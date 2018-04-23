Cunk on Britain: Episode 3

I believe I’ve posted the first two episodes of Cunk on Britain, Diane Morgan’s very funny take of the history of Old Blighty. I’m surprised that the episodes are still up (#1 here and #2 here), as the BBC tends to take these things down. Well, watch them soon.
This episode covers the nineteenth century, and there are some real gems. There’s of course a bit on Darwin (from 12:49 to 15:25). You get to hear Philomena say her best word, “monkey” (pronounced “mahn-kee”), five times, and hear her description of Darwin’s classic book The Oranges of the Peaches.
h/t: Julian
Hi Doc ,the first series in on Youtube .
I heard an interview with her complaining that she is becoming too well-known in England. So when she does these interviews, some people recognize her, and realize she is acting. It adds a level of amusement to the expression of some of the people she interviews, who don’t realize that it is a joke.
I wonder if she would have been given access to the Domesday book if they knew it was for a mockumentary?
Mebbe the BBC is finally realizing that letting folks know they have good programs is a good idea.
No one will ever have to ask, Is there a dumb question? Lots. Where did they get steam?
The steam was brought in on a train.
I always like this one – We know a train has been here, I see it’s tracks.
If anyone is interested in where the canal-side and street scenes were filmed, check out the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.
/@