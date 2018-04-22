Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! It’s the birthday of philosopher Immanuel Kant (1724), eccentric actor-director John Waters (1946) and a curiously large number of footballers.

It’s also the London Marathon today and KV Switzer is running.

In the cat portion of this post, another cat has succumbed to Maru Syndrome.

A toasted marshmallow (AKA Gus)

 

And a cat for sale.

Typical indeed.

Finally, on to Poland where Hili is strategising.

Hili: I have to hide.
A: Why?
Hili: So I could jump out suddenly.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę się schować.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Żeby potem nagle wyskoczyć.

 

 

Hat-tip: Heather, Taskin, Gethyn

3 Comments

  1. glen1davidson
    Posted April 22, 2018 at 6:42 am | Permalink

    I. Kant believe it’s his birthday.

    The categorical imperative made me write that.

    Glen Davidson

  2. John S
    Posted April 22, 2018 at 6:44 am | Permalink

    Maru Syndrome:

    Is there something in the glue (or other processing chemicals) use to make cardboard boxes that is a cat attractant?

    In chaos theory terms, a “strange attractor”?

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted April 22, 2018 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    The cat statue nearly made me choke on my morning coffee. Nice one!

