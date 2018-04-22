An insulting misuse of quotation marks

I spotted this sign in one of the fancy-schmancy stores that sell arts and crafts around the perimeter of the old Plaza of Santa Fe:

Why the scare quotes around “artisans”? Are they not real artisans but faux artisans or artisans manqué? And wouldn’t they be insulted to find the denigrating quotation marks around their status?

There’s no excuse for this in a high-toned store, but of course the use of inappropriate quotation marks is common. See here for many posts and even websites that specialize in collecting these errors.

  1. yazikus
    That is just ‘mean’.

  2. glen1davidson
    I guess that means that it’s completely “authentic.”

    Glen Davidson

  3. paultopping
    This begs the question as to why the quotes are there at all. Perhaps the sign-maker, or the management, believe that the weavers do not deserve to be called artisans. Or perhaps the items are imported from China. Santa Fe is so touristy that it wouldn’t surprise me if items on sale are not what they appear to be.

    • Linda Calhoun
      That is actually a big problem.

      Authenticating local work can be a full-time job. There are lots of counterfeits out there, jewelry, rugs, pottery, etc.

      And some of it is even deliberate on the part of the natives. Nambeware used to be made at Nambe Pueblo by members of the tribe. Now it’s made in Indonesia.

      L

      • paultopping
        Yes. Today we even have to worry about whether the romaine lettuce is from Yuma or not and whether the cod at the supermarket should really be labelled “cod”.

      • nicky
        But even those Indonesians are artisans. In that scenario the “local” should carry quotes.

    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      In a thread about proper English it should be acceptable to question the use of “begs the question” when what’s really meant is raises the question.

      Begging the question is the argumentative fallacy of treating as granted the very thing being argued.

      • paultopping
        Or you can take the words’ literal meaning which is what I intended. Use your own words! I do.

      • paultopping
        Also, Google gives this definition for “beg the question”:

        1. (of a fact or action) raise a question or point that has not been dealt with; invite an obvious question.

        This is clearly what I meant.

        • darwinwins
          Google is wrong because “beg the question” does not mean “raise the question.”

        • Heather Hastie
          I never use “beg the question” anymore because there are too many “people” (in quotes because it’s not the word I’d prefer to use) out there pointing out that what has become normal usage is wrong.

          1. I was taught the incorrect way of using the phrase as a child, so it’s stuck in my brain.
          2. Most people use it in the way that is supposedly incorrect. It’s become normal usage.
          3. I’ve never read an explanation about the correct way to use it that actually makes complete sense and explains it clearly.

          Therefore, easier to avoid it altogether.

          • paultopping
            I’m somewhat of a contrarian so I am planning to use it even more! LOL. But seriously, I don’t think “fallacy” definition of the phrase should hold sway against what the words in the phrase mean taken literally. To do so begs incredulity!

            • Heather Hastie
              Personally, I agree. And also, telling me not to do something usually makes do it more too. I knew what “contrary” meant before I was two years old. The nursery rhyme ‘Mary, Mary, quite contrary’ my mother re-worded to ‘Heather Mary, quite contrary …’ and chanted it at me with great frequency. (Mary is my middle name.)

          • mayamarkov
            I think that, after most people use the phrase in this meaning, then it has become, by definition, correct.

  4. Speaker To Animals
    I may have mentioned this before but my local fish and chip shop has a hand-written sign that reads ‘Try our ”pork” sausages’.

    • yazikus
      How ‘tempting’!

  5. glen1davidson
    I assume that whoever made it was quoting someone who had called them “artisans,” and so thought it was a good word to quote.

    Someone who obviously didn’t know what scare quotes are.

    Glen Davidson

  6. glen1davidson
    Found this via the Google link given:

    https://imgix.ranker.com/user_node_img/50048/1000949331/original/they-re-really-sending-a-mixed-message-photo-u1?w=650&q=50&fm=jpg&fit=crop&crop=faces

    Caring isn’t real until it’s mixed with sarcasm.

