit than anything else. Sad, it used to be a good magazine.
How appalling. I was never a big NG fan, but I will avoid for sure in the future.
My mother has given me a subscription as a Christmas gift for thirty years. It is for her a family tradition. I don’t have the heart to tell my 97 year old mom thar NG has become something I can not stomach and please stop sending to me. Every month I take it from the mailbox and deposit it directly in the trash.
Wait how many tombs of Christ are there? Dude really got around!
Team up with the Murdochs and their marketing department as they race the clock to stir up excitement where there wasn’t any in the first place.
“. . .there is no evidence for the existence of a Jesus person outside of Scripture. . . .”
This isn’t entirely accurate. Perhaps the strongest evidence that Christ existed comes from the writings of early non-Christian historians, including Tacitus and others, who report the existence of Jesus, along with his crucifixion under Pontius Pilate, as factual. (Tacitus passage here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tacitus_on_Christ)
But that says nothing, of course, about the veracity of the tomb claims.
There are also other writings from the period that are not “scripture”, such as the Gospel of Judas or the Gospel of Thomas.
There is a stronger bit of evidence. There were no Jesus cults before AD 30 and there were Jesus cults by AD 50. The simplest explanation is that there was a cult leader.
Tacitus is far from reliable–even as far as (or particularly) Nero is concerned. He was writing for successor emperors who hated Nero.
In any case, his paragraph is perfectly compatible with the version of history where an enthusiastic but untrustworthy writer, Saul, publicizes the myth of a Jewish prophet. (Not saying that this is the case, just pointing out that repeating an opinion held by some in AD 110 or so is not a strong
evidence for what happened a century ago. )
The claim was there was no other evidence. You are now insisting on true Scottish evidence.
The Tacitus passage, if not an interpolation, would have been written around 115CE, so it’s not contemporary evidence. It also fails to provide a source for the claims regarding “Christus” (not Jesus), so at best it’s simply a regurgitation, not a confirmation, of Christian beliefs from that time.
This is concerning. Someone should really do something on whether or not Jesus really existed, but now I don’t think they would be the right ones to do it. With this exhibit, it seems like they are assuming that this was the actual tomb of Christ and that he did exist.
I have a documentary by National Geographic from 2004, I believe, that I have had for a while. I only watched the first 12 minutes or so recently. It seems like there are skeptical historians commenting so it should be interesting. It’s called In Search of Easter.
Early on, I realized that it would be impossible for Jesus to rise from the dead, be born of a virgin mother, or be the son of god. My guess is that he was a real person who became something of a legend. It was so long ago but I read The Mythmaker: Paul and the Invention of Christianity by Hyam Maccoby. That might be why I thought he was still real.
I just found this article which is interesting. It looks like it was written by a professor at the University of Cambridge. What is the historical evidence that Jesus Christ lived and died? It’s by Simon Gathercole. I’d love to see what other historians have said about the following:
“What did non-Christian authors say about Jesus?
As far as we know, the first author outside the church to mention Jesus is the Jewish historian Flavius Josephus, who wrote a history of Judaism around AD93. He has two references to Jesus. One of these is controversial because it is thought to be corrupted by Christian scribes (probably turning Josephus’s negative account into a more positive one), but the other is not suspicious – a reference to James, the brother of ‘Jesus, the so-called Christ’.
About 20 years after Josephus we have the Roman politicians Pliny and Tacitus, who held some of the highest offices of state at the beginning of the second century AD. From Tacitus we learn that Jesus was executed while Pontius Pilate was the Roman prefect in charge of Judaea (AD26-36) and Tiberius was emperor (AD14-37) – reports that fit with the timeframe of the gospels. Pliny contributes the information that, where he was governor in northern Turkey, Christians worshipped Christ as a god. Neither of them liked Christians – Pliny writes of their ‘pig-headed obstinacy’ and Tacitus calls their religion a destructive superstition.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/apr/14/what-is-the-historical-evidence-that-jesus-christ-lived-and-died
There was a different documentary that wasn’t by National Geographic on the “real Jesus” and it mentioned something about the Gnostic gospels. It would be wonderful if National Geographic stopped doing anything related to this.
