Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! It’s the birthday of philosopher Immanuel Kant (1724), eccentric actor-director John Waters (1946) and a curiously large number of footballers.

It’s also the London Marathon today and KV Switzer is running.

Kathrine Switzer (1947- ) USA athlete, campaigner. First woman to run the Boston Marathon, 1967. Attacked during the race by an official trying to stop her, she finished and struck a blow for women’s equality. Now 71 she is running the London Marathon under her Boston number 261. pic.twitter.com/BW5lorDav2 — Womans_Place_UK (@Womans_Place_UK) April 22, 2018

Hey it’s a sea of red as I collect my bib number for the @VirginMoney @LondonMarathon and later visit the suffragette statue and think of those women, who like all of us, defy the status quo! Wish us luck today! #261Fearless #adidasWomen #adidasRunning #Bose pic.twitter.com/ayaczvKqwS — Kathrine Switzer (@KVSwitzer) April 21, 2018

In the cat portion of this post, another cat has succumbed to Maru Syndrome.

A toasted marshmallow (AKA Gus)



And a cat for sale.

There's a cat for sale in Tesco for £10 pic.twitter.com/oJ3G2SETJ0 — Bible John (@YerDaPuntsGear) April 20, 2018

Typical indeed.

Typical cat behavior pic.twitter.com/D4fZElgeAX — Hunter of Cute (@jennandoah) April 20, 2018

Finally, on to Poland where Hili is strategising.

Hili: I have to hide.

A: Why?

Hili: So I could jump out suddenly.

In Polish:

Hili: Muszę się schować.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Żeby potem nagle wyskoczyć.

