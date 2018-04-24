Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, and happy birthday to Barbra Streisand (1942) who gave us the Streisand Effect as well as a lot of music and movies.

On Twitter today:

Dogs & Cats

So there was a crises this weekend….it was tragic. pic.twitter.com/LHCZdbeRM8 — @anniecat12 (@anniecat12) April 23, 2018

If you enjoy falcons you have a fantastic opportunity to watch a family via webcam. There is live footage of a family of peregrine falcons from Nottingham Trent University. You will need to enable Flash if you want to view the webcam stream.

This looks legit.

Factoid of the day

The extraordinary carrier crab uses its two back legs to grip onto a sea urchin which it carries around on its back like a shield. (Image: Sylke Rohrlach) pic.twitter.com/0Ixzy7ySqP — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) April 24, 2018

And a new variation on an old familiar face.

Puts a slightly different spin on the old game of ‘How many Hippies can you fit in VW Van?’… pic.twitter.com/AoQp6nOfX5 — Mothra P.I. (@Hardywolf359) April 24, 2018

Finally, a pun.

"Rob's in the garden doing some sort of craft work with the kids." pic.twitter.com/x31arGbyB2 — Avalanche Records (@avalanche_edin) April 22, 2018

(If you don’t get it, this will help)

Over in Poland the felids have plenty to say today.

Leon is exploring and punning.

Leon: Look, a pussy on a willow.

Hili is engaging in her favorite activity: food critic.

Hili: I like it, and afterwards crunchy cat food with beef, please.

Zuza: You are very demanding.

Hili: To lubię, a potem poproszę o chrupki z wołowiną.

Zuza: Jesteś bardzo wymagająca.

Hat-tip: Barry, HStiles.