“It would be wonderful if National Geographic stopped doing anything related to this.”
The National Geographic “About” page, states: “At National Geographic, we believe in the power of science, exploration and storytelling to change the world.” This topic apparently qualifies under “storytelling.”
Yes, unfortunately.
I am all for storytelling, until it gets sold as science or exploration. When I hear talk about the “Tomb of Jesus”, I get it as a metaphor, like the “Mask of Agamemnon”. But now people seriously present it as the tomb of Jesus. Next, the sledge of Santa?
Sure there is, the textus receptus of Josephus has him writing:
It doesn’t look like a Christian gloss, which would typically be over the top. But anyway, I’m not one to argue this issue much, and I’m definitely not saying it proves anything, you just can’t say that there’s no evidence for the existence of Jesus outside of Scripture. You can argue it, but it’s certainly there to be argued about.
Perhaps what was meant was completely contemporary sources, as Josephus’s writing is somewhat after Jesus would have lived. True, but many historical figures are only known by somewhat later sources (Socrates, for instance), and Josephus was in the priestly Jewish milieu for some time prior to writing.
Not that there’d have to be other sources, that I can see. But they do exist.
Glen Davidson
If I were you, I’d read Richard Carrier on Josephus before you state with such certainty that it constitutes “evidence”. It doesn’t.
Here’s something on the web:
https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/12071
An excerpt:
Carrier and others suspect the Jesus references in Joesphus are later additions. If you care to refute what he says in that piece, be my guest.
He didn’t do anything there but assert what he wants to be so. And you complain about me calling it evidence by appealing to Carrier, as if he were the final word (fallacy of argumentum ad verecundiam).
. I don’t have to refute a mere appeal to authority.
Glen Davidson
Carrier is not an appeal to authority, and you certainly didn’t have time to read it before you made your comment. In general, many scholars think the mentions of Jesus by Josephus are later additions, not just Carrier.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josephus_on_Jesus#Arguments_challenging_the_authenticity_of_the_three_passages
http://www.earlychristianwritings.com/testimonium.html
About James, see here: https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/2946
It’s telling that you say you’re not the one to argue this issue, and yet you maintain that Josephus is “evidence” in seeming ignorance of the huge dispute about that, and the fact that scholars are coming to a consensus that it’s a later interpolation that proves nothing about the existence of a Jesus.
Your comment is rude in response to one that is not. And your ignorance about Josephus is combined with that rudeness, which I don’t like on this site.
As laid out be a fervent partisan, Lee Strobel, in his book, The Case for Christ, the Josephus writings come off as worthless: All the important passages (the ones pointed to by Xians as “evidence”) were later Xian additions.
Even as handled by an fervent partisan, whose entire book is intended to evince the evidence for his god.
Carrier is described on Wiki as an “atheist activist,” which in itself casts some doubt on his motives, if not his methods. Re the latter, a number of reviewers have challenged them (see quotes from Wiki below, bolding added). Not saying I believe them; I haven’t read Carrier and know little about Bayesian probabilities, so how would I know? But here they are:
Carrier’s methodology in his work on the historicity of Christ was reviewed by Aviezer Tucker, a prior advocate of using Bayesian techniques in history. . . . He said that “Carrier is too dismissive of such methods because he is focused on hypotheses about the historical Jesus rather than on the best explanations of the evidence.”
Reviewing On the Historicity of Jesus: Why We Might Have Reason for Doubt, Christina Petterson of the University of Newcastle, Australia, in the academic journal Relegere, says Carrier’s methodology is “tenuous,” that she was “shocked” by the way he uses mathematics, and that Carrier uses statistics in a way that seems designed “to intentionally confuse and obfuscate.”
In the peer-reviewed scholarly Journal for the Study of the Historical Jesus, Daniel N. Gullotta, reviewing Carrier’s On the Historicity of Jesus: Why We Might Have Reason for Doubt, says he finds Carrier’s arguments “problematic and unpersuasive,” his use of Bayesian probabilities “unnecessarily complex” and criticizes Carrier’s “lack of evidence, strained readings and troublesome assumptions.”
