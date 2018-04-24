Penn State deems all outdoors an Unsafe Space

Here’s an article from the Philadelphia Inquirer (thanks to several readers for calling this situation to my attention). Click on the screenshot to read the piece about PSU (Pennsylvania State University) and its new decision.
What happened? Here’s the skinny:
A backpacking trip in the Rothrock State Forest and day hikes in the Laurel Highlands and Shenandoah National Park in Virginia were among the Penn State Outing Club’s 2018 spring-term events.
After this weekend, though, the 98-year-old organization has nothing on its calendar, and unless things change, it won’t.
The Outing Club isn’t allowed to go outside anymore.
According to an announcement posted by the club on its website last week, the university will not allow the club to organize and run outdoor, student-led trips starting next semester.
“This is a result,” the announcement said, “of an assessment of risk management by the university that determined that the types of activities in which PSOC engages are above the university’s threshold of acceptable risk for recognized student organizations.”
After a two-month review that did not include consultation with student Outing Club leaders, the university’s offices of Student Affairs and Risk Management made the determination that the hiking, canoeing, kayaking, trail building and camping activities the student-led club has long engaged in are too risky. The club is one of the oldest entirely student-run organizations at Penn State.
. . . The other two outdoor recreation organizations, the Nittany Grotto Caving Club and the Nittany Divers SCUBA Club, were also judged too risky and directed to end trip offerings. Club sports that passed the risk review include the Archery Club, Boxing Club, Alpine Ski Racing Club and Rifle Club.
Note that the decision didn’t involve any of the students, and, worse, the University won’t even tell the students why they nixed the outings. Is it getting more dangerous out there? I suspect not.
“Student safety in any activity is our primary focus,” Lisa Powers, a Penn State University spokeswoman, said in an email response to questions about the school’s assessment.
Ms. Powers said the university conducted reviews of all campus recreation-supported student groups — 76 sport and three outdoor recreation organizations — to evaluate student safety risks and produce assessment reports. She declined to provide a copy of the assessment report for the Outing Club, saying it is not a public document.
This is ludicrous and embarrassing, especially in view of PSU’s refusal to consult with the clubs and come clean about its decision.
Of course none of us know what really happened, but I think this is a result of universities increasingly deciding they really have to act in loco parentis since students are increasingly becoming consumers; the university thinks that the consumers must be safe. In this case, however, the University— probably afraid of being sued—made the decision against the wishes of the students. The University is, in effect, acting as a Big Helicopter Parent, trying to shield its charges from all possible harm.
Most of us older folk have noticed this on a parental scale. Kids aren’t allowed to play on their own anymore—not without a parent watching. When I got home from grade school, or wanted to do stuff on the weekend, I’d just get on my bike and ride off on my own, sometimes not even telling my parents where I was going. That was when I was ten years old or so. Everybody played unsupervised then, but it’s unthinkable now, despite children actually being safer in today’s world. So if the world is safer, what is Penn State’s beef? Why, in a safer world, do colleges want even more supervision? You tell me.
Regardless, the students don’t like it one bit:
On a Penn State Reddit site, and the Outing Club’s Facebook page, reports of the university’s decision to shut down the club’s outings were derided by many as hypocritical.
Some of more than 80 Reddit posters wondered if the school will shut down its highly ranked men’s and women’s rugby teams, full-contact club street hockey, and even football because they were risky and potentially injurious.
Will PSU now start giving out free Bubble Wrap?
Yes, but no safety scissors to cut it with, and they’ll take away the crayons and paste because some of these students might eat them. Oh, wait, this isn’t kindergarten? Or is it?
The one connotation I have with Philly is that of the Broad Street Bullies. The roughest, toughest NHL hockey team back in the 70s.
This is not that.
I guess they need to change the name from “Outing Club” to “Inning Club”.
My first thought upon hearing this was of Tom Thwaites, the late PSU physics professor who advised the hiking division of the Outing Club for nearly 30 years, wrote the standard hiking guides to the state, and was the major force behind the Mid State Trail.
I think this is not what he had in mind.
sub
Why don’t those who want to walk and climb just…do it? I have spent all my life walking and climbing: the only club I ever joined was the British Mountaineering Council, and I did that only to get hold of cheap insurance. (I did once attend the Oxford University Mountaineering Club, but that was for the sole purpose of hearing a talk by the great Eric Shipton).
Hiking is too dangerous but boxing isn’t? They will have to disallow football next – all those concussions. That will go over well, I’m sure.
As a child, we also left the house after breakfast, got on our bike and went out. Dinner was at 6 pm – don’t make dad wait when he got home from work. Our town was on the Hudson River.
I’m guessing that if the Outing Club made the school as much money as their football program that the Risk Assessment of the Outing Club would have been quite different.
Very strange and exceptionally hypocritical. How could you condone and promote big time College football and then say going on walks in the woods is too dangerous. If you had a club that robbed banks, maybe that is more dangerous than football but maybe not if done by the tunneling club. Like said in the posting, when 8 or 10 years old, if we wanted to do something we jumped on our bikes and did it. Sometimes we told mom what we were going to do but usually it was not asking.
Every place has to be a “safe space,” and the outdoors isn’t.
Let’s never try anything new, from thought to outdoor experience.
Glen Davidson
It is a safer world, but also more litigious.
Wow-this is a shock. I was president of the whitewater division of PSOC when I was in graduate school there in the early 90’s. We ran whitewater kayaking classes, 20+ trips a year up to class V, and a couple ACA-sanctioned slalom races each year. It was a very active group that was popular among students. Safety and rescue training was a big part of what we did, too.
In contrast to that, I was for a time a member of another hiking club in Arizona. I would describe it as a drinking club had a hiking problem.