Duck report: Honey is AWOL

My ducksitters are Anna Mueller, a newish assistant professor in the Department of Human Development at the University of Chicago, and her graduate student Sanja Miklin. I’m grateful to these two animal lovers for making the daily feeding trip to Botany Pond.

I’ve been receiving occasional reports from Anna about Honey and Frank. Apparently they’ve learned the duck-summoning whistle, and both ducks have learned to eat out of their hands. The bonding experience is clearly in full swing.

Sadly, however, Honey hasn’t been seen in two days, and I’m quite worried. Here’s Anna’s report:

When I went to the pond yesterday [two days ago] to feed, only Frank was there. There was a really noisy lawn crew working around the pond (with mini bulldozers even) so I thought maybe she was just hiding. I hoped she’d be back today but she wasn’t. Frank was there again and I started to feed him, continuing to whistle for Honey. Then a second male joined us. Frank (light-chested male) eventually chased him off. The video is of some of their antics. [JAC: The video didn’t come through as it was too large. I hope to post it after I return to Chicago.] I suggest that Sanja and I keep feeding Frank (So far he only eats the corn from me if Honey isn’t there). I didn’t want to put out worms as well with the enemy male around so I just left Frank with what I had put down before the male arrived. I looked for Honey on the nest and around the brush but didn’t see her. Kinda bummed. Hope she comes back.

I wrote back expressing (uncharacteristic) optimism that perhaps Honey was sitting on the nest or nesting someplace more quiet. Anna responded:

We are hoping she’s nesting somewhere too…we have looked around but haven’t seen her on a nest (including the nest on the window ledge…) We are continuing to feed Frank. We really enjoy him. It’s been quite the highlight of our days…

Note how regular feeding of ducks s a life-enhancing experience! Anyway, stay tuned. Here ere are two picture of Anna feeding Frank, one by hand:

I won’t ask for thoughts and prayers, but I do want my mallard hen back! I think it’s a good sign that Frank is patrolling the pond and driving off interlopers. I like to think he’s keeping the place safe for his wife and brood.