Cunk on Britain: Episode 3

I believe I’ve posted the first two episodes of Cunk on Britain, Diane Morgan’s very funny take of the history of Old Blighty. I’m surprised that the episodes are still up (#1 here and #2 here), as the BBC tends to take these things down. Well, watch them soon.

This episode covers the nineteenth century, and there are some real gems. There’s of course a bit on Darwin (from 12:49 to 15:25).  You get to hear Philomena say her best word, “monkey” (pronounced “mahn-kee”), five times, and hear her description of Darwin’s classic book The Oranges of the Peaches.

h/t: Julian

7 Comments

  1. David Coxill
    Hi Doc ,the first series in on Youtube .

  2. Michael
    I heard an interview with her complaining that she is becoming too well-known in England. So when she does these interviews, some people recognize her, and realize she is acting. It adds a level of amusement to the expression of some of the people she interviews, who don’t realize that it is a joke.

    I wonder if she would have been given access to the Domesday book if they knew it was for a mockumentary?

  3. busterggi
    Mebbe the BBC is finally realizing that letting folks know they have good programs is a good idea.

  4. Randall Schenck
    No one will ever have to ask, Is there a dumb question? Lots. Where did they get steam?

    Reply
    • GBJames
      The steam was brought in on a train.

      Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        I always like this one – We know a train has been here, I see it’s tracks.

        Reply
  5. Ant (@antallan)
    If anyone is interested in where the canal-side and street scenes were filmed, check out the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.

