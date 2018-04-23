A New Yorker evolution-cartoon contest

In a recent post on The New Yorker, several readers beefed that they no longer like the cartoons. Well, I still like most of them, and always read the cartoon contest on the magazine’s last page, where an artist submits a cartoon drawing without a caption; readers submit their own caption, and the editors pick three of the best. The next week the winning caption is announced.

Reader Mark sent this one, but I don’t know if it’s new. He says the last caption is the best. Judge for yourself—and invent your own caption if you wish, though it’s too late to enter the competition.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on April 23, 2018 at 3:15 pm and filed under cartoon, evolution. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. Nicholas K.
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:18 pm | Permalink

    I like all three captions. Very amusing.

    Reply
  2. Barry Lyons
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:18 pm | Permalink

    I prefer the middle one. It’s the wittiest of the three.

    Reply
  3. glen1davidson
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:23 pm | Permalink

    “The case isn’t solved, but clearly it’s making progress”

    Yes, I know “progress” is taboo, but it needn’t mean more than that things are happening.

    Glen Davidson

    Reply
  4. Joseph McClain
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    “This is going to be the biggest case in this town since the Haeckel Embryo Caper.”

    Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    Good ones, all!

    Reply
  6. mikeyc
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

    “We don’t know exactly what happened, but we’ve got a really good theory”

    Reply
  7. Randall Schenck
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

    All good but I love the first one.

    What was Cunk’s question – If you put a Monkey in the zoo, how long before it changes into a person?

    Reply
  8. Craw
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:55 pm | Permalink

    “Can’t comment, the facts are still evolving.”

    Reply
  9. ed hessler
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

    I like them all but especially like the first one but not by much (#2 is as wonderful). And I thought this was a great drawing.

    When Bob Mankoff was cartoon editor I once wrote and asked him how many of these kinds of cartoons had been published and when the first one made its way to the magazine.

    I didn’t expect an answer and didn’t get one either.

    Reply
  10. Stephen Barnard
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

    All three captions were good. A tie, IMO.

    As a 30+ year subscriber to The New Yorker, it’s my opinion that the only consistently funny cartoon feature is this one, where the readers supply the caption. This is a criticism not against the cartoonists, whom I’m sure inundate the magazine with first-rate material, but against the editor, who is evidently an elitist tool, devoid of wit, prone to cryptic, in-group “humor” that isn’t funny even when you get it.

    I like DIFFEE, as much for his draftsmanship as his humor. His books are funny. http://www.matthewdiffee.com

    Reply
  11. Ken Kukec
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

    “Round up the usual suspects, officer: Natural Selection, Random Mutation, Gene Flow, and Genetic Drift.”

    Reply
  12. Stephen Barnard
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

    A series of random acts of violence. Without an eyewitness we have no case.

    Reply
    • grasshopper
      Posted April 23, 2018 at 4:56 pm | Permalink

      The old “were you there?” defense.

      Reply
  13. Curt Nelson
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 4:57 pm | Permalink

    “It look like one thing just led to another.”

    Reply
  14. grasshopper
    Posted April 23, 2018 at 4:57 pm | Permalink

    “Which reminds me. I have to submit a brief outline of evolutionary theory for my night class.”

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: