The effect of helicopter parents on their kids

“Helicopter parenting” refers to parents who incessantly hover like a helicopter around their kids. Some have blamed this style of parenting on the palpable entitlement felt and exercised by this generation of college students. Reader Brian called my attention to this short (2-minute) video from the Atlantic, one of a series on parenting. The Atlantic gives some background:
“Initially, helicopter parenting appears to work,” says Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of How to Raise an Adult. “As a kid, you’re kept safe, you’re given direction, and you might get a better grade because the parent is arguing with the teacher.” But, ultimately, parents end up getting in the child’s way. In the first episode of Home School, The Atlantic’s new animated series on parenting, Lythcott-Haims explains how helicopter parenting strips children of agency and the ability to cultivate their own tools to navigate the world. “Our job as parents is—like it or not—to put ourselves out of a job,” she says.
Makes some very good points and we see the long lasting affects. People of my age (PCC age) did not understand this change in society because it did not exist in our childhood and then, we did not have kids and did not see this change as it happened.
I think the children of the baby boomers where the first to get this treatment and it became worse after this period. The idea of the “soccer mom” and running around delivery the kids to all these functions was not something we could even identify with. It simply did not happen when we were kids. The only time our parents got involved in our business or school was if something strange or bad came up. Most of the time we were on our own and made our own decisions. At least this is the way I remember it.
With all due respect, I think this video suffers from some tunnel vision. Yes, there are “helicopter parents” and children who may have failed to mature as a result. But I would suggest that the view of the world one gets at an institution like Stanford is a view of the world of privilege, not that of the world as a whole. I served in a similar role at a major state urban institution, and while I saw some of this, I also saw students who learned to fend for themselves at a very early age and were more than capable of dealing with adversity. All in all, I totally agree with the four step process, but I think there are lots of parents (and I hope I am one of them) who get it, and I am confident that their children (as well as children who didn’t have the benefit of parenting) will be the leaders in the future.
This is my view as well. I’m about 10 years younger than PCCE and teach at a large public university. The students I see in my classes are mostly self-motivated and independent. I’ve only encountered one helicopter parent in 20 years, and she was the parent of a student with substantial physical and psychological disabilities. So I don’t dispute that helicopter parents exist but I don’t see large effects of their parenting on the twentysomethings in my classes. Maybe the effects are just not as apparent at State U compared to Snodfart or other Highly Selective Us.
“I’ve only encountered one helicopter parent in 20 years, and she was the parent of a student with substantial physical and psychological disabilities”
But do you think that the term “helicopter parents” is still applicable to parents who have a substantially severely impaired, developmentally challenged child?
Children with disabilities require much more effort in nursing and education than in children without impairments. Parents of children with disabilities therefore have to deal with authoritys, schools and teachers from the beginning, if they want to preserve for their children those resources that they are legally entitled to, but which are often denied them by the communities or institutions for financial reasons ,
How many parents bought their kids cell phones so they could be safer?
Being a teen in the late sixties and early seventies, there are two chances my parents would have bought me a cell phone [should they have existed].
If I would have wanted a cell phone I would have gone out to work for one.
With all due respect I would guess that the view one gets at a major College anywhere is a privileged view and I would be cautious of coming to conclusion from the actions of the students in school. It might be best to hold back the judgement until a couple of decades beyond the school grounds.
How do we know that there is a marked increase in helicopter parenting from previous decades? Do we have any studies beyond mere impressions? And, assuming that helicopter parenting has indeed increased, how do we know such a phenomenon has negatively affected children when they enter the adult world? Maybe, most kids who have endured helicopter parenting eventually rebel from this psychological suffocation and become more independent than those who were not raised in this situation. In other words, we have a mere hypothesis that needs testing.
Have you never known a spoiled rotten child and then seen the results of that in the adult? Give Donald Trump a look. What do you suppose causes that?
Where do you think all these snowflakes came from?
So, Fred Trump was a helicopter parent. Who knew since he shipped Donald off to a private military academy outside of New York City? Maybe Fred used an actual helicopter to frequently swoop in on Donald to keep an eye on him.
As far as the “snowflakes” go, I have no idea how they were parented. But, maybe you’re right, since you seem to have deep insight into how they were raised.
I do not have deep insight into anything. However, I do not need to wait for the sociologist to complete studies and give out results to have an opinion on something like this. Perhaps you always wait for the studies before issuing an idea or opinion.
As for Trump, he was a spoiled child who’s father was very domineering with his children. We know this without any studies – it is part of the history we have on him. His mother was not around much and he saw his older bother become an alcoholic, and may have done himself in.
To blame the mother, the parents, with terms like helicopter parents – that has such a long tradition and you can see that it still works today.
For decades, psychologists have accused mothers of causing:
– Autism due to lack of love, (the emotional cold mother, Leo Kanner / Bruno Bettelheim)
– Schizophrenia due to lack or too much love (schizophrenogenic mother /
refrigerator mother Frieda Fromm-Reichmann)
– Homosexuality (Oedipal attachment to the mother / Freud)
and so on and so on …
“Helicopter parents” … so one can state: Nothing new under the sun.
