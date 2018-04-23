Cunk on Britain: Episode 3

I believe I’ve posted the first two episodes of Cunk on Britain, Diane Morgan’s very funny take of the history of Old Blighty. I’m surprised that the episodes are still up (#1 here and #2 here), as the BBC tends to take these things down. Well, watch them soon.

This episode covers the nineteenth century, and there are some real gems. There’s of course a bit on Darwin (from 12:49 to 15:25). You get to hear Philomena say her best word, “monkey” (pronounced “mahn-kee”), five times, and hear her description of Darwin’s classic book The Oranges of the Peaches.

h/t: Julian