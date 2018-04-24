Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, and happy birthday to Barbra Streisand (1942) who gave us the Streisand Effect as well as a lot of music and movies.
On Twitter today:
Dogs & Cats
If you enjoy falcons you have a fantastic opportunity to watch a family via webcam. There is live footage of a family of peregrine falcons from Nottingham Trent University. You will need to enable Flash if you want to view the webcam stream.
This looks legit.
Factoid of the day
And a new variation on an old familiar face.
Finally, a pun.
(If you don’t get it, this will help)
Over in Poland the felids have plenty to say today.
Leon is exploring and punning.
Leon: Look, a pussy on a willow.
Hili is engaging in her favorite activity: food critic.
Hili: I like it, and afterwards crunchy cat food with beef, please.
Zuza: You are very demanding.
Hili: To lubię, a potem poproszę o chrupki z wołowiną.
Zuza: Jesteś bardzo wymagająca.
Hat-tip: Barry, HStiles.