But please look at the end of that paragraph you quoted –
“Whereupon Albinus complied with what they said, and wrote in anger to Ananus, and threatened that he would bring him to punishment for what he had done; on which king Agrippa took the high priesthood from him, when he had ruled but three months, and made Jesus, the son of Damneus, high priest.”
Clearly that Jesus was not the Christ if he was the son of Damneus, the high priest. A sloppy interpolation by an ancient Christian who didn’t read ahead far enough.
Happy to see that National geographic is taking a serious and affirmative look at Christian history and tradition.
Cheers,
Alvin Plantinga
Dr. Alvin is here! OMG!
Too bad its look at Christian history is so craven and exploitative.
Hi Alvin
What have you decided to do with the $1.4 million award from the Templeton Foundation that you won last year for “reshaping theism”?
Do you think these Big Money prizes will improve philosophical & theological inquiry?
I think it will encourage bogus scholarship in these cash strapped times
Cheers,
Michael
Dr. Plantinga,
I look forward to you encomia for the future NG articles:
“[T]aking a serious and affirmative look at Hindu history and tradition”. And “evaluating” their claims with the same unquestioning language as the current article.
“[T]aking a serious and affirmative look at Islamic history and tradition”. And “evaluating” their claims with the same unquestioning language as the current article.
“[T]aking a serious and affirmative look at Buddhist history and tradition”. And “evaluating” their claims with the same unquestioning language as the current article.
“[T]aking a serious and affirmative look at Norse pagan history and tradition”. And “evaluating” their claims with the same unquestioning language as the current article.
“[T]aking a serious and affirmative look at Greek Olympian history and tradition”. And “evaluating” their claims with the same unquestioning language as the current article.
Cheers!
“youR encomia” obviously
Will their look at Christian history and tradition include a big glossy piece on the Inquisition and the burning of Giordano Bruno for his cosmological theories, I wonder?
What about taking a serious and affirmative look at existence without religion?
“When did National Geographic completely abandon its scientific bent ..”
It’s much worse, yes.
But it has never been much good in the last 40 years, IMHO. Lots of very nice pictures. But I’d be interested to learn of any really important contributions to science–or even much that’s worthwhile in science popularization, over that period, given the quality of competitors such as Canadian Geographical. Perhaps USian teachers and parents were somewhat limited in their awareness.
Sounds gruesome, and is not something I’d want, but if there were a devil and he or she forced me to choose, otherwise both go, I’d have him or her snuff out in 1980 Murdoch sooner than Drumpf. Non-existence ever of either and humans would very likely now be much better off, not just because of Nat. Geo. of course.
As an atheist, I find the video quite informative. It is an excellent illustration of how one goes about constructing the “The Greatest Show…” out of supposition, fabrication, and emotional appeal.
They could at least mention that there are multiple candidates for the tomb of Jesus of Nazareth, and that the identification of this place with J’s tomb dates to the 4th century.
As Wikipedia reports “According to Eusebius of Caesarea [writing in the 3rd and 4th century-JLH], the Roman emperor Hadrian in the 2nd century AD built a temple dedicated to the goddess Venus in order to bury the cave in which Jesus had been buried. The first Christian emperor, Constantine the Great, ordered in about 325/326 that the temple be replaced by a church”
However, the “Garden Tomb” discovered in the 19th century, and the 1994 Talpiot tomb with the inscription “Yeshua bar Yehosef” have also been proposed.
The NatGeo PDF is circumspect and deferring to doubt in a few places, while still maintaining there is a “spiritual power”. But it seems as if the videos are much more gung-ho on the faith aspect.
However, I think there are several Bible scholars quite willing to admit there is only scanty and late-dated (non-contemporary) evidence for Jesus outside the Bible (plus a wee tad for his alleged brother James). Folks like Ehrman simply think the most straightforward reading of the existing albeit biased (some would say “contaminated”) evidence is an existing Jesus.
(IMO, George Wells made a respectable but weak case for a non-existent Jesus, but Earl Doherty’s arguments are really crazy.)
Of course there are those who claim the vortices near Sedona, Arizona, also give off “spiritual power” – maybe Jesus is buried in each of them.