Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ apologetics

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “rid”, came with a cryptic phrase: “Like Brighton through rock.” I know Brighton Rock is a stick candy, but I’m not quite sure how it refers to this cartoon, in which Mo unapologetically admits to the nature of Islamic scripture, but then maintains it anyway. In fact, the whole cartoon doesn’t make sense to me, as those who defend the Qur’an don’t usually apologize for its contents, or admit that it’s bigoted.

Christians have another tactic: they just ignore the bad bits of the Bible.