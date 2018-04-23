Monday: Hili dialogue

By Grania

Good morning, and welcome to the new week!

Today is the anniversary of New Coke (1985), the sugary abomination created by Coca-cola in attempt to be more like Pepsi’s sweeter beverage.

In 2005 the very first Youtube video was uploaded by Jawed Karim (a co-founder of the platform).

It’s not the most profound 19 seconds ever recorded, but it was an important step towards the democratization of video publishing. Well, before Google went and ruined it all.

Here’s an interesting photo. Nancy Reagan looks like she really wants to be somewhere else.

Amazing pic…..can you name them all? pic.twitter.com/H9RywNRlia — Erin Dickins (@erindickins) April 22, 2018

Cat attack imminent.

My cat does not know what to make of this RC car! #NintendoLabo pic.twitter.com/xr70Ckr3xM — Rachael Coleman (@rach_ec) April 21, 2018

This cat on the other hand, well, who knows.

This is my friend's daughter's cat. His name is Frank. And basically I think he should be trending. #humancat pic.twitter.com/o7eDPRe8Ij — Luci Gosling (@lucigosling) April 21, 2018

Interspecies love

An interesting display of interspecies solidarity, well, except for the orcas who are ruining their reputation.

Mobbing Behavior and Interspecific Altruism?: Watch these Humpbacks come to the aid of a Gray Whale mother & calf being hunted by Orcas in Monterey Bay. The humpbacks cutoff the attacking orcas and then turned their bodies around to use their powerful tails to swat at the orcas. pic.twitter.com/2avUeM5aXs — Quad Finn (@Quad_Finn) April 22, 2018

Finally, over to Poland where Hili seems to have stumbled upon a secret that has probably won more than one White House candidate their term in office.

A: You’ve thrown down my pen, again.

Hili: Audacter calumniare, semper aliquid haeret.

In Polish:

Ja: Znowu zrzuciłaś mój długopis.

Hili: Audacter calumniare, semper aliquid haeret.

The Latin: “Slander boldly, something always sticks”.

Hat-tip: Tina and Matthew