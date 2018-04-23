Monday: Hili dialogue

By Grania
Good morning, and welcome to the new week!
Today is the anniversary of New Coke (1985), the sugary abomination created by Coca-cola in attempt to be more like Pepsi’s sweeter beverage.
In 2005 the very first Youtube video was uploaded by Jawed Karim (a co-founder of the platform).
It’s not the most profound 19 seconds ever recorded, but it was an important step towards the democratization of video publishing. Well, before Google went and ruined it all.
Here’s an interesting photo. Nancy Reagan looks like she really wants to be somewhere else.
Cat attack imminent.
This cat on the other hand, well, who knows.
Interspecies love
An interesting display of interspecies solidarity, well, except for the orcas who are ruining their reputation.
Finally, over to Poland where Hili seems to have stumbled upon a secret that has probably won more than one White House candidate their term in office.
A: You’ve thrown down my pen, again.
Hili: Audacter calumniare, semper aliquid haeret.
In Polish:
Ja: Znowu zrzuciłaś mój długopis.
Hili: Audacter calumniare, semper aliquid haeret.
The Latin: “Slander boldly, something always sticks”.
In the photo of 6, only two in which the husband and wife still living. Rosalynn Carter and Hilary Clinton.
Good example of a very bad idea that New Coke.
I assume the first lady pic is after 1993 – the year Pat Nixon died. And HRC was the sitting first lady. I was surprised I recognized all six – Nancy Reagan, LBJ, HRC, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Barbara Bush.
I think the humpbacks could kill or severely damage an orca with that tail.
Possibly it was at a death that brought all of them together?
A fundraiser for the US Botanic Garden.
Coke has been going down hill since they took out the cocaine (because it was illegal) and the koala (because they spread chlamydia).
Unless you were drinking the stuff before 1929, you received no cocaine. So did coke begin going down hill in 1930? Possibly the depression had some effect.
Marmite is still made with marmots, though.
How about when they took out the alcohol?
Quite a different drink when it was had both alcohol and coca.
Glen Davidson
Hillary was aurprisingly the hardest for me to recognize.
Same here. It’s because all the others have had the same hair over time, I think.
Little did they realize that day that Hillary & her Deep State would have them murdered one by one.
Yes, I couldn’t see her until I enlarged the image. I didn’t get Lady Bird Johnson.
Google, or Alphabet now, monetized Youtube.
Ruined it indeed.
Glen Davidson
New Coke was a panic reaction to the “Pepsi Challenge” where Pepsi won in all those taste tastes they showed in TV commercials. (Had anybody checked, Pepsi was not gaining significant market share from Coke.)
What I learned from working many eons ago in market research at the #3 packaged food conglomerate:
1) initially, our taste buds will prefer the sweeter of two samplings. Long term, however, we prefer the less sweet food;
2) Taste tests on a random population include a large proportion of people who don’t or wouldn’t ever buy that line of product, so what they think is meaningless to you;
3) Your customer base is brand-loyal because they really like your product as it is. Change it, and you’ll lose far more of them than you could possibly gain of your competitor’s customers. They viscerally perceive it as a betrayal.
Yet shortly before the New Coke fiasco, some genius senior execs radically sweetened one of our major product lines based on random taste tests, and permanently dropped those products from #2 in market share to #4 or worse, due to massive defection of once loyal customers. The main genius culprit was simply promoted out of the way.