    Glen Davidson

  7. Yakaru
    Trump does that too, for emphasis, along with Capitalizing words for no apparent reason, though I have noticed Russian twitterbots doing that too.

    And what’s with the justification? Right, left center???

    Reply
      Random capitalization, de trop quotations marks, and otiose exclamation points constitute the lingua franca of the wingnutosphere.

      • Heather Hastie
        “Otiose” is a pretty good description of Trump himself, scare quotes and all.

        • paultopping
          Yes, but we can’t use insulting language that the target won’t even understand.

  8. Blue
    Relatedly, this is what I believe in re
    the phrasing, “thank you very much” or
    “thank you so much.”

    Which … … now ? Everyone everywhere
    states when s(h)e is thanking anyone
    for any reason at any time.

    Is the thanking – person’s sentiment
    “.not. real ?” Not actual ? Not sufficient ?
    Unless ?

    Me ? People get back thus, “Thank you, Ms Johnson.” “Thank you, Mr Smith.” cuz … …
    .that. is e n o u g h. It has to it
    The FULL Power of my gratefulness. Enough.

    Blue

  9. busterggi
    Shouldn’t that read “artisians”?

    They always do well.

  10. Roo
    Maybe it’s some kind of in joke or ‘those in the know, know’ statement? Out of curiosity I typed in “the word artisan”, in Google, and one of the auto-complete options was “the word artisan is overused”. Maybe Super Kewl artisans must signal knowing irony when using the word?

    Or maybe it’s just an error. Who knows!

  11. Mark Sturtevant
    My own take on these things is that the sign maker did not understand the implication of quotes.

    • Heather Hastie
      Mine too.

  12. musical beef
    Small business owners frequently put quotation marks around their (often overly wordy) slogans. I don’t really know what they think it does for their slogans.

  13. µ
    Are we sure this is a “store”?

  14. W.Benson
    I call them sneer quotes.

  15. DrBrydon
    Years and years ago I actually worked as a proofreader. There was a “restaurant” in the neighborhood with a menu that was a smorgasbord of random capitalization and erroneous quotation marks. My favorite was the meatloaf which was “‘fresh daily’.”

  16. Ann German
    My guess is that the owner delegated the sign making to a younger person. It is my observation that younger people simply do not understand how to use quotes (or other punctuation) because they spend all their time on their phones texting with abbreviations . . . so probably thought the “quotes” meant it was cool.

  17. Roger
    From the link it appears that sign making people sometimes use them as emphasis, as if they are allergic to italics or underline or something. I guess!

  18. Roger
    I’m thinking maybe the practice has spilled over from letter boards that don’t have the appropriate typography for emphasis so they use quotation marks for emphasis.

  19. Roger
    Looks like we got a splitter folks haha. Lexicographer Grant Barrett:

    https://grantbarrett.com/a-hearty-endorsement-of-shout-quotes-scare-quotes-used-for-emphasis/

    “A hearty endorsement of shout quotes: scare quotes used for emphasis”

    I suggest the term shout quotes. And I suggest that the use of quotations for emphasis be condoned for casual use by all language authorities: hired, self-appointed, or otherwise.

    They’re appropriate when you have no other easy way to indicate emphasis. They’re appropriate when used, for example, in casual sign-making. They’re appropriate when bolding or underlining is not possible. They’re appropriate when used by people who don’t do typesetting for a living.

    The intentional misreading of the shout quotes as scare quotes does grow rather thin. The sign that says We Love “Sushi” makes one commenter on Flickr wonder whether the sign-maker meant “cat” in place of “sushi.” See, if “sushi” is in quotes it must mean that the word is dubious, right? Maybe they’re selling cat-meat instead of fish?

    No! They just wanted to emphasise the word “sushi.” Very simple. You have to go out of your way to get it wrong.

