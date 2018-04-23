A New Yorker evolution-cartoon contest

In a recent post on The New Yorker, several readers beefed that they no longer like the cartoons. Well, I still like most of them, and always read the cartoon contest on the magazine’s last page, where an artist submits a cartoon drawing without a caption; readers submit their own caption, and the editors pick three of the best. The next week the winning caption is announced.
Reader Mark sent this one, but I don’t know if it’s new. He says the last caption is the best. Judge for yourself—and invent your own caption if you wish, though it’s too late to enter the competition.
I like all three captions. Very amusing.
I prefer the middle one. It’s the wittiest of the three.
“The case isn’t solved, but clearly it’s making progress”
Yes, I know “progress” is taboo, but it needn’t mean more than that things are happening.
Glen Davidson
“This is going to be the biggest case in this town since the Haeckel Embryo Caper.”
Good ones, all!
“We don’t know exactly what happened, but we’ve got a really good theory”
All good but I love the first one.
What was Cunk’s question – If you put a Monkey in the zoo, how long before it changes into a person?
“Can’t comment, the facts are still evolving.”
I like them all but especially like the first one but not by much (#2 is as wonderful). And I thought this was a great drawing.
When Bob Mankoff was cartoon editor I once wrote and asked him how many of these kinds of cartoons had been published and when the first one made its way to the magazine.
I didn’t expect an answer and didn’t get one either.
All three captions were good. A tie, IMO.
As a 30+ year subscriber to The New Yorker, it’s my opinion that the only consistently funny cartoon feature is this one, where the readers supply the caption. This is a criticism not against the cartoonists, whom I’m sure inundate the magazine with first-rate material, but against the editor, who is evidently an elitist tool, devoid of wit, prone to cryptic, in-group “humor” that isn’t funny even when you get it.
I like DIFFEE, as much for his draftsmanship as his humor. His books are funny. http://www.matthewdiffee.com
“Round up the usual suspects, officer: Natural Selection, Random Mutation, Gene Flow, and Genetic Drift.”
A series of random acts of violence. Without an eyewitness we have no case.
The old “were you there?” defense.
“It look like one thing just led to another.”
“Which reminds me. I have to submit a brief outline of evolutionary theory for my night class.”