Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ apologetics

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “rid”, came with a cryptic phrase: “Like Brighton through rock.” I know Brighton Rock is a stick candy, but I’m not quite sure how it refers to this cartoon, in which Mo unapologetically admits to the nature of Islamic scripture, but then maintains it anyway. In fact, the whole cartoon doesn’t make sense to me, as those who defend the Qur’an don’t usually apologize for its contents, or admit that it’s bigoted.
Christians have another tactic: they just ignore the bad bits of the Bible.
Thanks. Local references can be confusing for non-locals!
William Lane Craig gets more creative than that, at least when not allowed to ignore genocide. It can be amusing, if hardly reassuring, to hear of how wonderful atrocities commanded by God are.
Glen Davidson
My guess is that there is also reference to the problems inherent in religions which refer to some ancient book as their revealed teachings. Time and society move on but each religion is pretty much stuck with whatever the books says. There is a little leeway to be exploited by church leaders’ reinterpretation of the sacred texts but their books will be increasingly irrelevant to modern society and its ways of talking, writing, and thinking. Too bad! LOL
I also see a possible reference here to the current problems in the Labour Party, where the leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has just admitted that there are some problems with anti-Semitism in the Party (side-stepping the fact that he is the main culprit) and talking the talk, but really doing nothing about it.
I think the ‘toon is saying that there are many Muslims who must recognize the moral contradiction in the Koran, they have generally not done anything about it. There are a few reformers, such as Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Maajid Nawaz, but they are a minute minority.
I think the toon is saying, religion is really bad, but it’s all we have. Too bad.
By the way, I am just watching the speech by French president Macron to the U.S. congress. It is worth a look and all I can say is – Why can’t we get this guy for our leader?