Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! It’s the birthday of philosopher Immanuel Kant (1724), eccentric actor-director John Waters (1946) and a curiously large number of footballers.
It’s also the London Marathon today and KV Switzer is running.
In the cat portion of this post, another cat has succumbed to Maru Syndrome.
A toasted marshmallow (AKA Gus)
And a cat for sale.
Typical indeed.
Finally, on to Poland where Hili is strategising.
Hili: I have to hide.
A: Why?
Hili: So I could jump out suddenly.
In Polish:
Hili: Muszę się schować.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Żeby potem nagle wyskoczyć.
Hat-tip: Heather, Taskin, Gethyn
I. Kant believe it’s his birthday.
The categorical imperative made me write that.
Glen Davidson
Maru Syndrome:
Is there something in the glue (or other processing chemicals) use to make cardboard boxes that is a cat attractant?
In chaos theory terms, a “strange attractor”?
The cat statue nearly made me choke on my morning coffee. Nice one!